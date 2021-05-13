What The Hell Is The International Community Doing? Jerusalem Is Burning!

By Laksiri Fernando –
Jerusalem, sacred to many religions and civilizations, is virtually burning. But the international community including the United Nations are sleeping! They will jump and shout if something even small scale happens in a culturally different, third world developing country. But on the question of Palestine, they have always been ambiguous, silent, or selective.
Even the international human rights shenanigans are the same. They are more dubious and hypocritical because the issues are related to fundamental human rights violations that they talk about. That is one reason why the Israel-Palestinian or more correctly Palestinian-Israeli question has been dragging on since the arbitrary creation of Israel in 1948.
Victims Becoming Perpetrators?
Jews were the victims of terrible atrocities under fascism in Germany and similar countries leading to the Second World War. Even on the question of Jews, the then international community including the League of Nations were late and ambiguous, and to a great extent culpable. The same pattern appears to be repeating this time in the reverse order. The then victims, the Jews, now becoming the terrible perpetrators. If not fascism what kind of ‘naming’ should we attribute to the behavior of Israel today?
Among many victim communities, there are always dreadful extremisms. This is also apparent among some Palestinian groups. In the case of Jews, Zionism was/is the form of Jewish fascism. It is on this fascism that the international community is silent today. This should change and this must be changed. Otherwise, there is no solution to the Palestinian question or to the peaceful existence of Israel.
The possibility of avoiding victims becoming perpetrators is not a hypothetical question. South Africa is a positive example where this predicament was largely avoided. The good or correct behavior of the international community, on both sides of the fence, is important for this realization. Yasser Arafat in this sense was a rational and a reasonable person whatever his deviations in the young years. This cannot be said for any of the Israeli leaders and particularly of Benjamin Netanyahu.
Those who talk big about war crimes and crimes against humanity (or genocide) have always been silent about the Palestinian question and accompanied atrocities. Netanyahu should not be the PM of Israel, but an accused before the International Criminal Court. Perhaps his skin color or the political ideology is not suitable for prosecuting him before the ICC! China should perform a more proactive role on the Palestinian question.
Present Escalation
The present escalation of conflict or more correctly atrocities started when Israel started forced evacuation of Palestinians from East Jerusalem and destroying their homes, including repeated attacks on the Al Aqsa Mosque during the Ramadan period. The reactions from Hamas and ordinary Palestinians were natural given the present and past atrocities. Nearly half a million Palestinians were expelled or evacuated when Israel was formed in 1948. Most of them became refugees in Palestinian territories and many other countries (Jordan, Lebanon etc.).
UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency) was created in 1949 because of this situation. Refugees became piled up in 1956, 1967 and thereafter due to repeated atrocities. I have visited many of these refugee camps in 1980s as the World University Service (WUS) was offering scholarships and some other facilities for higher education, although modest.
East Jerusalem was never a part of Israel or Jewish settlements at least in the modern era. There was a vast difference between the Eastern and Western parts of Jerusalem as I saw them. It was very clear to see. One was extremely poor, the other was extremely rich. One was culturally Western, and the other was Eastern. One was Islam, and the other was Jewish – the Christian historical places lying in between.
It was a henious crime to forcefully annex East Jerusalem in 1967. It was more henious to claim the whole of Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel since 1980. The backing of the United States, directly and indirectly, throughout years was the primary incentive for the Israel to do these atrocities. Jerusalem is one place where the Eastern and Western civilizations come into open clash with the backing of the Americans.
Hypocrisy of Joe Biden
It is nearly four year since (2017) America recognized the whole of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. It is still the American official policy. It is not merely a policy of that lunatic Donald Trump. Joe Biden is merely a disguised hypocrite.
In January 2021, during his Senate confirmation, the Secretary of State Antony Blinken was asked,
“Do you agree that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel and do you commit that the United States will keep our embassy in Jerusalem?”
“Yes, and Yes,” said Blinken without any blinking. His voice was Joe Biden’s.
The American Embassy is still in Jerusalem and that is where all the atrocities are endorsed. If it is not, Joe Biden should immediately call the UN Security Council and should take a decision to take over the whole of Jerusalem under the UN peacekeeping force. The UN has done so many takeovers in very many places (in Africa and Asia?) and why cannot it do the same in Jerusalem?
Proposals for Peace
History is full of ironies. Jerusalem is often interpreted as the ‘city of peace.’ However, it is not the case today or even in the past. The peace has always been robbed from the people by the rulers and politicians. I was once getting out of the King David St looking for a service taxi behind the International YMCA hotel in Jerusalem during my visits. A bomb suddenly blasted in a nearby bus and a dozen of people instantly got killed.
What does the Psalm 122:6-7 says? “Pray for the Peace of Jerusalem; May those who Love you be Secure. May there be Peace within Your Walls and Security within Your Citadels.”
Today, it is difficult to have ‘security within your citadels or peace within your walls’ for anyone, unless the UN intervenes impartially, independently, and reasonably to all. There are Jews and Palestinians, and there are Islamists and even Christians. Jerusalem is a holy place for all.
There are proposals to have Jerusalem as the capital of both Israel and Palestine, proposed undoubtedly with good intentions. However, it would be too ideal to have such a ‘cooperation’ in the immediate future given the past circumstances.
In the immediate circumstances, what is necessary is to stop missile exchanges of both sides and stop Israeli atrocities particularly the Palestinian evacuations in Jerusalem. This should be done in good faith and on a sustainable basis. Netanyahu should go. He does not have even a clear majority in Israeli Parliament. This is one reason why he is escalating the conflict and mobilizing rightwing youth to aggravate the situation.
As ‘sharing’ of Jerusalem is not practically possible, what might be necessary is for the Israel to take back its ‘artificial’ capital to Tel Aviv and allow Palestine to use Hebron or Ramallah as their capital. The whole of Jerusalem (both East and West) can be considered ‘a peace zone and a pilgrimage city’ for all religious faiths of Islam, Judaism, and Christianity. It can be a combined administration under the supervision of a proper UN.
Latest comments
SJ / May 13, 2021
It is business as usual.
/
old codger / May 13, 2021
“Those who talk big about war crimes and crimes against humanity (or genocide) have always been silent about the Palestinian question “
I agree entirely, but I wish the author would look at atrocities in his country of birth the same way, or at least not promote the perpetrators so shamelessly.
/
Eagle Eye / May 13, 2021
old codger,
I guess you are talking about atrocities committed by Tamil and Muslim terrorists.
—-
“…atrocities in his country of birth…”
/
nimal fernando / May 13, 2021
“I wish the author would look at atrocities in his country of birth the same way, or at least not promote the perpetrators so shamelessly.”
–
OC,
–
How dare you criticize Dr. Laksiri Fernando ……… he has done his bit by granting PhDs, DScs to uneducated OL failed ….. that’s the best way to single out, mock and embarrass the uneducated. ………
–
Dr. Laksiri Fernando works in a roundabout way …… too smart for us plebs …….
/
leelagemalli / May 14, 2021
Oc,
Unfortunately the author has proved that he is very biased about the grave high crimes in his own country. Just to cover up only he is raising issue of Palestinian here. King of crime against humanity are his men in Srilanka, those who are in power today. The new wave of high crimes are now on regarding Covid, which is based on total ignorance on it’s people not providing them with jabs but let them be caught by the virus. May be ulterior motive is to cover up their capabilities. ☹☹☹☹☹☹☺️
/
leelagemalli / May 14, 2021
SJ@
Palestinian issue is complex not comparable to that of srilanka and Eritrea. And it is also no right to self adulate srilankens with israelis. Our housemaids and drivers in Israel not the other way around. This author just makes every effort to mitigate of the war criminals that are now in repeated mode shortly before new high crimes through let people die like rats due to lack of jabs against SARS CoV2.☹☹☹☹☹
/
SJ / May 14, 2021
Why are you complaining to me?
/
Rajash / May 13, 2021
The same thing when North East was burning in 2009
/
Eagle Eye / May 13, 2021
Rajash,
No. When North East was burning because Tamil terrorists were playing hell over there, the International Community sent their agents to order the Government to stop the military operation against LTTE so that they can rescue Prabhakaran and top level LTTE carders and take them to a safe haven. Mahinda Rajapakshe stood firm and told those guys not to interfere in domestic affairs of the country. As a result of that firm decision, the Government got rid of Tamil terrorists and restored peace for all the people in the country but the Government face war crimes charges fabricated by those guys who got embarrassed by Mahinda Rajapakshes response.
—-
“The same thing when North East was burning in 2009”
/
Rajash / May 14, 2021
Hello Eagle Eye how r u keeping
/
GATAM / May 13, 2021
We stand by Israel who stood by us during the war.
/
Ashan / May 13, 2021
Which side would that be? Israel is a snake. It was training the LTTE at the same time it was paid to train SL troops. They played a double game. They also, according to a book by an ex Mossad official looked down on Sri Lankans and said we were “monkeys who needed to be fed nuts”. Indians love Israel too, that is because Israel sells it weapons, but look what snakes do:
“Two Israeli Chabad emissaries active in the south Indian state of Kerala have been questioned by authorities and are due to be expelled from the country, the Times of India reported on Tuesday.
The married couple are suspected of being Israeli agents or spies. According to the article, undercover police officers tracked them for a year before filing a deportation order. The state intelligence department said that the couple regularly held meetings at their rented house and were under close surveillance.” The Times of Israel”.
/
Tamil from the north / May 13, 2021
Ashan, many of us have been wasting time arguing with idiots like Gatam, Eagle ‘stupid’ Eye, Soma and ilk for many years. Israel trained PLOTE cadres and the STF men in two different camps close by to each other but one side did not know other was there too. Gatam is a complete wingnut.
/
GATAM / May 14, 2021
So what? Those things have no impact on SL. Even Sri Lankans themselves call them by various names. Normal.
Israel trained SL’s STF, SF and even pro-government Tamil paramilitaries at the same time, sold jets when no country did so (including Russia and China), gave SL the technology to manufacture Dvora fast attack crafts and drones, exchanged intelligence and stood against world terrorism and extremism.
Most Sri Lankans love Israel for good reasons. A fact. Not just SL, apart from a few countries the whole world loves Israel.
/
nk / May 14, 2021
You are right. Not only Mossad but British also played a big role in training paramilitary forces, including STF/SF, as part of the counterinsurgency warfare.
Tragic that Tamils are being guided and told that these are their saviours.
/
old codger / May 13, 2021
Gatam,
“Israel…who stood by us during the war.”
Before you make more foolish comments, go read “By way of Deception” by Viktor Ostrofsky.
/
Tamil from the north / May 13, 2021
old codger, I read the book and it was demeaning how Mosad called PLOTE cadres were like monkeys off a tree then trained them. PLOTE had their men trained by the Mosad and PLO at the same time.
/
SJ / May 14, 2021
TftN
You may know that Israel trained the LTTE and the Sri Lankan Army at the same time.
/
SJ / May 14, 2021
OC
Some of his comments are too stupid even to be called stupid.
I often wonder where his mines them from.
/
Native Vedda / May 13, 2021
JATAM
–
Does Israel stand by you?
Mossad trained LTTE cadres in under water combat.
Read:
Story of double games LTTE, RAW and Mossad
Friday, April 9, 2021 – 01:00
–
https://www.dailynews.lk/2021/04/09/features/246296/story-double-games-ltte-raw-and-mossad
–
It appears you are standing on your head.
/
Paul / May 13, 2021
GATAM, Israel’s never stood by anyone apart from Israel. https://www.colombotelegraph.com/index.php/enter-mossad-and-ravi-jayewardene/
/
cugan / May 14, 2021
JRJ got advice from Moasd and convinced if you kill 10 Tamil at least you will kill 1 terrorist stick with them
/
Ajith / May 13, 2021
“Israel-Palestinian or more correctly Palestinian-Israeli question has been dragging on since the arbitrary creation of Israel in 1948.”
Yes, It is business as usual and comparable with the Sinhala- Tamil question or more accurately Tamils _ Sinhalese question arbitrary creation of Sri Lanka in 1948. The international community (United Nations) also includes not only USA, UK but also China and Russia as well. China, Russia and Sri Lanka.
Laksiri, you are on the side Palestinians but you are against Tamils in this same question. China and Russia is on the side of Sinhalese supporting bombing and massacring of civilians in the name of LTTE terrorism. Similarly USA and UK support Israel bombing and massacring civilians in the name Hamas Terrorism (Palestine Terrorists).
Be human!
/
Eagle Eye / May 13, 2021
Ajith,
Sinhalayo = Palestinians
Tamils = Jews
Tamils are trying to do in Sinhale exactly what Jews did in Palestine. Grab part of Sinhale, the Land of Sinhalayo and Vedda Eththo to create a separate State for Tamils.
/
SJ / May 14, 2021
“China and Russia is on the side of Sinhalese supporting bombing and massacring of civilians in the name of LTTE terrorism.”
*
I wonder which country’s military personnel were here alongside the SL Army during the last months of the war.
I also wonder who provided Satellite information to help drown 10 or so LTTE’s supply vessels.
Did a Chinese gunboat sink the vessel in which ‘Colonel’ Kittu was sailing home? Or was it Russian?
/
srikrish / May 13, 2021
Why the International Community especially the friends of Palestinians- Russia, China and the Muslim Countries are silent?
Act immediately before it is too late! Summon Security Council for an urgent meeting!
/
Ashan / May 13, 2021
Israel is pounding Gaza again, while playing victim. Look at the casualties, and you will know the answer as to who should get world wide support. Israel has had this brutal occupation for over 50 years. It uses Hamas to justify all it’s crimes like land theft, illegal settlements, stealing of water, olive trees are destroyed, stolen, or olives are harvested by the illegal settlers before the Palestinians are able to harvest it. They point guns at the Palestinians and steal. They kill unarmed kids who protest their suffering by the fence with snipers. All condemned by the UN.
Once again the provoked the Palestinians during Ramadan. They started with trying to evict Palestinians from East Jerusalem, which they had no claim to, then they storm Islam’s 3rd Holy Mosque, desecrating it, and attacking the worshippers, and those protesting the evictions, injuring hundreds, with tear gas and stun guns. What kind of monsters are these? Maybe they are the good friends of the Rajapaksa’s now, but Sri Lanka has always supported the Palestinians, as they have been the victims of Israel’s greed and brutality.
It is easy for Israel to label them as “terrorists” to justify their crimes. The US State Department has labelled Israel’s illegal settlers as “terrorists” too, but you won’t hear it mentioned.
/
Humble / May 13, 2021
Another whataboutism article.
Those who use whataboutism are indirectly admitting to their own guilt.
Sri lanka is actually using the israel instruction manual on land grabbing
and genocide.
/
Ashan / May 13, 2021
Good point. There is that similarity. Maybe the Israelis advised them on this issue too.
/
SJ / May 14, 2021
Humble,
DSS started the process that gathered much momentum since 2009.
/
Dilshan / May 13, 2021
I appreciate the stand taken by the Author in the human rights of Plaestinians against the Super powers. Such a principled stand for fighting against branding Hamas as terrorist and bombing Palestinians, justifying Hamas missile attacks on Tell Aviv.
Unfortunately author must have been in sick bed when our Sinhala army shelled hospitals and no fire zones. If he this angry for Plaestinian massacre How much he would have Genocide of his country men. He would have defended despite LTTE bombing of central bank and attack on airport in which our army men destroyed our planes
/
RBH59 / May 13, 2021
Gatam,
We stand by Israel who stood by us during the war.
Victims Becoming Perpetrators?
If peace can only come through killing someone, then NOBODY want it.
/
Tamil from the north / May 13, 2021
Laksiri: What The Hell The International Community Doing? Jerusalem Is Burning!
TFTN: same thing when Sri Lanka was burning……………………..nothing at all. Fuel the fire by selling weapons to both sides to kill each other.
/
Lester / May 13, 2021
All peace-loving people should support the freedom struggle of Palestinians. There can be no excuse for apartheid in the 21st century. The disgusting response of the USA should be noted: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vcj2jOXg4lM&t=17s. “Do you condemn the killing of Palestinian children?” Answer: “we don’t have independent confirmation.”
/
Mallaiyuran / May 13, 2021
This hypocrisy professor pretends to be that he is man of justice and compassionate. Local Muslims couldn’t burry their loved ones’ bodies so Harris and Nazeer donated their pants and under wears to become nude for the Amendment 20th of the constitution. Emeritus Professor, who in the cool Austrian fall is on the deception to divert the Modayas’ attention to save the Aanduwa from its fraud of selling Colombo Pong Cing to China. Israelis and Palestinians are attacking each other only because both of their celebrations are under way & they wants to disturb each other. Why did Rapist Army demolish the Maaweerers’ Memorial, yesterday? Theory of Sinhala Buddhist Aanduwa is how much they humiliate the Tamils, that much the Modaya coolies would be happy. Israel didn’t say that to Palestinians. So yesterday rapist army demolished it. I have been telling the Thayaga Tamil Brothers/Sisters to ignore these provocations because government order Rapist Army to do these only because they know these rowdy actions humiliates the Tamils. In Mahabharat, it is described how Arjuna stood when he wanted the Lord Siva’s Pasupath Astra. He imitated the crane which stays on one leg until the fish of the size he desires. Tamils must stand like Arjuna in the Geneva for the justice of Sinhala Buddhist’s Aanduwa’s war crime. That day only the humiliations the Aanduwa started on 1948 will stop.
/
eeakdavi / May 14, 2021
I wish to associate myself with the sentiments expressed by the author about the atrocities now being committed in Palestine. I also wish to condemn the author for the views he has expressed on previous occasions about the national question in SL and his unabashed kowtowing to the Rajapaksas.
/
SJ / May 14, 2021
eeakdavi
You are smart enough to figure out what the author is up to by putting both parts of your narrative together.
/
whywhy / May 14, 2021
Many powers are losing and few powers are gaining , building muscles thanks
to Israel-Palestine conflict . Israel-Palestine struggle is not a localised issue .
It is a hot spot for world power play . Those who tirelessly teach to the world
the value of being a dignified human being , have left a huge Black spot in this
region . It is a shame that both the Jew and the Arab are forced to fight each
other without an end to be seen in the horizon . The struggle continues and
the world enjoys a stable price for petrol . Arms production for mid-east by
many countries equally enjoy a good harvest . One day Palestine might decide
what world power means in front of Freedom Struggle . Until then , there’s
a place on this planet where babies are born to be killed by Civilised Gentle
Men !
/
Jayasiri Samarakoon / May 14, 2021
I agree 100% with Dr. Laksiri Fernando on the Palestinian issue. At the same time, comments by CT readers on Dr. Laksiri’s stand on the Sri Lankan conflict are also true. He was initially for a political solution but later jumped on the Rajapakse bandwagon. After the end of the war, he proposed at the Colombo University Senate (without the matter being put on the agenda and thus giving Senate members due notice) that MR be given a LLD (Honoris causa) and GR be given a PhD (Honoris causa). Vice-Chancellor Hirimburegama who chaired the meeting and supported Dr Laksiri was made Ambassador to France but Dr. Laksiri was not even appointed Consul to Sydney where he lives.
/
deepthi silva / May 14, 2021
When there s a bombing or a killing people generally take the side of the victim. But if you start looking at the whole thing, the history, the issues, general conduct, the ethics of the two parties, their democratic instincts etc the story becomes very confusing.
/
fools paradise / May 14, 2021
Mr. Laksiri Fernando your article is well said.
/
Manicka Vasagar / May 14, 2021
This is state terrorism by Israel and Sri Lanka against minorities. Terror under occupation for submission. It would never ever happen.
Need UN peace keeping force in occupied Palestinian lands and in the NE of Sri Lanka, for the Tamil Homeland.
If UN fails again on the R2P – Right to Protect, war will commence in the streets of by-standers.
/
SJ / May 14, 2021
MV
I hope that you were not among the great admirers of Israel that Suthanthiran generated by serialising a Tamil translation of Exodus in the 1960s.
*
It was the Tamil youth who woke up to the Palestinian struggle, thanks partly to a volume of translations by MA Nuhman including one translation by R.Murugaiyan.
That was after Mujibur Rahman proved a disappointment and Eezaththu Mujibur was renamed Eezaththu Arafat.
/
chiv / May 14, 2021
“CROCODILE TEARS” .
/