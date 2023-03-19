What to do if you get injured in a motorcycle accident

Motorcycle accidents are often catastrophic, leading to severe injuries or even fatalities. If you’re a motorcycle rider, it’s essential to know what to do if you get involved in an accident to protect yourself, preserve evidence, and secure your rights. Continue reading to learn more about your options.

Call for Medical Help

The first step after a motorcycle accident is to call for medical help. Even if you feel fine, getting checked by a medical professional as soon as possible is crucial. Sometimes, injuries may not be immediately visible, and you may feel fine, but you may have suffered internal injuries or a concussion. Call for emergency medical services directly, and follow the medical personnel’s instructions.

Report the Accident

After calling for medical help, the next step is to report the accident to the police. Contact your local law enforcement agency and inform them about the accident. Give them details about the accident, including the location, date, time, and injuries sustained. When the police arrive, answer their questions truthfully, and provide them with any information they ask for. Be cooperative and polite, but avoid admitting fault or apologizing for the accident, as these can be misconstrued as an admission of guilt.

Gather Evidence

Take photographs of the scene, including the damaged vehicles, the road conditions, and any visible injuries. If there are any witnesses, get their names and phone numbers. They may be able to provide valuable testimony later. Also, collect relevant documents, such as the police report and medical records.

Contact a Motorcycle Crash Attorney

If you're injured in a motorcycle accident, it's essential to contact an experienced motorcycle accident attorney as soon as possible. An attorney can guide you through the legal process, protect your rights, and help you recover the compensation you deserve for your injuries.

Inform Your Insurance Provider

It’s crucial to notify your insurance company about the accident immediately. Provide them with accurate and complete information about the accident, including the location, date, time, and any injuries sustained. Be honest about what happened, and avoid giving statements or signing any documents without consulting your attorney first. Your insurance company may cover your medical bills, repairs, and other expenses related to the accident.

Follow Your Doctor’s Orders

If you’re injured in a motorcycle accident, following your doctor’s orders and attending all your medical appointments is essential. Your doctor will assess your wounds and suggest the best course of action. Follow their instructions carefully, take your medications as prescribed, and attend all follow-up appointments. Failure to do so may harm your health and compromise your legal case.

Stay off Social Media

This is one part a lot of people are ignorant of. After a motorcycle accident, it’s essential to avoid posting anything related to it on social media. Insurance companies and defense attorneys may monitor your social media activity to find evidence that could be used against you in court. Even seemingly innocent posts or photos may be misconstrued and used against you. Stay off social media until your case is resolved, and consult your attorney before posting anything related to the accident.

Consider Your Long-Term Needs

Some injuries may require ongoing medical treatment, rehabilitation, or permanent disability. These needs may not be apparent immediately after the accident but may become evident. Therefore, it’s essential to work with your attorney and medical professionals to determine the full extent of your injuries and estimate your future medical bills, lost earnings, and other damages. Your attorney can help you negotiate a settlement that reflects your long-term needs and ensures you receive the compensation you deserve.

Conclusion

If you get injured in a motorcycle accident, taking the necessary steps to protect yourself, your rights, and your future is crucial. Remember that your health and well-being are top priorities, so don’t hesitate to seek medical help and legal guidance as soon as possible.