Vocational Training – Need Of The Hour & The Future

By Vipula Wanigasekera –

Sri Lanka has continued to miss the bus in establishing a robust vocational and skills development framework in the country for three primary reasons.

First, there is a lack of understanding of the differences and future prospects of academic qualifications (UGC) versus vocational qualifications (NVQ). Second, the prevailing mindset among parents drives them to push their children towards traditional degrees, perceiving vocational training as inferior. Third, politicians have consistently been misled by academics and officials who promise imminent plans and reforms that never materialize.

As the saying goes, “a little knowledge is dangerous,” and this is especially true in the education sector. The government can employ a straightforward formula to assess the actual situation. Those who obtain degrees in disciplines such as Medicine, Engineering, IT, Nursing, Biomedical Sciences, and Law, whether through state or private universities, locally or abroad, generally secure their futures.

These fields integrate vocational components into their programs, enabling graduates to enter the workforce with ease, albeit with some disruptions caused by the rapid advancements in AI.

Professional institutions such as CIM and CIMA also provide viable pathways, and students pursuing these qualifications generally find opportunities in their respective fields without major obstacles.

However, many parents remain fixated on obtaining degrees for their children in areas such as Business, Human Resource Management, Arts, and Finance. Many opt for private colleges and universities in Sri Lanka or overseas, investing significant financial resources, with migration often being the end goal. For the moment, let’s say they are not the concern of the government.

The most pressing issue, however, concerns those who fail their Ordinary Level exams and whose parents cannot afford the costs of pre-foundation and foundation programs for their higher education through private institutions. The financial constraints often push them towards informal employment such as driving three-wheelers or, in some unfortunate cases, substance abuse.

Ironically, unskilled laborers such as masons, painters, and gardeners can earn between Rs 4000 – 5000 per day, potentially securing a reasonable monthly income if they work consistently. However, the challenge lies in their reliability and commitment, as many prefer to work irregularly, spending their earnings unwisely.

Vocational and tertiary education stands as the only viable solution to this predicament. Developed countries have successfully embraced such models where, for example, a skilled motor mechanic can earn more than a mechanical engineer.

Despite various attempts to address this issue through institutions such as TVEC, NAITA, and University Colleges offering NVQ qualifications, these efforts have been underfunded by the government, which continues to prioritize increasing state university intake.

Foreign-funded initiatives aimed at introducing vocational programs into schools through NIE and NAITA have failed due to structural deficiencies, inadequate funding, and resistance from academics and officials reluctant to embrace change. It is worth investigating why these programs did not succeed despite the development of syllabi, teacher training manuals, and the recruitment of teachers to retain students who fail their Ordinary Level exams.

NAITA currently has over 110 courses in their catalogue across various disciplines that cater to both industry and national demands. However, it is not known how many of these courses are available, while the available ones need continuous updates. These must be presented to students with clear career pathways leading up to NVQ Level 7, which is equivalent to a degree.

Strengthening this system requires a strategic approach through technical colleges and university colleges, yet there is no comprehensive plan to address these gaps within the education sector.

This issue demands immediate attention from experts who can develop a holistic strategy to integrate vocational training into the broader education system effectively.

Unfortunately, successive governments have continued to engage in short-term firefighting rather than addressing the fundamental challenge of tertiary and vocational education reform. Sri Lanka must move forward with the following as there are no other options in the development of education:

1. Create awareness campaigns to educate parents and students about the value and career prospects of vocational education.

2. Invest in updating and expanding vocational training programs to align with current industry needs.

3. Strengthen public-private partnerships to enhance vocational training infrastructure and opportunities.

4. Implement policies that provide financial assistance to students from low-income backgrounds to access vocational education.

5. Ensure that vocational qualifications are recognized and valued equally alongside academic degrees to eliminate social stigma.

Notwithstanding the above, the area itself is vast, but time is running out. If no constructive actions are visible in the foreseeable future, the politicians will continue to be lulled into complacency with plans and promises being discussed in meetings.

*Writer of former Diplomat, Head of Tourism Authority and SLCB, Currently a lecturer for ECU, Meditation Coach and Reiki healer