What Is Wrong With Us?

By Upatissa Pethiyagoda –

We are convinced (or conditioned to believe,) that we are an under-developed country and are destined to ever remain so. Should it really be such? Importantly, what should we do to erase this patronizing and degrading label? This mental complex has led us to be a cynical, despondent people. The past seven decades of Independence have driven us into the depths of despair. The worst part of this is that we have so driven our thoughts, to make this fear to become our reality.

We have failed to utilize our potential – be it in climate, human resources or other “development criteria”. This clearly needs to change. Perhaps, we are not the cat’s whiskers, nor certainly are we everybody’s chronic “dog’s body”.

We are so obsessed and saturated with politics, that we hardly notice other good things that are happening around us. For instance, our women athletes and cricketers are without doubt, making their mark. The national cricket team is no longer clogged with the products of our favoured schools, but rather with outstanding performers of most humble lineage.

Who would have dreamt of a lad from Dembarawa (an insignificant hamlet near Kataragama), being outstanding enough to skipper our national cricket team? Are Thomian, Royalist, Trinitian, Josephian and Anandian cricketers heading towards extinction?

Likewise, can a lad from distant Tambuttegama, of humble rural parentage, of modest education (Bachelors degree in Physics) make it as President? Optimists think yes, but pessimists are not so sure.

The chief concern is of a possible repetition of the indescribable horrors of 1971 and 1989/90. Many are the times that spokespersons of the NPP (which is regarded as a thinly disguised descendant of the old, discredited JVP), have been in denial. It is pointed out that todays’ activists, were either not born, or in their early infancy, at the time of the first uprising of 1971. We must nevertheless be mindful of such history, but equally not be obsessed with it. The past month has seen much to be happy about. The forthcoming Parliamentary elections may tell us much more.

So far, the political spotlight has been very much on Anura Kumara Dissanayake (AKD as he wished to be called), who in an interview, with a mild smile, declared that his school nickname was “Lapaya”. Still It might be a little inappropriate to herald him as “His Excellency, Lapaya” on formal occasions. But then why not? Have we not had droves of scoundrels prefixed as “Honourables,” who are distinctly leagues away from deserving such?

Many have been mesmerized by AKD’s stellar oratorical skills in Sinhala. Some would see this as a great benefit of the free education system, and others as the fortunate result of our Swabasha “Policy”. I can certainly agree with the first, but vehemently differ on the second. If AKD had similar competence in English, as he does in Sinhala, even much greater heights could have been reached. As the saying goes, “the world would have been his oyster”!

We should be shocked by the revelation that Mr Wickremesinghe, in the last few weeks of his Presidency, has undertaken some 14 trips abroad, costing some 160 million bucks on air fares alone. This excludes the costs incurred for his entourages, and sundry expenses for accommodation and internal travel.

Is it just incredible that this intrepid traveler, tried to get a further “supplementary provision,” for some three billion (yes, with a ‘b’). What horrific insensitivity, and absurdity, being inflicted on a groaning citizenry, repeatedly exhorted (by this very man), with the need for austerity. Are we really broke, one is entitled to ask?

There is a healthy rule adopted by UN bodies, that official travel may be undertaken only

when seen to be absolutely necessary, and on return, every such person must submit a ‘back to station report,’ which details the purpose of the travel, work done, official meetings, a daily diary, and whether the journey was fruitful or not. There is strong reason for designing an appropriate set of rules, to explicitly exclude ‘joy riding’ parasites. His is only one instance of unpardonable extravagance. That has to stop. There are countless examples of such brutish unconcern. There are healthy signs that such instances will be duly probed.

There is hope that this evident sincerity will ensure that due justice will be meted out to those, who have without any conscience, robbed the public purse. Such assurance that they will reap their due reward. It should also embolden the public that they need have no fear in exposing fraudulence, and thus be participants in such honest intent to restore the respect that our nation deserves. We will have really reached the point of success when a potential briber would be faced with the response of “How dare you!” We are probably still far away from this!

Stop grumbling and act against public thievery. There is little reason to believe that the government is less than sincere, in its crusade to restore decency and probity, and the public is duty bound to help. At least, daylight robbery must cease.