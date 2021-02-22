Video: Nandasena Govt. Want To Conceal The Real Masterminds Behind Easter Bombings: AKD

The Government wants to hide the real mastermind behind the Easter Sunday attacks, JVP Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake said, slamming President Nandasena Gotabaya Rajapaksa for failing to make a report by the Commission of Inquiry into the Easter Sunday bombings in 2019 public.

There were two things that the people need to know about the Easter bombings, Dissanayake told a National People’s Power meeting. The first was who was responsible for not preventing the terror attack when it had warning of it. “The second question is who was the real leader of the suicide bombers – who did they answer to?” he demanded.

The JVP leader said President Nandasena and his government wanted to conceal the real masterminds behind the Easter Sunday Attacks. The easiest way to figure that out was the old village way, Dissanayake explained.

“In the village, if the cops want to catch the person who has set up a gun wire trap to hunt in the jungle, they can’t do that by studying what the trap looks like. They must look for the person who carries the hunted prey on his shoulders,” he said.

“If the Easter attacks were a hunt, let’s try to figure out who carried the prey on his shoulders for the past one and half years after the bombings. Who used the bombings for an entire election campaign and used them to turn politics upside down in the country? Who carried the Easter attacks on his shoulders?” he demanded.

Dissanayake insisted that the people had a right to know what was in the Easter Sunday Commission report. Those who had been appointed to study the commission report, including Johnston Fernando and Rohitha Abeygunawardhana were only good to make sure pieces of the report disappeared, he added.

“It’s one thing if this report was about the Rajapaksa family property or something. If that were the case, the people don’t need to know about it and the brothers and uncles can sort it out between themselves. But this report on the Easter Sunday bombings concerns public security – the people have a sacred right to know what its contents are,” Dissanayake charged. (By Chinthika De Silva)