Western Democracy & Our Democracy

By Harsha Gunasena –

Professor Jayadeva Uyandoda has written an interesting article to ‘Anidda’ last week about Thin Democracy and the requirement of deepening the same. He claimed that what Western countries mean by democracy is in fact thin democracy which means the power of the democratic institutions are with a handful of elites and the people have no say about the political decisions taken by them. Deepening of democracy is to work on the political reforms which increases the public participation of democratic processes as checks and balances to the elites who hold the power now.

After reading the article I thought of presenting the following hypothesis about Western and Eastern Democracies. This in not in line with any theory of Political Science but based on what I have read what I think.

The different democratic governing structures prevalent today are influenced by Western Democracies. Western countries struggled long period against the rule of the kings and their Democracies originated with their experiences of those struggles. In this process they have created certain values. The values of the countries which were gifted with democracy with the independence from the western rulers, and the countries which got adapted to democracy with the change of the world, are different to the values of the countries which were struggled with kingships to form democracy. Democracy which is in operation of the countries with traditional values is different to the democracy prevalent in those Western countries.

The fundamental values of the West in relation to democracy can be identified as liberty, equality, and justice. These values created by the people who struggled against kingships are not in the same form in other counties. As an example, there is no Sinhala word for liberty. Usually, it is translated as නිදහස which is freedom. I believe In Tamil also there is no word for liberty which is translated to Tamil as சுதந்திரம். It is freedom once again.

Western equality does not mean that all the citizens should be equal. It means that all the citizens should get equal opportunities, which means for opportunities, things such as origin will not be considered and only the capabilities will be considered. Justice is the fairness in the way the people are dealt with.

Freedom means the power or right to do or say what you want without anyone stopping you. Liberty means the freedom to live as you choose without too many limits from government or authority.

The person who understand the meaning of liberty knows that it applies to other persons as well and the way he or she chosen to live should not be a hinderance to the others. In this type of societies, the connections between people are loose. They mind their own business. Democracy is the wish of the majority. People who understand liberty know that minority should not be crushed by the majority wish.

In Sri Lanka or in many Eastern countries there is no freedom to the people to live in accordance with the way they have chosen. There are influences from the parents and various ingroups. They are connected to different networks from birth. The concept of justice is applied differently to the people who are in the ingroups and who are outside of the ingroups. These ingroups can be created based on ethnicity, religion, caste, school educated, etc. Mahinda Rajapaksa understood this very well. That was why he said it was a good thing to treat his own people. Democracy under the western values cannot be functioned in this manner.

In the countries such as Sri Lanka the political parties got majority power usually suppress the rights of the minorities. This happens since those who govern and those who are governed do not have clear understanding of the concepts of liberty and justice which are fundamental democratic values. Even though they understand they do not have courage to implement those due to the influence of the people.

This minority could be ethnic, religious, or political minority. One repercussion would be that these minorities could use undemocratic ways such as armed struggles. We can understand in this line the reason of having three armed struggles in independent Sri Lanka.

In the countries such as France the people wage massive demonstrations. However, people in France do not wish to get the power of the state by public protests. Emmanuel Macron in his first term as the President during a movement of public protests went around the country engaging with people trying to convince people with his idea.

The intention of the armed struggles in Sri Lanka was to get the power of the state or else to stop the operation of the state in their area. In the initial stages of the recent Aragalaya, they have requested fundamental changes of the governing system but at the final stage anarchism was emerging.

In Sri Lanka and in the countries with similar background, when the government gets more power the operation of the government is more authoritative and when the government gets a less power it leads to anarchism. This is because our society is not shaped based on the fundamental values of a typical Democracy and the democracy in operation of our countries is based on the values of our society. We have a mutated democracy in operation.

In countries where real democracy is in operation when the government is having more power the government will become efficient and if the government is having less power, it becomes inefficient. in those countries this axis operates in the line of efficiency and inefficiency and in our type of countries it operates in the line of authoritarianism and anarchism.

These days in Bangladesh there are protests against the government. Sometime back when Khaleda Zia and Sheikh Hasina were in power in turns, the protests were strong to the extent of anarchism. In France protests cannot bring the country to that level.

Authority of law cannot be established in the country since from top to the bottom of the society, favoritism is established. Authority of law is a basic requirement of democracy. During the time of the kings authority was with the kings. Authority was transferred to the law thereafter. The Buddha transferred the authority to the Dhamma after him.

Liberty, equality, and justice are in line with Buddhism. However, those are not in line with the Sri Lankan culture. There is a visible conflict between the Buddhism and the Sri Lanka culture. Hence what we have done is to create a Buddhism which suits to our culture. In order to save that created Buddhism we are prepared to fight with anybody. This is against the real Buddhism.

Authority of law is in line with equality. We treat our friends. Then the President is also treat his friends. Then people try to be his friends and not to change our cultural bias.

Hence, we are in a trap. The first Prime Minister of Singapore imposed severe laws to overcome this cultural weakness. Mahatma Gandi during the Indian independence struggle openly spoken about the cultural weaknesses of the people. We should examine what we can do.

In order to have meaning to our democracy we should propagate the values of liberty, equality and justice in our people. Also there is a trend that these values are getting inculcated in the minds of the people when there is economic prosperity.