When Do You Think The Other Tamil Political Prisoners Would Be Released? 

By C.V. Wigneswaran –

Hon’ Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe told us the other day when he met the relatives of the incarcerated Tamil political prisoners in my company that in consequence of the request made by me to HE the President the latter had requested the Hon’ Minister to study my letter and discuss with the AG and see if the prisoners could be released. In consequence the first group of 8 prisoners have been released. The Hon’ Minister told us publicly that the cases of the others are being gone through by the AG and soon they too would be released. He expects the release to take place before next Thai Pongal day in January 2023.

But meanwhile I got to know some distressing news. Having come to know that 8 Tamil prisoners were being released in the first instance and their identity, certain persons had informed a well to do SL Tamil person in England that certain identified prisoners (who were in any event going to be released) could be released if a certain sum could be given to them. What they intended to do with the money is anybody’s guess.

But I wish to tell the Public that this issue is handled at the highest political and legal level. May I therefore request persons not to be cheated by the deceptive words of middlemen. I have received information that some people are involved in collecting money from relatives, friends and well-wishers of political prisoners. Such persons should be identified and exposed.

*Justice C.V. Wigneswaran, Member of Parliament, Jaffna District.