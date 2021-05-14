Visiting Kannatta: No Covid-19 Emergency But A National Policy Disaster

By Darini Rajasingham-Senanayake –

Yesterday, we went to Kannatta. The Borella Cemetery, Sri Lanka’s largest, where most of us residents of the Capital city and population hub, Colombo, would end up sooner or later was deserted and so we had time for a leisurely chat with some of the helpful staff there, albeit after admiring some of the grave sites and remaining beautiful trees.

As good social scientists and a medical anthropologist we were on a mission to do some qualitative research and cross-check Covid-19 quantitative data, to see if there was an increase in deaths (cremations and burials), in the biggest city and population hub of the country.

Colombo’s cemetery was quiet, calm, green and monsoonal. It was a far cry from the overflowing cemeteries, floating bodies and weeping masses we have encountered on our television screens in narratives from New York, Sao Paulo or New Delhi where the global Covid-19 media show has gone to town.

We were shown the red log books with the names of the diseased on the table at the Colombo Cemetery Office. We learned that over the last two weeks (since May 1), there was less business, fewer funerals than in January and February this year as there had been fewer bodies coming to Kannatta for burial and/or cremation during the current month of May 2021, although the country is currently in lockdown. This was also corroborated by interviews at A.F Raymond Funeral Parlour, which also had less business and fewer funerals in the past couple of weeks – since May 1, 2021.

There had been a total of 35 Covid-19 positive bodies that came to Kannatta in the past 2 weeks from May 1 to May 13 (yesterday) for cremation. But overall there were fewer deaths and bodies in the current month of May than in January and February on an average day.

Yet the whole of Sri Lanka is in full blown Covid-19 PCR test lockdown at this time and livelihoods of daily wage workers and the poor affected and income inequality widening. Strange arbitrary regulations are in play until the end of the month: People may go out of their homes based on their Identity Card numbers starting Monday next week. A rather strange game of surveillance for the authorities to keep busy and distracted? WHO is pulling the strings?

PCR Test Induced Pandemic? Interviews with Senior Doctors

Mysteriously, although Colombo has the largest population in the country and urban areas get affected first in epidemics due to population density, a Senior surgeon at The biggest hospital in the country – Colombo General Hospital – which has over thousand beds in an interview said that they did not have a Covid-19 ward until relatively recently as PCR tested Covid-19 patients were sent to the IDH – Infectious Diseases Hospital.

Since in recent times PCR testing has been increased and there are more people being tested for Covid-19 with PCR tests in Sri Lanka there are more patients testing positive. However, PCR tests recommended by WHO to identify Covid-19 patients deliver a high number of false positives and hence any ascription of positive results to a COVID-19 diagnosis requires the occurrence of clinical symptoms and further evaluation and confirmation by physicians, including the appraisal of distinct laboratory parameters.

In diagnostic SARS-CoV-2 assays, RT-PCR is based on the detection of the amount of distinct genetic fragments of the virus in an individual. The amount of gene fragments is routinely determined semi-quantitatively through the cycle threshold (Ct) value, which corresponds to the number of PCR amplification cycles in the diagnostic assays required to yield positive results. The Ct value increases with a decreasing viral load, and a low Ct value indicates a high viral load (Velavan and Meyer, 2020).

About 45-50 % percent of those who test PCR positive and are kept in hospitals in Sri Lanka at this time are asymptomatic. That is, they may be hospitalized based on false positives and filling up the wards and hospitals — so what we have is a PCR pandemic?

Indeed, PCR tests for Covid-19 are now the subject of court action by a team of international lawyers challenging the test’s validity and the WHO ‘s Covid-19 ‘pandemic’ narrative, in courts in Germany and the USA.

The current much hyped “third wave” of Covid-19 in Sri Lanka at this time appears to be due to a couple of factors: 1increased testing for Covid-19 with PCR tests that deliver a high number of false positives. 2 ) the arrival of seasonal flu caused by monsoon and inter-monsoon rains which bring “flu season” in the Tropics.

PCR test positive folks who are asymptomatic are filling up hospital beds. At this time there are about 100 PCR positive patients with what are often termed co-morbidity factors or tertiary cases such as diabetes, heart disease, Kidney disease at the General Hospital of Colombo. There are also many empty beds at the General hospital of Colombo because many people with serious illnesses do not want to go to hospital because of Covid-19 hype and fear psychosis.

A Senior Doctor interviewed at Kandy General Hospital said that 45 percent of those in hospital in Kandy are asymptomatic, i.e. do NOT have symptoms of illness. They have apparently tested positive – likely with flawed PCR tests?! This is why and how they say that the hospitals are full!!!

No Doctors, nurses, PHIs, have died of the so called deadly Covid-19 in Sri Lanka en mass, unlike in India and some other countries. Yet Sri Lanka is in lockdown and economy, livelihoods, and poor people’s access to wages and food and nutrition has been compromised due to inaccurate PCR test.

What Sri Lanka has at this time appears to be a WHO recommended PCR test induced crisis and pandemic, as in other parts of the world even though PCR tests are known to be flawed and a team of international lawyers have challenged in court in Germany and the US, the WHO’s the leader Tederos Adhanom and the use of the PCR test to diagnose Covid-19. (See The Corona Scandal – Reiner Fuellmich is suing the promoters of the “corona panic” (the leader of WHO Adhanom, Drosten,& Wieler) for “Crimes Against Humanity[1].

Flu and Covid-19 Mortality and Morbidity Comparison: BCG Vaccine Protecting Lankans but poverty, malnutrition and disease vulnerability increasing

At this time a comparison of Sri Lanka country data, both qualitative and quantitative. show that Covid-19 is milder than seasonal flue. Over the past year in Sri Lanka there have been 850 Covid-19 deaths, ever since the World Health Organization (WHO), declared a so-called ‘pandemic’ in March 2020, after changing the definition of the word.

However, in an average year between 4,500- and 7000 die of seasonal flu in Sri Lanka according to National Data and WHO data.

On an average year the highest number of deaths in the island are caused by heart attacks and the second highest number of deaths are due to Cancer in Sri Lanka. Upper respiratory tract infection due to influenza are the third highest cause of deaths in the island

A recent Study by members of the University of Colombo Medical Faculty, led by Dr. Dakshitha Wickramasinghe has established that the hundred year old Bacillus Calmette-Guerin or BCG vaccine provides broad protection against respiratory tract infections such as Covid 19 and other flus: In Sri Lanka, where BCG vaccination is universally used with good monitoring unlike in India where the health system and BCG vaccine monitoring is weak, as have numerous other international studies[2].

This study also observes that the Sri Lanka Covid-19 Infection fatality rates (IFR), is far lower than Seasonal Flu deaths[3]. “This Multivariate analysis also identified the higher income level of a country and not having a universal BCG vaccination policy to affect the COVID-19 cases.

All the data, national qualitative and quantitative show that Covid-19 is milder than seasonal flu In Sri Lanka as in other Tropical Southeast Asian countries, such as Vietnam or Thailand, due to several intersecting factors including hot and humid weather over 28 C that degrades virus transmission and severity, and universal BCG with good health infrastructure and monitoring.

The metric that matters vs. Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, Washington

Although it is important that country-specific National Data (qualitative and quantitative DATA), be analyzed for EVIDENCE-BASED National policy-making, at this time it appears that the Sri Lankan national policy has been captured by external actors.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, (IHME), at the University of Washington in Washington DC has made projections designed to trigger a fear psychosis in Sri Lanka and predicted a daily death count over 200 by June and a total death toll of 20,000 by September 1 in Sri Lanka, without any data to show how it came to such conclusions about Sri Lanka.

Please see this link regarding IHME epidemiology model: (Article by Kalani Kumarasinghe)

The US Government’s Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has meanwhile issued a travel warning on Sri Lanka.

However, the metric that matters in determining the severity of an epidemic is the Infections Fatality Rate (IFR), rather than the number of positive cases logged in with a dubious PCR test or even the Case Fatality Rate (CFR). The numbers of dead is what counts not the number of cases based on dubious PCR test which the WHO recommended that are now the subject of court action by a team of international lawyers challenging the WHO ‘s Covid-19 narrative in Germany and the USA.

At this time Sri Lanka has been shut down and citizens deprived of their COLLECTIVE right to assembly and education, while religious communities, Muslims and Buddhists are deprived their right to worship and celebrate Ramazan and Vesak in the month of May, based on epidemiology models devised in Washington DC at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME).

It bears repeating that a country’s policy should be made on analysis of national Data, both quantitative and QUALITATIVE, rather than based on images and narratives and epidemiology models of another country, – where the US or India.

Meanwhile, certain local and national medical associations, such as the GMOA and Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA) and an outfit called the Institute for Health Policy, have echoed the IHEM’s fear psychosis inducing narrative by calling for island wide shut downs., although national data and the Covid-19 IFR and CFR reveals a different story – that over the last year since WHO declared a global panicdemic – Covid 19 is milder than flu in Sri Lanka.

An unnamed outfit, is also issuing unoffical statements and numbers of Covid-19 death, seemingly designed to whip up fear psychosis that 23 Covid-19 deaths happened yesterday.

It is remarkable that in this list there was only one Covid-19 death in Colombo yesterday although cities and urban areas are the ones most affected. So why is Colombo in lockdown??

Need for National Data and Evidence- Based Policies:Covid-19 Policy failure across the Political Party Spectrum

It is increasingly apparent that that there is NO Covid-19 Health Emergency in Sri Lanka at this time, but there is a livelihood, poverty and inequality emergency as a result of unscientific and wrongful policies based on Covid-19 hype and misinformation by Health Authorities influenced by the WHO and Center for Disease control (CDC), and IHME in Washington which has effectively locked down large parts of the country, resulting in many poor people losing lives and livelihoods and hence access to food and nutrition important to good health and immune systems. Poverty has compromised immune systems, health and well-being of populations.

Sri Lanka’s economy shrank 3.5 last year due to Covid-19 lock downs.

At this time the question arises: Why is the GoSL following mysterious epidemiology models generated by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) of the University of Washington? Why is the GoSL, MOH and Covid-19 Task Force, headed by a US citizen, Basil Rajapaksa, and another US citizen making policy that is NOT based on national and local DATA and EVIDENCE, but epidemiology models developed in the US?

These so called Covid-19 policies and WHO recommended PCR testing policies and lockdowns that are also causing a plastic pandemic, medical garbage and environmental crisis are gravely detrimental to the livelihoods, economy, society and well-being of Sri Lankans, particularly poor and vulnerable communities and increasing economic inequality.

Social scientists and economist know that there is “no tradeoff between lives and livelihoods” in poor countries, where daily wage earners and poor families will suffer from poverty, malnutrition and illness due to lockdowns and die as a result of the on-going attack on their livelihoods.

Increasingly, international agencies like WHO, big Pharmaceutical and Data mining corporations, super powers and related global networks of influence have captured local and national institutions in the post/colonies of the global south. Using the Covid-19 disaster/ emergency narrative these powerful and well-funded global networks increasingly capture local and national institutions including professional organization and political party networks, and thus by-pass national sovereignty and tell small countries how to run their affairs and govern in order to advance their (great power) economic and strategic interests – all under the guise of humanitarian aid and disaster preparedness. This is what Naomi Klein also termed “disaster Capitalism”, and we may speak of Covid-19 disaster capitalism at this time.

There is also the related phenomenon of LAWFARE – where law and justice systems and institutions are weaponized against core principles of justice and equality and democratic rights to assembly and free speech curtailed in the name of emergency.

Opposition Political parties incapable of National Data and Evidence-Based Policies

Finally, questions arise as to why are the so-called opposition political parties – the United National Party, Samagi Janabla and Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (UNP, SJB and JVP), which love to attack the Government policy so incapable of national data analysis and evidence -based Covid-19 policy recommendations? Are they also reading from Washington’s playbook?

Even the GMOA, SLMA which usually parrots WHO and CDC advice has asked for the DATA that the Institute for Health Metrics in Washington is using to get Sri Lanka locked down!

EPILOGUE: Covid-19 a crime against Humanity?

A group of international lawyers and doctors led by Reiner Fuellmich, who sued and won cases against Deutche Bank and Volkswagon, German Behemoths, are suing the promoters of the “corona panic” (the leader of WHO Adhanom, Drosten,& Wieler) for “Crimes Against Humanity”[4].

“This is of highest importance, for everyone in the world, this is possibly the biggest scandal in modern history. The danger and spread of corona are being exaggerated. What most people don’t understand is that the flu also kills people each year, and the argument of lawyer Fuellmich is that corona is not more dangerous than a normal flu. Also note that there is a difference of”dying with the corona virus” and “dying of corona virus”, just as there is a difference between “dying in car accident with the flu” and dying of the flu” conclusively, sadly this differentiation does not seem to be made by politicians and media. And if you look at detailedcorona death reports in your country, it should name other possible causes of death and diseases the person had – you will find that mostof the people who died with corona, had other serious health problems, and that most deaths are in the ages of 70 and up. This iscomparable to what normal flu does each year. The pictures of Bergamo (Italy) and New York (USA) are misleading, these pictureswere deliberately used to cause panic.

Reiner Fuellmich is suing the leader of WHO for fraud in regards to exaggerating the danger and contagion of corona (covid 19). To be exact he is suing the three main promoters of the “Corona Panic”. These are the three main promoters of the “corona panic” that are being sued, and these are the same people that our governments arebasing their lockdown on: Dr Christian Drosten, virologist and Director of the Institute at Charité Hospital in Berlin — Drosten is the inventor of the PCR test,which even Drosten himself declared in an interview in 2014, that these PCR tests are so highly sensitive that even very healthy and non-infectious people may test positive. Dr Yeadon in his piece: ‘Lies, Damned Lies and Health Statistics – the Deadly Danger of False Positives’ explains the complete unsuitability of the test for the detection of infectious diseases … covid 19 has tested positive in goats, sheep, papayas and even chicken wings. Note that previously, during the swine flu in 2009 Drosten was one of those who stirred up panic in the population; repeating over and over again that the swine flu would claim many hundreds of thousands, even millions of deaths, all over the world. This panic-inducing prognosis proved to be catastrophically false. Mr Tedros Adhanom, head of the World Health Organisation or WHO – Drosten used the PCR test, to test i Wuhan China, it camepositive, this was enough for WHO to sound the pandemic alarm and to recommend the worldwide use of the Drosten PCR test forthe detection of infections. Note also that previously, 12 years earlier the WHO changed the definition of “pandemic” (to “just aworldwide disease”, which not necessarily led to many serious illnesses and deaths) and that due to this change was able to declarethe swine flu pandemic in 2009, with the result that vaccines were produced and sold worldwide. The panic prognosis of WHOproved to be catastrophically false.Mr Lothar Wieler, veterinarian and head of the German equivalent of the CDC, the RKI – Mr Wieler wrote”the “panic paper”, thatwas leaked which was written by the German Department of the Interior. Its classified content shows beyond a shadow of a doubtthat in fact the population was deliberately driven to panic by politicians and mainstream media. The accompanying irresponsiblestatements of the head of the RKI, remember the CDC, Mr Wieler who repeatedly and excitedly announced that the coronameasures must be followed unconditionally by the population, without them asking any question shows that he followed the scriptverbatim. In his public statements he kept announcing that the situation was very grave and threatening although the figurescompiled by his own institute proved the exact opposite. These are the three main promoters of the “corona panic”. Just as the general population is panic-stricken, so is the media, they are notable to think clearly. Even the judiciary system, has been so panic-stricken that it is no longer able to administer justice properly. We are currently experiencing the most serious encroachment on their constitutional rights since the end of Second World War. Government shave intervened massively and in part threatening the very existence of our countries, as it is guaranteed by the constitutional rights of the people.”

Please see below the fuller deposition:

https://usercontent.one/wp/www.ooc.one/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/The-Corona-Scandal-Crimes-Against-Humanity-v3.pdf

*The author is a social and medical anthropologist

