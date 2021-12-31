What Is The Ugandan Link And Shady Dealings With Sri Lanka’s Kings?

Mystery continues to deepen over the contents of 102 metric tons of ‘printed material’ that SriLankan Airlines airlifted through three charter flights of Airbus A333 to Entebbe International Airport, Uganda in February 2021.
The country’s national carrier refused to give details as to what that printed material was when the Sunday Times, Colombo filed a Right to Information (RTI) application in April 2021, saying that it had ‘no specific details’ on the contents and also citing ‘commercial confidence’ under Sri Lanka’s Right to Information (RTI) Act.
It was further stated by SriLankan that “The airway bill and charter agreement both mention the nature of goods as printed matter and do not provide further details. The precise nature of the goods is subjected to review or clearance by Sri Lanka Customs prior to being brought to the cargo terminal for onward carriage by SLA.”
However, users familiar with the RTI Act say that, if SriLankan Airlines had no knowledge of the contents as it claimed, then that would have been enough to base the denial of information. The fact that it went a step further to quote a specific ground, ‘commercial confidence’ to refuse information in Section 5 of the Act, meant that it may have had actual knowledge. “They safeguarded themselves further by giving commercial confidence also as a reason’” they said.
As quoted in the news report carried by the Sunday Times at the time (‘SLA uplifts 102 tons of ‘printed material’ to Uganda, but refuses to give details’, the Sunday Times, April 18th 2021), SriLankan Airlines based that answer on the ground that, “It falls within commercial confidence because if the precise nature of the goods is revealed, then other airlines and/or cargo agents would also solicit business for these types of goods from the same shipper, to the detriment of SLA.” In what amounted to a clear violation of the RTI Act, it also refused to release information to who commissioned the cargo to be sent to Uganda, the cost and details of the sender on the same basis.
Pointing out that the release of any information under the RTI Act is equivalent to disclosure into the public domain, SLA said the name of the entity/shipper who commissioned the chartered flight constituted commercial confidence, the disclosure of which would harm the competitive position of both SLA and third parties. “This is because if the name of the entity/shipper is disclosed, then other airlines would also solicit business from this same shipper to the detriment of SLA. Accordingly the name is exempt information covered by Section 5(1)(d) of the RTI Act,” the airline had said to the Times.
No appeal was filed against that decision of SriLankan Airlines to the Right to Information (RTI) Commission at the time. The controversy had arisen just before a harsh Covid-19 blanket lockdown was slapped on Sri Lanka soon thereafter with a shutdown of state services island wide. However, as the RTI Act does not prohibit a second request being filed to SriLankan or to the Customs on the same issue, RTI activists say that this mystery should be cleared up. At the time that SriLankan Airlines refused to reveal information, a source at the Customs Department had said that the identity of the printed material ought to be revealed.
The Ugandan link has come into fresh controversy following the disclosure that the mystery jet which had airlifted Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his entourage to Thirupathi had departed from Uganda though being registered in San Marino (a reputed tax haven). Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksa-appointed Ambassador to Uganda is Velupillai Kananathan, a well known profiteerer and racketeer.
Latest comments
Jit / December 31, 2021
There is no enigma at all! This bloody private jet parked in Uganda under the registered name of X is actually owned by bloody Rajapaksa gang! That is where a fraction of the money poor Sri Lankans paid through their nose as TAXES is parked!!!
/
leelagemalli / December 31, 2021
Jit,
.
Elephant is in the room, but no main stream media seems to be interested in talking about. Longer the people stay in dark, the better it would be for th ekind of highly corrupted men in lead form.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JmdX5I9xDvk
.
You may be right that the size of the LOOT grabed by MR from 2010-2015 is beyond estimations.
:
I wonder why does not MR et al seem to have hearts looking at the manner the people suffer rocketing these days.
:
:
/
leelagemalli / December 31, 2021
Mlechcha men have mlechcha hidden deals.
–
Devil is darker than appeared to be. In next fews weeks, months, the world will reveal it.
.
We saw it well in Zimbabwe, Lybia and several other states also in Asian continent. They build up ” jana pawura- human shield” for their political survival. Rajapakshes will not able to continue in nex tdays, almost the very same people would start treat them with hoo offers and stone-throws.
–
Srilanken main media does not seem to TAKE the situation serious either, what all these hidden deals dont become their headline news/breaking news. They dont take the side of the people, but their pay masters.
:
2010-2015 regime was filled with untold highly abusive deals, but very same people s conditioned mind never took it serious.
:
/
SarathP / December 31, 2021
Definitely, these trips to and from Uganda, a country run since 1986 by a virtual dictator, are very suspicious. But, Africa on the whole is unstable and not a safe location to park the Rajapakse loot.
*
Most of the stolen billions are in bitcoin, with Namal in charge. His recent trips to Dubai and Japan were to check on the bitcoin hoard. Bitcoin has been going up in value astronomically, so it has been a lucrative investment. Sri Lanka will soon allow the mining of bitcoin (despite the huge electricity demand), so that is also part of the plan.
*
Money laundering by the Rajapakses happen mainly in Dubai and the Seychelles. That’s why SL has a high commission and a Bank of Ceylon branch in tiny Seychelles, and Sri Lankan airlines flies there.
*
All considered, the loot may be temporarily in Uganda, under protection of the trusted SL High Commissioner. But, if the Rajapakses lose power, that guy might decamp.
/
Ashan / December 31, 2021
While the country and people suffer the consequences of mismanagement, bad decisions, and mistake after mistake, the Rajapaksas are safeguarding their ill gotten gains at the expense of the country. This sound worse than any Bond scheme. When there is no transparency, and refusal to disclose the truth, you can be sure there are crimes being committed. Hope those who voted for these scoundrels are happy now.
/
chiv / December 31, 2021
As in the past, this episode will be soon forgotten until next printed material is shipped. I guess Rajapaksas were donating rolls of toilet papers, with their faces printed on it, to people of Uganda. Now we know why Rajapksas are resisting to go to IMF, who will demand not only austerity measures but auditing our account books. Rajapksas printed trillions of LKR to cover up their heist.
/
davidthegood / December 31, 2021
Limitless greed shamelessly outwitting even Lucifer. So will receive the same justice one day in the future.
/