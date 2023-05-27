What Changes Can Be Expected in the Later Stages of Life?

It is a fact that throughout a person’s life, certain physical, mental, and social changes take place. During puberty, a person will experience dramatic physical changes. For example, a male will start to grow facial hair and will begin to develop stronger muscles. A female will begin to ovulate and gain the ability to bear children. The changes that occur during puberty are profound and signal a period of greater intellectual development and a wider understanding of the world in general. However, it is important to note that key changes occur across a person’s life. Values and beliefs develop or change over time and the ability to undertake certain tasks both increases and reduces during a lifetime. In this article, the focus is on the changes that take place in the later stages of life. Social, physical, and mental changes will all be described with some information on how they can be managed.

Increase in Free Time

One of the main social changes that occur for senior citizens is that they tend to have an abundance of free time. The main reason for this is that careers will have finished once most people reach their late 60s to mid-70s, depending on which country they work in. Work and state pensions ideally provide a suitable level of income that allows the elderly to enjoy a high quality of life without the need for any additional forms of employment. In short, the increased amount of free time is the ideal opportunity for senior citizens to cultivate meaningful hobbies and pleasurable recreational pursuits. If you are an elderly person who is looking for inspiration on hobbies or pastimes to indulge in that promote enjoyment and creativity, then click here for some interesting examples.

Declining Mobility and Fitness

One key downside for many senior citizens is that they tend to experience a decline in fitness levels in later life and may struggle with problems relating to reduced mobility. There is a vast body of research on the decline in mobility in later life and an example of this research can be found here. When mobility and fitness decline to a point when it is unsafe to remain in a person’s home, the option of moving to a dedicated senior living facility should be explored. In the state of California, elderly people have access to a range of senior living choices in Berkeley, CA. These professionally run facilities offer services that are designed to manage and improve mobility and fitness issues in their resident communities. For example, such establishments may have dedicated fitness areas where exercise equipment is present and tailored fitness routines can be created.

Fewer Worries

As a brief final point, it is important to consider that many senior citizens enjoy a life that is largely free of worries. This is especially true when their working lives have allowed them to earn significant retirement benefits and leads to a situation where they are largely free of financial concerns. In addition, many elderly people will have raised families who have gone on to become self-sufficient adults with careers and homes. Put simply, in these circumstances, many elderly people benefit from a life that is free from stresses and worries and can, therefore, enjoy every day in a way that they see fit.