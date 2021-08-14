What Types of Games do Online Casinos Feature?

Online casinos’ greatest feature is the fact that they have hundreds of quality games to choose from. Once players register at these sites, they will gain access to every available category at the respected operator.

Licensed casino sites are supplied by many of the world’s greatest providers. Some of the brands that deserve a mention are NetEnt, Microgaming, Yggdrasil, Habanero, Play’n GO, Playson, Pragmatic Play, Wazdan, Endorphina, etc.

Every game by these providers utilizes the latest HTML5 technology, hence it is fully optimized for mobile use. Thanks to the security that online casinos such as Novibet Casino use, you will be able to rest assured knowing that you will be provided with a secure gaming experience. But, what types of games can you play at sites such as the one we just mentioned?

Online Slots

We are going to start off with the most popular category at every online casino – online slots. The beauty of online slots is that there are hundreds of them to choose from at every online casino. They vary based on their volatility rate, type of jackpot, RTP rate, layout, theme, design, and in-game features.

As you can see, they are extremely diverse and there is something in store for everyone. The best part about slot games is that they have very simple gameplay. After you’ve set the bet, you just need to spin the reels. However, it is important to remember that the rules vary, which is why you must read them.

Table Games/ Live Dealer Games

Next up, we have table games and live dealer games. These sections include games such as blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker, and video poker. They are among the oldest casino games and have been extremely influential over the years.

Their influence even reached Hollywood as numerous great gambling movies such as 21, Rounders, Casino Royale (2006), Ocean’s franchise, etc., have been made. In the past couple of years, these games have received a so-called upgrade as players at online casinos can enjoy them live.

Live dealer games are set to be the future of the gambling industry as they have unique gameplay. Moreover, some game providers are even exploring the possibility of optimizing them for VR use.

Lottery, Virtual Sports, and Bingo

Although these games are not featured too often, there are operators that offer lottery games, virtual sports, and bingo games. The beauty in playing the lottery and bingo online is that unlike playing them at land-based facilities, you can enjoy them at any time and place. Moreover, all variants of the games are available, which means that you are flexible with your options.

Betting on Sports

Finally, online casinos even started providing registered players with sportsbook services. Research showed that casino fans are also fond of wagering money on their favourite sports. Each online casino that has a sportsbook section will allow you to bet on football, basketball, American football, tennis, e-sports, and more.

To close this article, we wanted to mention that if you decide to play online casino games or bet on sports, or both, you must do it for entertainment purposes only. Don’t take any unnecessary risks.