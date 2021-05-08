Voice Of Intellectuals Essential For Good Governance

By Chandra Jayaratne –
William Hague once stated, “Inspiring scenes of people taking the future of their countries into their own hands will ignite greater demands for good governance and political reform elsewhere in the world, including in Asia and in Africa”. Will we in Sri Lanka see such a move in the post independence era, with the professionals and intellectuals in society giving leadership?
The Voice of the professionals/intellectuals is so vital for assurance of good governance. Are our Professional Institutes/Associations, Business Chambers, Academics and Intellectuals, playing their part in Sri Lanka today, in line with public expectations and their professional conduct commitments? Why are they silent even when issues of direct relevance to their specialism’s surface in governance? Why do they fail to initiate ideas and advocate issues of critical importance to the growth and prosperity of the nation? Why do they not openly critique, debate and advocate from an apolitical and independent stand point? Why do they leave it all to politicians, the media and civil society groups? Does this silence not promote bad governance, lack of transparency and accountability, misrepresentation, non delivery on promises, inequity, oversight failures and even bribery and corruption?
The absence of the intellectual voice, debate and advocacy on the following challenging issues, along with the lack of follow up essential leadership representations with commitment, when governance decisions are unacceptable, are a slur on the societal expectations of professional ethics and standards of conduct by Professional Institutes/Associations, Business Chambers and Academics:
* Ministerial pronouncement that the country does not require a loan from the International Monetary Fund, based on its current economic status, and that Sri Lanka will have Forex Flows of USD 32 Billion in 2021, inclusive of Port City Investments of USD 2.5 billion;
* In line with the above policy decision, should the country say “No Thank You”, even to the enhanced Special Drawing Rights due for approval by the IMF soon?;
* Ministerial pronouncement that Sri Lankan Rupee will appreciate against the US Dollar again to the level of Rs 185 and no unnecessary fear should be entertained;
* Ministerial pronouncement on the adequacy of the CWE distributed, Rs 1000/- ‘Sahana Malla’ to feed a household of 4 persons for a specified period;
* Decision to impose a ban on imports of turmeric ignoring the local production capacity shortfall in the interim, which shortfall can be met only years in to the future;
* Sri Lanka destroying the consignments of turmeric seized whilst being smuggled in to Sri Lanka; without handing it over to a State owned Ayurvedic medicinal manufacturing enterprise for use in medicinal preparations;
* Inconsistent, often varied along with several exemptions accompanied import restrictions policy; where the initial suspension of the facilitation of imports of 156 categories of products under certain payment methods (including rice, flour, sugar, bakery products, apparel products, ceramics, and furniture) came in to operation; whilst permitting the imports of 111 categories of items (such as milk, dried vegetables, palm oil, electrical appliances and construction materials), only on a credit basis, without stakeholder voice being considered;
* The later sudden imposition of palm oil imports ban, along with restrictions on establishing new palm oil plantations, and requiring present plantations to uproot existing plantations in a phased manner;
* In the validation of whether coconut oil distributed had excessive levels of aflatoxin, 125 samples were collected island wide; and out of which 55 samples were tested in the first batch and announced that the average level of the 55 samples taken together was below set maximum limit (ie. not how many of the 55 samples tested had levels of aflatoxin above standards);
* A senior official of the Sri Lanka Standards Bureau confirming that there are many food items in the market which contain aflatoxin and the identity of companies importing them could not be divulged as certain manufacturing processes could even collapse if it was done;
* Ministerial pronouncement that there was no relationship between money printing by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and the depreciation of the local rupee in the foreign currency market;
* Central Bank suspending the licensed commercial banks from entering into forward rate agreements for foreign exchange without consultation of relevant stakeholders;
* Central Bank requiring every exporter of goods, immediately upon the receipt of such export proceeds into Sri Lanka, within 180 days from export ( imposed at a time the overseas buyers were pressurizing suppliers to extend enhanced credit periods) to convert 25% from and out of the total of the exports proceeds received in Sri Lanka into rupees through a licensed bank, whilst at the same time having directed Licensed Banks to sell to the Central Bank 50 per cent of export proceeds converted into Sri Lanka rupees by exporters (12.5 per cent of total foreign exchange earnings), and followed up action with these directions being changed several times during a short period;
* Decision to impose an immediate ban on the imports of chemical fertilizers, herbicides and weedicides, without timely notice, professional research of consequential impacts and associated socio economic risks, stakeholder discussions and without an appropriate time lag for substitute products to be available in the market to meet demand;
* The failure to examine whether the Port City related investments and operations will in the longer term add significant cumulative net cash inflow returns to Sri Lanka, corresponding to the level of national resources allocated, utility services provided and attractive tax and other concessions and incentives granted;
* The failure to examine carefully whether the Port City investors will have significant comparative advantages over local investors engaged in the City of Colombo in similar businesses and associated undesirable discriminatory operational framework;
* Failure to project whether the operational structure, rules and regulations applicable within the Port City, will lead to significant options for Money Laundering, Transfer Pricing and cleaning Black Money; and in such an event will Sri Lanka be downgraded in the Financial Action Task Force high risks and other monitored jurisdictions list;
* A leader of a youth wing of a leading political party inquiring as to why some citizens are opposing the Port City Bill being enacted, when it’s operations will lead to an incremental value addition of USD 18 Billion by 2028, to boost our present meager external reserves;
* The Executive appearing not to heed to professional best advise rendered by medical and health specialists in the management and control of the Covid pandemic;
* The apparent Executive inaction and ignoring of the best advice on Environmental Protection and human elephant conflict management;
* Apparent lack of ground level assurance validations of food security, health, nutrition and wellbeing and capability development of the young and youth in the foreseeable future in the context f global and local challenges in governance;
Let our Decision Makers, the Executive and the Intellectuals be reminded that Dalai Lama is quoted as stating, “Lack of transparency, results in distrust and a deep sense of insecurity”.
It is a fervent hope that apolitical and independent voice of intellectuals will emerge soon; and not delayed to a period post a national calamity followed by chaos; in the current context owing to potential bad governance, lack of transparency, accountability and adherence to hallowed principles of upholding of rule of law, democratic rights, right to information and justice with equity and equality.
Society at large looks forward to the day that professionals and intellectuals discard their “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil” resembling the three monkey faces, each with eyes, ears and mouth closed.
Latest comments
RBH59 / May 8, 2021
The Voice of the professionals/intellectuals is so vital for assurance of good governance.
WHO Voice of the professionals/intellectuals approval of creamtion and burrial was oderdered, The absence of the intellectual made it to dragged and then come in line with WHO approval.
/
nimal fernando / May 8, 2021
“Intellectuals”
–
Ah! That’s a laugh!
–
The word means different things to different people.
–
For 6.9 million, the intellectuals are the Rajapakses.
–
If you put all the Rajapakses together there isn’t a single decent OL-pass among the lot of them.
–
It doesn’t take much to be an intellectual in Lanka.
–
We need less, not more “intellectuals.”
–
Try commonsense …….. there’s nothing wrong with it!
/
SJ / May 8, 2021
nf
Is there a defined category called intellectuals here?
Do not worry if you are not an intellectual. You will miss very little.
The richest and most powerful do not belong to that category.
/
Thiru / May 8, 2021
Whole Sri Lankan society is corrupt: Professionals and intellectuals are equally corrupt looking to fill their pockets like what the ruling politicians have been doing for decades
Socrates 2400 years ago:
In politics Socrates believed that the best form of government being neither a tyranny nor a democracy. Instead, government worked best when ruled by individuals who had the greatest ability, knowledge and virtue, and possessed a complete understanding of themselves.
/
Ajith / May 8, 2021
Isn’t it proves that most of the so called professionals and intellectuals are reached to their current status through back door?
/
SJ / May 8, 2021
T&A
Why do you expect any different from intellectuals than from others?
Professionals qualify in institutions and train in their work places.
There is no back door to being an intellectual.
/
MyView / May 8, 2021
Dear Mr.C.J.
Most (repeat most – not all) of our Professionals and Intellectuals are “virtually” moribund and are only guided by what is in for me – So they are Unprofessional and pseudo-Intellectuals.
See the infamous Viyatmaga – what have they achieved except for a few posts to their
leaders, who now are not interested.
Exemplified by my comment below on why the BASL, a professional body, does not take up the matter of an over zealous Magistrate’s behaviour……….
……..Even the Bar Association website says :
“Whilst safeguarding the rights and privileges of its members, the BASL “also” lobbies for the rights of citizens “where necessary”, in the wake of national issues and crises.”
So you see that their first object is themselves and secondly (in passing – Note “also”), they will lobby for citizens rights, presumably if they feel like it, “where necessary”.
Till the time when decency prevailed in our Society and Lawyers were honourable, we could have expected them to take up this case. But the way they have skirted the major issues of the past two or three decades with pliable Presidents and EX-Cos., no one really depends on them……..
/
MyView / May 8, 2021
In fact in which…..Professional Institute/Association, Business Chamber, …. have they a clause that they will intervene as their civic duties and obligations to society’s well being.
/
Dilshan / May 8, 2021
Professional organizations exist to protect their members right to freeze their clients.
Who is responsible for law delays.
Lawyers and judges.
In Singapore, the trials take place whole day starting like any other Govt office at times even outside office hours.
Courts complete the trials record time No postponement of cases to allow lawyers to take so many cases in several courts and can not attend trials. Vothside lawyers and Judge fleeze the litigants.
Can you expect justice from such a fraudulent judge who backs the lawyers at the expense of the litigants.
BASL members are all intllecrutand financial frauds worse than politicians may except few like Nagananda and Sumanthiran.
Ask Anrit about Chartered Accountants. Ask about GMOA members who fleeze patients after studying at the tax payers money..
What professionals are true to their profession.
Look at the Central bank, they do not supervise the financial institutions properly. Those financial institutions do not have proper systems to give fair and true statement of affairs. They do not ensure the stability of those institutions. Only create entry barriers and increase the monopoly of few who aein business ad help them to fleeze the clients.
Author also was part of that inefficient central bank that allowed Financial institutions to collapse.
He is writing like a saint about professionalism
/
MyView / May 8, 2021
Dear Dilshan.
………Author also was part of that inefficient central bank that allowed Financial institutions to collapse……………..
I think it is better to double check on this. May be you are confusing with another person who subscribes to CT.
/
Raj-UK / May 8, 2021
”…Voice Of Intellectuals…? In current SL, I am sure the voice is ‘yes sir, no sir, 3 bags full sir’.
It has to be an intellectual who will appreciate intellectual conversation but our politicians are largely uneducated. In the military, orders are obeyed down the line with no questions asked, which is one reason SL has military backed govt. As citizens, we are either opportunists, which has made us selfish & corrupt, even to the extent of shamelessly giving up our professional ethics & integrity, or, gullible enough to believe living in la la land which promises milk & honey tomorrow. So, the voice of intellectuals is a lone voice on deaf ears.
/
SJ / May 8, 2021
‘yes sir, no sir, 3 bags full sir’.
Is it very different where you are?
/
leelagemalli / May 8, 2021
What if interllectuals are under permament threat ?
–
Paniya makers and promoters are given red carpet treatments while all the meidcal specialists are fully neglected today. This is becoming evident looking at the manner, how the leadership totally ignore, WHO recognized well known, well experience Prof. Tissa Vitarana as a senior virologist. Fake Prof. Channa ballige putha is a novice politician, but not the least knowledge how he has to liase with rich countries in order to purchase or get granted the – necessary loads of vaccines – but he behaves no different MR’s junta REGIME 01 wandibattayas. I really dont, CHANNA could prove his ablities in post doctoral research in his field in order him to be awarded – PROFESSORSHIP. … that is really shame to srilanken academic community.
–
Good governance did achieve a lot atleast wihtin the first 2 years. Current govt is ever indebted to SUVASARIYA ambulance service established by Dr Harsha De Silva and his supporters. Today, people of this country have no other choice but to rely on SUVASARIYA, but not a single word of gratefulness added by the bunch of criminals in power today.
–
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EEOToC62yzU
–
However, bond scam which was already established by MaRa Junta Regime 01, became known during the good goverannce. If anyone would prove that Arjuna Mahendran’s CV was similar to that of a traditional bond scammer,… I would not post against MR et al again.
/
Paul / May 8, 2021
The intellectuals and the educated are among the most corrupt people in the country. What is needed is not educated people but people with high moral standards, people of honour and integrity. Are there any left or have they all gone abroad?
/
hanchopancha / May 8, 2021
Srilanka has abundance of intellectuals CJ included. Too many crooks spoil the broth.
/
leelagemalli / May 8, 2021
HP,
.
why dont the educated people come out of their caccoons ? You could question what happened to senior citizens in your age ? Are they all down with their health problems as no time would be amply avaialbe them to react against the deteriorating levels of the society today ?
They ve been in their long slumber… what an attitude ? I have not lived in that country for the last few decades, though keep travel back home often.
:
Not even far poor nations from Africa would stay so indifferent.
Perhaps the sinhala buddhism/culture is the reasoning behind the lethargy and indifference nature of the people today.
/
hanchopancha / May 8, 2021
HP,
What do you suggest to the victims of two highly notorious Chief Justices who hijacked the Courts of Law audaciously making a mockery of courts and ass of the law? I presume you must have read the comments elsewhere? Is there a mechanism to make them answerable for turning the justice system upside down? Under their command judges lost their independence. A doctor or an engineer can be sued for malpractice. Even lawyers. How about the judges and the CJs at that?
/
Thiru / May 8, 2021
Singapore produced Lee Kwan Yew and his pioneering cabinet colleagues to lead a government from independence to first world status now as envisaged by Socrates 2400 years ago.
Most third world countries in the mean time are muddling through with majoritarian ‘democracy’ or various form of dictatorship.
/
SJ / May 8, 2021
“… to lead a government from independence to first world status now as envisaged by Socrates 2400 years ago.”
Socrates would be turning in his grave to learn this, that is if he still lies there .
/