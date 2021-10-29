What is the most popular online casino in Japan?

Despite the fact that Japan has now embraced online gambling, there is no doubt that the Japanese casino industry cannot be compared to other pioneer regions. Even more, with the strict regulations currently in place, it is obvious that the industry is just getting started, and we will see an even more impressive offering in the future.

That being said, the Japanese casino industry is still currently experiencing a massive influx of new online casinos in recent years. With each passing year, the market keeps improving and today, there are hundreds of online casinos currently flooding the market. At this point, finding an online casino is not a problem as there are hundreds to choose from. However, the challenge is finding the best online casino.

What’s A Good Online Casino?

The best online casino can mean a lot of things to different people. However, there is always a convergence of this different perspective. Certain critical features are a must-have for a casino to be classified among the best. Some of them include:

Quality of games and game providers

Licenses

Security and privacy

Bonuses and promotions

Customer service

Mobile app

For a newbie, it’s going to take a lot of work to figure out all of these key factors. Certainly, if you are looking to play table games or slot machines in Japan, we have partnered with ecasinos.jp to compile a list of the most popular Japanese online casinos just for you.

The Most Popular Japanese Online Casino

Without any further ado, let’s list the most popular Japanese online casinos. Customers love them because they provide high quality gaming experience, rapid client support, juicy bonuses and overall a great experience. When players want to enjoy betting, live dealer games, poker, blackjack or slot machines in Japan, this is usually their first choice.

Wazamba Casino

Created in 2019, Wazamba Casino makes our list of popular online casinos in Japan for several reasons. If you are looking for a place to enjoy some of the finest slot machines from top-notch developers, then this is the right place. The platform features over 1000+ games from the likes of Wazdan, Fugaso, Play’N Go, and Amatic.

Wazamba Casino also features a Curacao license which is why Japanese bettors can have access. Likewise, you will find several payment options adapted for the region like credit cards, electronic wallets and crypto. So far, everything checks out just fine. The support team is also available to provide you with clarifications at all times.

Playamo Casino

Not just in Japan, this platform is one of the most popular online casinos in the world. Featuring an astonishing selection of over 3500 games, Playamo Casino is a world of its own. If you are looking for a place to enjoy the finest slot machines in Japan, then you have come to the right place. Even more, Playamo Casino stands out in terms of great customer service, and a wide range of games.

Casumo Casino

Casumo Casino is another popular platform in the world that is inviting Japanese players looking to explore a world of unlimited fun and adventure. The platform features popular games such as slots, poker, blackjack and live dealer games. As a new member, there is a handsome welcome bonus for you. Even more, Casumo Casino also features several amazing promotional offers from time to time. The VIP loyalty program offers different types of rewards depending on your level.

Casino Secret

Casino Secret holds the secret to the best gaming experience. Starting with the first impression of the website, the design looks good, simple and stylish. The platform is licensed by the MGA, which guarantees security, reliability and responsible gaming. Casino Secret also features a massive game library that includes top selections from NetEnt, Microgaming, Iron Dog Studios, Betsoft, Ezugi and many others.

Conclusion