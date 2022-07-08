8 July, 2022
When Will Sri Lankan Children Be Prioritized In This Crisis?

A Petition

In any crisis, the natural human instinct is to protect children first. Children are humankind’s most vulnerable and valuable asset. Yet, the widely-held belief that addressing economic and political concerns at the family level will automatically solve the issues that children face is both wrong and potentially dangerous. While many problems that children experience today relate to the broader consequences of the present economic, political and social crises, there are crucial and urgent concerns that need to be addressed separately.

In Sri Lanka’s ongoing and impending catastrophe, the needs of our children have not only been ignored, but actual harm has been brought upon our children through the chaotic, callous and ill-informed decision-making of the Sri Lankan Government.

We, the undersigned, in our capacity as concerned and responsible adults, in our roles as academics, educationists, doctors, lawyers, professionals, activists, religious leaders and civil servants, demand that the Sri Lankan Government share with its people and the international community, a masterplan that demonstrates the capacity and will to protect and support the children of this country during this national crisis.

If the Government is unable to do so, it should immediately appoint and empower a national level crisis committee capable of addressing the impact of this crisis on children.

Sri Lankan children’s lives have been in tragic chaos since the onset of Covid 19 in March 2020. Two-and-a-half years on, there appears to be no plan, no interest, and no capacity to address this complex crisis.

We highlight below, problems that need the most immediate attention.

  1. Malnutrition (see UNICEF & Save the Children published data)
  2. Stress and vulnerability in domestic life (due to income insecurity, rising food prices, disruption of basic needs, increase in domestic violence)
  3. Loss of learning due to arbitrary closure of schools
  4. Stress due to chaotic and contradictory school schedules
  5. Stress due to rigidity of syllabi and exams
  6. Additional financial and social burden due to online education (requiring smartphones, data cards, connections) and the growing disparity in education between children who have and do not have access to this option.
  7. Damage to emotional and social growth due to increased isolation
  8. Mental health issues due to stress, instability and isolation
  9. Vulnerability to online dependency and other dangers, including cyber predation
  10. Vulnerability to unsuitable employment, including possible sexual exploitation of the most helpless children.

Children and youth are losing hope and sense of purpose which in turn compound the existing problems. They are rapidly losing resilience and will not have the dynamism to bounce back even when/if the situation improves.

The Sri Lankan education system, comprising 10,100 schools spread across the country, is run through a centralised decision-making mechanism operated by the Ministry of Education (MoE) with its emphasis on universal education. It is the most powerful network connecting children across the country. Hence, this mechanism can and should be activated to protect, energise and support children through this crisis, which is expected to last for years to come.

Therefore, an unresponsive MoE, which seeks to juggle a ‘business as usual’ approach through implementing ad hoc government directives, becomes an unwitting adversary in this crisis by imposing constraints and standing in the way of solutions which our children urgently need. Continuation of this flawed process will inevitably deepen the harm on our children.

Even as we draft this letter, over 4.2 million school-going children sit at home with all schools closed until the 10th of July. The past two and a half years saw at least three ministers of education come and go, with no positive impact. Even at this late stage, it is regrettable that the MoE is not able to provide any form of innovative leadership that is child-centred, and not merely implementing top-down directives. Instead, in spite of public pressure to (1) provide children with respite from exam stress (2) prioritize meals for hungry children (3) implement a community schooling system (4) prioritize public transport for children, no meaningful and tangible outcomes have been initiated.

We call on all responsible adults – including parents, psychologists, principals, teachers, religious leaders, child rights activists, teachers’ unions – to come together on behalf of Sri Lanka’s children. Let us unite to:

  • challenge the current irresponsible decision-making of the Government regarding education
  • denounce the Sri Lankan President, Prime Minister and Minister of Education and Cabinet for their disinterest in prioritizing the children of this country,
  • consolidate our resources to provide solutions to the crisis affecting children and adolescents

The continued irresponsible and illogical behaviour of the Sri Lankan Government and the MoE may result in a generation of young people who are mentally and emotionally scarred, academically and physically impaired, who are therefore ill-prepared to face a beleaguered society caught up in a long-term economic and political crisis.

In addition to the clear ethical imperative, protecting these children is investing in the future survival of this country.  Ignoring their needs robs us all of this future.

Signed

  1. Nelum Kumari Abesinghe, University of Peradeniya
  2. Suren Charith Perera Abeyasekera
  3. C. Janakie de Silva Abeyesena, Teacher
  4. Vehara Abeygunawardane
  5. Abeysekera
  6. Saroja Abeysekera
  7. Lalith Abeysinghe, Neo-Liberal Training Initiative
  8. Rev. R. Abeysinghe
  9. Kalana Abeywickrama
  10. Anushka Abhayaratne, Teacher
  11. Champa Alahakoon, University of Peradeniya
  12. Manoj Alawathukotuwa, University of Peradeniya
  13. Maria Romeshana Almeida, Teacher
  14. Roshani Almeida
  15. Errol Alonzo
  16. C. Aluwihare
  17. Sulakshini Alweera, University of Peradeniya
  18. Prof Liyanage Amarakeerthi, University of Peradeniya
  19. Lakmi Amarathunga, Attorney-at-Law
  20. Ashani Ameresekere
  21. Nafeesa Amiruddeen
  22. Erandika Imali Amunugama
  23. Rex Anslem
  24. Anthones, Uva Workers’ Development Foundation
  25. Shani Anuradha, University of Peradeniya
  26. Fazra Anver, University of Peradeniya
  27. Krishmi Apsara, University of Peradeniya
  28. Ariyaratnam
  29. Kaushalya Ariyarathne
  30. Arjuna Arulananthan
  31. Nalliah Kumaraguruparan Ashokbharan, Attorney-at-Law
  32. Suganiya Ashokkumar, Teacher
  33. Shashikala Assella, University of Kelaniya
  34. Fazeeha Azmi, University of Peradeniya
  35. Viboo Balakrishnan
  36. Ranmalee Balasooriya
  37. Dharshini Bandara
  38. Sudharshana Bandara, University of Peradeniya
  39. Narendra Bandaranayake, oDoc
  40. Ranga Bandaranayake
  41. Bhagyanee Benedict, Teacher
  42. Bisliya Bhutto, Human Rights Activist
  43. Hans Billimoria,Child’s Rights Activist/Co-Founder Grassrooted Trust
  44. Fathima Buharie
  45. Raihan Shamla Cader, Banker
  46. Siraj Cader
  47. Harshini Canagasabey
  48. Chandralingam Chandrakumar, Freelance Trainer
  49. Gayan Chandranayaka
  50. Dr.M.T.D.Chandrasekara
  51. Rushani Chandrasena, Foundation for Innovative Social Development
  52. Johnny Coilpillai
  53. Sumudu Coilpillai
  54. Samanthi Colonne
  55. Jean Cooray
  56. Harindrini Corea, Attorney-at-Law
  57. Freya D’Almeida, Teacher
  58. Ashila Dandeniya, StandUp Movement Lanka
  59. Deepika Dassenaike, Principal
  60. Ranga Dayananda, Attorney-at-Law
  61. H.K.Dayaratne, Freelance Consultant
  62. N. De Alwis
  63. Bishop Duleep de Chickera, Former Bishop of Colombo
  64. Ruwanthie de Chickera, Artist
  65. Harshini de Fonseka
  66. Tara de Mel,Former Education Secretary
  67. Paba Deshapriya, Child’s Rights Activist/Co-Founder Grassrooted Trust
  68. Ahili de Silva, Chartered Accountant
  69. Anika de Silva
  70. Anouk De Silva, Teacher
  71. Charya de Silva, Chartered Accountant
  72. Heshan De Silva, Sri Lanka Baptist Sangamaya
  73. Indra de Silva
  74. Y. Kiyara de Silva
  75. Marisa de Silva, Activist
  76. Ramya de Silva
  77. Romany de Silva, Company Director
  78. Savanthi de Silva
  79. Shehan de Silva
  80. Shehara de Silva, Company Director
  81. Sonali de Silva
  82. Sudesh De Silva, Media Specialist
  83. Tashya de Silva, Psychologist
  84. Tharanga de Silva
  85. Chandima Desinghe, Agora Securities
  86. Chandra Devanarayana, Revolutionary Existence for Human Development
  87. Jeremy De Zilwa, Teach for Sri Lanka
  88. Shanka Dharmapala
  89. Ajantha Dharmarathne, University of Peradeniya
  90. Aruni Dias, Company Director
  91. Prof. Priyan Dias, formerly University of Moratuwa
  92. Shanthi Dias, Former Principal Methodist College
  93. Gunendra Dissanayake,University of Peradeniya
  94. Mahishani Dissanayake
  95. Padmasena Dissanayake
  96. Shevanthi Dissanayake
  97. Maneshka Dolewatte
  98. Samanmala Dorabawila, University of Peradeniya
  99. Jennifer Edama, University of Peradeniya
  100. C. C. Elankovan, Lawyer and Social Activist
  101. Evangeline Shantini Ekanayaka, Community Psychologist
  102. Evan Ekanayake, Community Psychologist
  103. Pavithra Ekanayake, University of Peradeniya
  104. NisharaSamalee Epasinghe
  105. Murtaza Esufally, Learn for Life Lanka
  106. Ameer Faaiz
  107. Indika Ferdinando, University of the Visual & Performing Arts
  108. Shivani Fernandez, Independent Consultant
  109. Anushka Williams Fernando
  110. Brito Fernando, Human Rights Activist
  111. Hiranya Fernando, Principal
  112. Ishani Fernando
  113. Jayani Fernando
  114. Lihini Fernando, Attorney
  115. Pemanthi Fernando, Teacher
  116. Thilini Imalka Fernando
  117. W.J.Upul Fernando
  118. Janaki Fernandopulle
  119. Nishalie Fernandopulle, Clinical Psychologist
  120. Pushparani Figurado
  121. Aneesa Firthous, Women’s Rights Activist
  122. Dishna Fonseka
  123. Nilshan Fonseka
  124. Priyantha Fonseka, University of Peradeniya
  125. Kusum Gajasinghe, University of Peradeniya
  126. D. U. P. K. Gamage, University of Peradeniya
  127. Naween Sanjaya Gamage
  128. Dr. Sujata Gamage, Educationist/Co-Founder Education Forum
  129. Sonali Gamampila
  130. Sanjeeva Gammanpila
  131. Ganesh, Voluntary Organization for Vulnerable Community Development
  132. T. Ganeshalingam, Upcountry Civil Society Collective
  133. Gangasuthar, NGO Consortium Batticaloa
  134. Nishanthini S. George, Woman’s Rights Activist
  135. Shanthini Gnaniah, Ebenezer Gardens
  136. Jennifer Gnanamuttu
  137. S. K.Gnanapragasam
  138. Ranitha Gnanarajah, Attorney-at-Law
  139. Wismini Godakumbura
  140. Madusha Gomes, Teacher
  141. John Reginald Gomez
  142. Shyamala Gomez, Centre for Equality and Justice
  143. Savitri Goonesekere, Emeritus Professor of Law, University of Colombo
  144. Deepica Goonethilake
  145. Kirupairajah Gowriswaran, Transparency International Sri Lanka
  146. Gowthaman
  147. G. Pradeep Chandana Gunarathne, Consumer Action Network
  148. Roshanthi Lucas Gunaratne
  149. Camena Guneratne, Open University of Sri Lanka
  150. Nilu Gunasekara
  151. Ramani Gunasekera
  152. Sonali Gunasekera, Family Planning Association of Sri Lanka
  153. Harsha Gunasena, Chartered Accountant
  154. Damith Chandimal De Alwis Gunathilaka, INFORM
  155. Dharshani Gunathilaka, University of Peradeniya
  156. Dileni Gunewardena, University of Peradeniya
  157. Irshad Halaldeen, Consultant
  158. Iroshan Halgamuwa, Youth Rights Movement
  159. Saman Hamangoda, PALTRA
  160. Anna Handy, Children’s Pastor
  161. Farzana Haniffa, University of Colombo
  162. Swapni Hapuarachchi, University of Peradeniya
  163. Nelun Harasgama, Artist
  164. Shafinaz Hassendeen
  165. Prabhashana Hasthidhara
  166. Nalani Hennayake, University of Peradeniya
  167. Dhammika Herath, University of Peradeniya
  168. Sujeewa Herath
  169. Rohana Hettiarchchie
  170. Tracy Holsinger, Artistic Director
  171. Rajan Hoole, formerly University of Jaffna
  172. Nirosha Hossen
  173. Bishop Kumara Illangasinghe, Former Bishop of Kurunegala
  174. Ishafa Illiyas, University of Peradeniya
  175. Zafrina Imran, Psychologist
  176. Shiyalni Janarthanan, Teacher
  177. Priyanka Jayakodi,Doctoral Student Michigan State University
  178. Harsha Jayarathna, SAFE Foundation
  179. Chaminda Jayasekera, Prathiba Media Network
  180. Rangaji Jayasekara, Chartered Architect
  181. Thushani Priyanka Jayasekara
  182. Gracelyn Nilmini Jayasekera, Teacher
  183. Thangamuthu Jayasingam, Attorney-at-Law
  184. Akila Jayasinghe, University of Peradeniya
  185. Ayesha Jayasinghe, Teacher
  186. Kaushalya Jayasinghe, University of Peradeniya
  187. N.D. Jayasinghe
  188. Rajanthie Jayasinghe
  189. Gayathri Jayasooriya
  190. Thusitha Jayasundera
  191. Chamath Jayasuriya
  192. Chathurima Jayasuriya, University of Peradeniya
  193. A. R. L. Jayathilaka
  194. Mahila Jayathilaka
  195. Shermila Jayathilake
  196. U. K. Jayawardana, Medical Officer
  197. Dhushyanthy Jayawardena
  198. Niranjan Dinesh Jayawardena
  199. Ravisha Jayawardena, University of Peradeniya
  200. Nishani Jayaweera, University of Peradeniya
  201. Shiroma Jayawickrama, Amaliya Foundation
  202. Nirasha Jayetileke
  203. Neshika Jayetileke
  204. Eyshanthi Jayewardene, University of Peradeniya
  205. Dr. Ruwani Jayewardene
  206. Anthony Jesudasan, Voice of Plantation People
  207. Mary Isabella Jeyakumar, University of Peradeniya
  208. Sivagnanam Jeyasankar
  209. Kamani Jinadasa, Shanthi Maargam
  210. Ramya Jirasinghe
  211. Michael Joachim, Plantation Rural Education & Development Organization
  212. Esther John, Independent Consultant
  213. Kalaiventhan, Social Activist
  214. Dr. Maduranga Kalugampitiya, University of Peradeniya
  215. Kamalesan
  216. Diloka Kamalgoda, Attorney-at-Law
  217. H. G.Kanthilatha, Clinical Psychologist
  218. Harshini Karunanayake
  219. Tania Karunaratne
  220. Inoma Karunatilake, Rule of Law Forum
  221. P. P. Karunaratne
  222. Mano Kingsly, Principal
  223. Chamila Chinthi Kiriwendala
  224. Thamali Kithsiri, University of Peradeniya
  225. Shanilka Kobbekaduwa
  226. Sharmali Kodagoda
  227. Sujeewa Kodituwakku, University of Peradeniya
  228. Hänssel Koralage
  229. Sepali Kottegoda, Women and Media Collective
  230. Thurka Krishnasamy
  231. M.Lasanthi Kularathna
  232. Bridget Kularatne, Mary’s Friends Foundation
  233. Yasas Kulasekara, University of Peradeniya
  234. Shalanie Kulasekera
  235. Chenuli Kulatunga, Undergraduate
  236. Dilan Kulatunga
  237. Supoorna Kulatunga, University of Peradeniya
  238. Kuruppuarachchi, University of Peradeniya
  239. Jayanthi Kuru-Utumpala, Women’s Rights Activist
  240. Darshika Lankage
  241. Evangeline Lappen
  242. M. P. Punya Lasanthi
  243. Shiromi Lazarus
  244. Don Padma Leanage, University of Moratuwa
  245. Srinika Gunawardena Linden
  246. Saumya Liyanage, University of Visual and Performing Arts
  247. Arlene Madawela
  248. Mala Mahadevan
  249. Vanitha Mahendran, Social Activist Vavuniya
  250. M. V. Anupa Niranjalee Maliboda, University of Colombo
  251. Nandana Manatunga, Human Rights Office, Kandy
  252. Sudesh Manthilaka, University of Peradeniya
  253. Lakmali Marasinghe, Banker
  254. Hathoon Marikar, Teacher
  255. Sitralega Maunaguru, Independent Feminist Researcher
  256. Carmel Nimali Mendis
  257. Chirasthi Mendis, Barrister and Solicitor
  258. Lasantha Mendis
  259. Roshan Mendis
  260. Divya Mohanraj, Teacher
  261. Fathima Mazeeda Mohideen
  262. Saleemah Mohideen, ESL Teacher
  263. Muslim Women’s Research and Action Forum
  264. Kulendran Nallathamby
  265. Chandima Nanayakkara, Teacher
  266. Ann Natashiya
  267. S.P.Nesakumar
  268. Nagulan Nesiah
  269. NGO National Action Front
  270. Sr. Janet Nethisinghe, Psychologist
  271. Nazar Mohomed Nifraz, All Ceylon YMMA
  272. Mareen Nilashani, Families of the Disappeared
  273. Monique Shavini Nishanthini
  274. Dewaki Nugawela
  275. Ulfa Nuwair
  276. Prof. Arjuna Parakrama, University of Peradeniya
  277. Christopher Parakrama
  278. T. Shyamali Niranjani Peiris, Teacher
  279. Sirimal Peiris
  280. Chandani Perera
  281. Dhilhara Perera, University of Peradeniya
  282. A. Lahiru Perera
  283. Malika Perera, University of Peradeniya
  284. Nelum Perera, Vice Principal
  285. Nicole Perera, Senior Manager
  286. Rohan Prithiviraj Perera, formerly UNESCO
  287. Shanika Perera
  288. Wayanthy Oshinie Perera
  289. Amrita Pieris
  290. Thavarajah Pragash, Engineer
  291. Priyadharshini Premarathne, University of Peradeniya
  292. Sunanda Premasiri, University of Peradeniya
  293. Angel Queentus, Jaffna Transgender Network
  294. Kalhara Raddalgoda, Parent
  295. Ramasundaram Raguraj, Uva Shakthi Foundation
  296. Saama Rajakaruna, Independent Consultant
  297. Kalpa Rajapaksha, University of Peradeniya
  298. Udara Rajapaksha, University of Peradeniya
  299. Dileeshiya Rajarathna, University of Peradeniya
  300. Anuratha Rajaretnam
  301. Indrani Rajendran, Independent Consultant
  302. Waruni Ramanayake, Attorney-at-Law
  303. Ramesh Ramasamy, University of Peradeniya
  304. Harshana Rambukwella, Open University of Sri Lanka
  305. Prashani Rambukwella, Writer
  306. Channa Ranasinghe, Attorney-at-Law
  307. Dharshana Isuru Ranasinghe, Clinical Fellow. Watford General Hospital
  308. Kaushal Ranasinghe, Youth for Tomorrow Sri Lanka
  309. Malani Ranasinghe
  310. Ruvani Ranasinha, King’s College University of London
  311. Kshama Ranawana
  312. Suresh Ranaweera
  313. Madushani Randeniya, University of Peradeniya
  314. Nilakshi Rangana
  315. K. Rasiah, Company Director
  316. Susantha Rasnayaka, University of Peradeniya
  317. Romola Rassool, Open University of Sri Lanka
  318. Bhathiya Rathnayake, University of Peradeniya
  319. Jayamini Ratnayake, University of Peradeniya
  320. Lakshman Ratnayake, Emeritus Professor University of Moratuwa
  321. Sajitha Ratnayake, University of Peradeniya
  322. Jayantissa Ratwatte
  323. Sharmini Ratwatte
  324. Varangana Ratwatte, University of Peradeniya
  325. Gowri Ravishankar
  326. Peter Rezel, Strategic Inspirations
  327. Sheila Richards
  328. Saheed M. Risky, National President All Ceylon YMMA Conference
  329. Savithri Rodrigo
  330. A. M. Ajith Rohana, University of the Visual & Performing Arts
  331. A. HushaniWasanth Roshinie, Pharmacist
  332. Lathika Rupasinghe
  333. C. Sachdev
  334. M. S. M. Saleem, University of Peradeniya
  335. Nimal Samarakkody
  336. Athula Samarakoon, University of Peradeniya
  337. Sampath Samarakoon, Journalist
  338. Shiromi Samarakoon
  339. Dayanthi Samaranayake, Attorney-at-Law
  340. Gameela Samarasinghe, University of Colombo
  341. Mahee Samarasinghe
  342. Jeanne Samuel
  343. P. Sanjeewani, Human Rights Activist
  344. Shreen Saroor,Human Rights Activist
  345. Savisthri National Women’s Movement
  346. Purnika Seelagama, University of Peradeniya
  347. Dushy Selvaratnam, Educationist
  348. Prof Hemantha Senanayake, Stop Child Cruelty
  349. Tara Senanayake, University of Peradeniya
  350. Mishal Senapatiratne
  351. Kalana Senaratne, University of Peradeniya
  352. Dr. Yamanie Senaratne, Medical Officer
  353. Poornima Senaweera, University of Peradeniya
  354. Niroshi Senevirathne, University of Peradeniya
  355. Rohana Seneviratne, University of Peradeniya
  356. Joanne Senn, Humanitarian worker
  357. Rev. Jurinesz R. Shadrach
  358. Kalanie Silva
  359. Mellanie Silva
  360. S. Nuwan Chaminda Silva
  361. Redley Silva, Artist
  362. Saththiya Vanie Simon Silva
  363. Shanis Silva
  364. Pon Singham
  365. Shamila Sivakumaran
  366. Prof Sumathy Sivamohan, University of Peradeniya
  367. Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
  368. Clifford Steve Solomons, Student
  369. Nichola Solomons, Baptist Church, Kandy
  370. Ralph Job Solomons, Ecumenical Church in Sri Lanka
  371. Damitha Sandamali Sooriyahetti, Sworn Translator
  372. Keshini Soysa, Professor of Psychology
  373. J. G. Sri Ranjith, University of Peradeniya
  374. Byravi Srirajah, University of Peradeniya
  375. Kalani Subasinghe
  376. Sukirtharaj
  377. Balamurugan Sundaramurthy
  378. P. A. Jude Susantha
  379. Tharinda Tennakoon
  380. Dinukshi Thalgahagoda
  381. Keshan Thalgahagoda
  382. Rasalingam Thevapriya, Plantation Women’s Organisation
  383. Charmaine Tillekeratne
  384. Mahendran Thiruvarangan, University of Jaffna
  385. Kumari Thoradeniya, University of Peradeniya
  386. Caryll Tozer
  387. Deepika Udagama, University of Peradeniya
  388. Ramila Usoof, University of Peradeniya
  389. Prof. Jayadeva Uyangoda, Emeritus Professor, University of Colombo
  390. Anithra Varia
  391. Kamala Vasuki
  392. Anthony Vinoth, Human Rights Activist
  393. Jude Vinothan
  394. Nallaiya Vinothan, Development Officer
  395. Sahan Wanniarachchi, University of Peradeniya
  396. Velusamy Weerasingham, Gender Consultant
  397. Prabath Weeratunge
  398. Kusala Wettasinghe, Psychosocial Practitoner
  399. Vinod Wettasinghe
  400. Carmen Wickramagamage, University of Peradeniya
  401. H. M. Kapila Wickramanayaka, Medical Doctor
  402. Aritha Wickramasinghe, iProbono
  403. Elaine Wickramatilleka
  404. Malin Wickremesinghe
  405. Sandhya Nilmanel Wickremesinghe, Teacher
  406. Roshini Wickremesinhe
  407. Dilshani Wijayawardana, Attorney-at-Law
  408. Shalini Wijerathna, University of Peradeniya
  409. B. W. R. Dilkushi Wijerathne, University of the Visual & Performing Arts
  410. G. Sarath Wijesiri, Community Activist
  411. Iromika Wijesundara, Electronic Engineer
  412. Deepika Gayani Wijesuriya
  413. Maj Gen A Wijendra (Retd)
  414. Tush Wikremanayake, Stop Child Cruelty Trust
  415. Joe William, Centre for Communication Training
  416. Athula Withanawasam, University of Peradeniya
  417. Dulanga Wydeman
  418. Subathra Yogasingham
  419. Yogeshwari, Working Women’s Front
  420. Ismail Zahira
