When will Sri Lankan Children be prioritized in this crisis?

A Petition

In any crisis, the natural human instinct is to protect children first. Children are humankind’s most vulnerable and valuable asset. Yet, the widely-held belief that addressing economic and political concerns at the family level will automatically solve the issues that children face is both wrong and potentially dangerous. While many problems that children experience today relate to the broader consequences of the present economic, political and social crises, there are crucial and urgent concerns that need to be addressed separately.

In Sri Lanka’s ongoing and impending catastrophe, the needs of our children have not only been ignored, but actual harm has been brought upon our children through the chaotic, callous and ill-informed decision-making of the Sri Lankan Government.

We, the undersigned, in our capacity as concerned and responsible adults, in our roles as academics, educationists, doctors, lawyers, professionals, activists, religious leaders and civil servants, demand that the Sri Lankan Government share with its people and the international community, a masterplan that demonstrates the capacity and will to protect and support the children of this country during this national crisis.

If the Government is unable to do so, it should immediately appoint and empower a national level crisis committee capable of addressing the impact of this crisis on children.

Sri Lankan children’s lives have been in tragic chaos since the onset of Covid 19 in March 2020. Two-and-a-half years on, there appears to be no plan, no interest, and no capacity to address this complex crisis.

We highlight below, problems that need the most immediate attention.

Malnutrition (see UNICEF & Save the Children published data) Stress and vulnerability in domestic life (due to income insecurity, rising food prices, disruption of basic needs, increase in domestic violence) Loss of learning due to arbitrary closure of schools Stress due to chaotic and contradictory school schedules Stress due to rigidity of syllabi and exams Additional financial and social burden due to online education (requiring smartphones, data cards, connections) and the growing disparity in education between children who have and do not have access to this option. Damage to emotional and social growth due to increased isolation Mental health issues due to stress, instability and isolation Vulnerability to online dependency and other dangers, including cyber predation Vulnerability to unsuitable employment, including possible sexual exploitation of the most helpless children.

Children and youth are losing hope and sense of purpose which in turn compound the existing problems. They are rapidly losing resilience and will not have the dynamism to bounce back even when/if the situation improves.

The Sri Lankan education system, comprising 10,100 schools spread across the country, is run through a centralised decision-making mechanism operated by the Ministry of Education (MoE) with its emphasis on universal education. It is the most powerful network connecting children across the country. Hence, this mechanism can and should be activated to protect, energise and support children through this crisis, which is expected to last for years to come.

Therefore, an unresponsive MoE, which seeks to juggle a ‘business as usual’ approach through implementing ad hoc government directives, becomes an unwitting adversary in this crisis by imposing constraints and standing in the way of solutions which our children urgently need. Continuation of this flawed process will inevitably deepen the harm on our children.

Even as we draft this letter, over 4.2 million school-going children sit at home with all schools closed until the 10th of July. The past two and a half years saw at least three ministers of education come and go, with no positive impact. Even at this late stage, it is regrettable that the MoE is not able to provide any form of innovative leadership that is child-centred, and not merely implementing top-down directives. Instead, in spite of public pressure to (1) provide children with respite from exam stress (2) prioritize meals for hungry children (3) implement a community schooling system (4) prioritize public transport for children, no meaningful and tangible outcomes have been initiated.

We call on all responsible adults – including parents, psychologists, principals, teachers, religious leaders, child rights activists, teachers’ unions – to come together on behalf of Sri Lanka’s children. Let us unite to:

challenge the current irresponsible decision-making of the Government regarding education

denounce the Sri Lankan President, Prime Minister and Minister of Education and Cabinet for their disinterest in prioritizing the children of this country,

consolidate our resources to provide solutions to the crisis affecting children and adolescents

The continued irresponsible and illogical behaviour of the Sri Lankan Government and the MoE may result in a generation of young people who are mentally and emotionally scarred, academically and physically impaired, who are therefore ill-prepared to face a beleaguered society caught up in a long-term economic and political crisis.

In addition to the clear ethical imperative, protecting these children is investing in the future survival of this country. Ignoring their needs robs us all of this future.

Signed