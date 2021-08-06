Urgent Open Appeal To Principal & Teacher Trade Unions & The Government: Association Of Medical Specialists

We, the Association of Medical Specialists as a professional trade union respect and salute your long unattended and neglected demands your membership unitedly pressing the government to resolve.
No educated person will be able to put a price tag on your sacrifices to keep children’s hopes alive by engaging in online education with virtually no state patronage or incentives.
We as teachers involved in medical education, agree and endorse your right to engage in trade union activities unreservedly. We blame present and past political authorities for neglecting your very reasonable claims. We are sad to note the rigid approach of the present government which has led to current stale mate.
As a responsible, educated and mostly apolitical force of the society, we plead with respect to focus on surging Covid-19 infections with the deadly Delta variant claiming the major share. With ever surging numbers of Covid-19 cases, we all should be more considerate of ordinary citizens than politicians in a more pragmatic approach. If the pandemic reaches catastrophic levels (we think it is already) our crafty politicians may even frame teachers as solely responsible for generating “Delta clusters” and we sense that they have already started working on this.
Therefore, as a professional organization we urge and plead all organisations of teaching fraternity to temporarily suspend their protest campaign purely for the safety and health of our nation in the middle of this deadly pandemic.
Further, we request from the government to make sure that all the principals and teachers get both doses of COVID-19 vaccine and allow adequate time to develop their immunity before they resume their school activities.
Finally, we would like to request from HE the President and the government to kindly consider the reasonable demands of Principals and teachers in a favorable manner and initiate a dialogue at the highest level to resolve this crisis. We also hope that the government will take all possible measures to curtail all forms of ceremonies and other public gatherings and reimpose restrictions on public movements to ease the disastrous overcrowding of public and private hospitals and to bring down the escalating daily death rates.
Dr LakKumar Fernando Dr R Gnanasekeram
President-AMS General Secretary-AMS
chiv / August 6, 2021
Make sense but it is Rajapaksas who pushed trade unions to take such actions during a pandemic. When Namal and few others are having gala time in Tokyo Olympics at the cost of tax payers money, what to we expect from sincere work force who are struggling and under paid.
RBH59 / August 6, 2021
No educated person will be able to put a price tag for teachers for this 24 years all those who are working in health sector police and parliament one were thought by teachers. All the profession teachers educated and for 24 years they were silent now the teachers are using there own resources to go on line and to fulfill more requirement of the students they demanding to commit themselves for teaching now the movements relaxed from today means all understand for neglecting your very reasonable claims. and every one is sad to note the rigid approach of the present government which has led to current stale mate. Is this professional teaches s unable considerate of ordinary citizens and editor also is qualified due to teachers in case if temporarily suspend their protest campaign how many another years will take for there clam, teachers are the highest form of understander if there on shrike the concern must be to understand
cugan / August 6, 2021
Singapore has become the first country in the world to perform an autopsy (post-mortem) of a COVID-19 body. After a thorough investigation, it was discovered that Covid-19 does not exist as a virus, but rather as a bacteria that has been exposed to radiation and causes human death by clotting in the blood. It was found that Covid-19 disease causes blood clots, which leads to blood clotting in humans, and causes blood to clot in the veins, making it difficult for a person to breathe; Because the brain, heart and lungs cannot receive oxygen, causing people to die quickly.
To find the cause of the shortage of respiratory power, doctors in Singapore did not listen to WHO protocol and performed an autopsy on COVID-19. After doctors opened and carefully examined the arms, legs and other parts of the body, they noticed that the blood vessels were dilated and filled with blood clots, which impeded blood flow and also reduced the flow of oxygen. In the body causes the death of the patient. After learning about this research, Singapore’s Ministry of Health immediately changed the Covid-19 treatment protocol and gave aspirin to its positive patients. I started taking 100mg and Imromac.
Paul / August 6, 2021
Cugan, as you gave no source I searched for one. This is fake news.
SINGAPORE – A message that has been circulating on messaging app WhatsApp claiming that Covid-19 treatment protocols here have changed following a coronavirus patient autopsy is untrue, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (June 7).
The message makes the false claim that following an autopsy, the authorities here discovered that Covid-19 is “a bacterium that has been exposed to radiation and causes human death by coagulation in the blood”.
According to the message, MOH “immediately changed” the treatment protocol for Covid-19 patients here, giving them aspirin instead – another false claim.
https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/health/whatsapp-message-that-covid-19-treatment-protocols-changed-after-patient-autopsy-is
Humble / August 6, 2021
We as teachers involved in medical education, agree and endorse your right to engage in trade union activities unreservedly
What is the point? When you then promote this fake pandemic?
