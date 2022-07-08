When will Sri Lankan Children be prioritized in this crisis?
A Petition
In any crisis, the natural human instinct is to protect children first. Children are humankind’s most vulnerable and valuable asset. Yet, the widely-held belief that addressing economic and political concerns at the family level will automatically solve the issues that children face is both wrong and potentially dangerous. While many problems that children experience today relate to the broader consequences of the present economic, political and social crises, there are crucial and urgent concerns that need to be addressed separately.
In Sri Lanka’s ongoing and impending catastrophe, the needs of our children have not only been ignored, but actual harm has been brought upon our children through the chaotic, callous and ill-informed decision-making of the Sri Lankan Government.
We, the undersigned, in our capacity as concerned and responsible adults, in our roles as academics, educationists, doctors, lawyers, professionals, activists, religious leaders and civil servants, demand that the Sri Lankan Government share with its people and the international community, a masterplan that demonstrates the capacity and will to protect and support the children of this country during this national crisis.
If the Government is unable to do so, it should immediately appoint and empower a national level crisis committee capable of addressing the impact of this crisis on children.
Sri Lankan children’s lives have been in tragic chaos since the onset of Covid 19 in March 2020. Two-and-a-half years on, there appears to be no plan, no interest, and no capacity to address this complex crisis.
We highlight below, problems that need the most immediate attention.
- Malnutrition (see UNICEF & Save the Children published data)
- Stress and vulnerability in domestic life (due to income insecurity, rising food prices, disruption of basic needs, increase in domestic violence)
- Loss of learning due to arbitrary closure of schools
- Stress due to chaotic and contradictory school schedules
- Stress due to rigidity of syllabi and exams
- Additional financial and social burden due to online education (requiring smartphones, data cards, connections) and the growing disparity in education between children who have and do not have access to this option.
- Damage to emotional and social growth due to increased isolation
- Mental health issues due to stress, instability and isolation
- Vulnerability to online dependency and other dangers, including cyber predation
- Vulnerability to unsuitable employment, including possible sexual exploitation of the most helpless children.
Children and youth are losing hope and sense of purpose which in turn compound the existing problems. They are rapidly losing resilience and will not have the dynamism to bounce back even when/if the situation improves.
The Sri Lankan education system, comprising 10,100 schools spread across the country, is run through a centralised decision-making mechanism operated by the Ministry of Education (MoE) with its emphasis on universal education. It is the most powerful network connecting children across the country. Hence, this mechanism can and should be activated to protect, energise and support children through this crisis, which is expected to last for years to come.
Therefore, an unresponsive MoE, which seeks to juggle a ‘business as usual’ approach through implementing ad hoc government directives, becomes an unwitting adversary in this crisis by imposing constraints and standing in the way of solutions which our children urgently need. Continuation of this flawed process will inevitably deepen the harm on our children.
Even as we draft this letter, over 4.2 million school-going children sit at home with all schools closed until the 10th of July. The past two and a half years saw at least three ministers of education come and go, with no positive impact. Even at this late stage, it is regrettable that the MoE is not able to provide any form of innovative leadership that is child-centred, and not merely implementing top-down directives. Instead, in spite of public pressure to (1) provide children with respite from exam stress (2) prioritize meals for hungry children (3) implement a community schooling system (4) prioritize public transport for children, no meaningful and tangible outcomes have been initiated.
We call on all responsible adults – including parents, psychologists, principals, teachers, religious leaders, child rights activists, teachers’ unions – to come together on behalf of Sri Lanka’s children. Let us unite to:
- challenge the current irresponsible decision-making of the Government regarding education
- denounce the Sri Lankan President, Prime Minister and Minister of Education and Cabinet for their disinterest in prioritizing the children of this country,
- consolidate our resources to provide solutions to the crisis affecting children and adolescents
The continued irresponsible and illogical behaviour of the Sri Lankan Government and the MoE may result in a generation of young people who are mentally and emotionally scarred, academically and physically impaired, who are therefore ill-prepared to face a beleaguered society caught up in a long-term economic and political crisis.
In addition to the clear ethical imperative, protecting these children is investing in the future survival of this country. Ignoring their needs robs us all of this future.
Signed
- Nelum Kumari Abesinghe, University of Peradeniya
- Suren Charith Perera Abeyasekera
- C. Janakie de Silva Abeyesena, Teacher
- Vehara Abeygunawardane
- Abeysekera
- Saroja Abeysekera
- Lalith Abeysinghe, Neo-Liberal Training Initiative
- Rev. R. Abeysinghe
- Kalana Abeywickrama
- Anushka Abhayaratne, Teacher
- Champa Alahakoon, University of Peradeniya
- Manoj Alawathukotuwa, University of Peradeniya
- Maria Romeshana Almeida, Teacher
- Roshani Almeida
- Errol Alonzo
- C. Aluwihare
- Sulakshini Alweera, University of Peradeniya
- Prof Liyanage Amarakeerthi, University of Peradeniya
- Lakmi Amarathunga, Attorney-at-Law
- Ashani Ameresekere
- Nafeesa Amiruddeen
- Erandika Imali Amunugama
- Rex Anslem
- Anthones, Uva Workers’ Development Foundation
- Shani Anuradha, University of Peradeniya
- Fazra Anver, University of Peradeniya
- Krishmi Apsara, University of Peradeniya
- Ariyaratnam
- Kaushalya Ariyarathne
- Arjuna Arulananthan
- Nalliah Kumaraguruparan Ashokbharan, Attorney-at-Law
- Suganiya Ashokkumar, Teacher
- Shashikala Assella, University of Kelaniya
- Fazeeha Azmi, University of Peradeniya
- Viboo Balakrishnan
- Ranmalee Balasooriya
- Dharshini Bandara
- Sudharshana Bandara, University of Peradeniya
- Narendra Bandaranayake, oDoc
- Ranga Bandaranayake
- Bhagyanee Benedict, Teacher
- Bisliya Bhutto, Human Rights Activist
- Hans Billimoria,Child’s Rights Activist/Co-Founder Grassrooted Trust
- Fathima Buharie
- Raihan Shamla Cader, Banker
- Siraj Cader
- Harshini Canagasabey
- Chandralingam Chandrakumar, Freelance Trainer
- Gayan Chandranayaka
- Dr.M.T.D.Chandrasekara
- Rushani Chandrasena, Foundation for Innovative Social Development
- Johnny Coilpillai
- Sumudu Coilpillai
- Samanthi Colonne
- Jean Cooray
- Harindrini Corea, Attorney-at-Law
- Freya D’Almeida, Teacher
- Ashila Dandeniya, StandUp Movement Lanka
- Deepika Dassenaike, Principal
- Ranga Dayananda, Attorney-at-Law
- H.K.Dayaratne, Freelance Consultant
- N. De Alwis
- Bishop Duleep de Chickera, Former Bishop of Colombo
- Ruwanthie de Chickera, Artist
- Harshini de Fonseka
- Tara de Mel,Former Education Secretary
- Paba Deshapriya, Child’s Rights Activist/Co-Founder Grassrooted Trust
- Ahili de Silva, Chartered Accountant
- Anika de Silva
- Anouk De Silva, Teacher
- Charya de Silva, Chartered Accountant
- Heshan De Silva, Sri Lanka Baptist Sangamaya
- Indra de Silva
- Y. Kiyara de Silva
- Marisa de Silva, Activist
- Ramya de Silva
- Romany de Silva, Company Director
- Savanthi de Silva
- Shehan de Silva
- Shehara de Silva, Company Director
- Sonali de Silva
- Sudesh De Silva, Media Specialist
- Tashya de Silva, Psychologist
- Tharanga de Silva
- Chandima Desinghe, Agora Securities
- Chandra Devanarayana, Revolutionary Existence for Human Development
- Jeremy De Zilwa, Teach for Sri Lanka
- Shanka Dharmapala
- Ajantha Dharmarathne, University of Peradeniya
- Aruni Dias, Company Director
- Prof. Priyan Dias, formerly University of Moratuwa
- Shanthi Dias, Former Principal Methodist College
- Gunendra Dissanayake,University of Peradeniya
- Mahishani Dissanayake
- Padmasena Dissanayake
- Shevanthi Dissanayake
- Maneshka Dolewatte
- Samanmala Dorabawila, University of Peradeniya
- Jennifer Edama, University of Peradeniya
- C. C. Elankovan, Lawyer and Social Activist
- Evangeline Shantini Ekanayaka, Community Psychologist
- Evan Ekanayake, Community Psychologist
- Pavithra Ekanayake, University of Peradeniya
- NisharaSamalee Epasinghe
- Murtaza Esufally, Learn for Life Lanka
- Ameer Faaiz
- Indika Ferdinando, University of the Visual & Performing Arts
- Shivani Fernandez, Independent Consultant
- Anushka Williams Fernando
- Brito Fernando, Human Rights Activist
- Hiranya Fernando, Principal
- Ishani Fernando
- Jayani Fernando
- Lihini Fernando, Attorney
- Pemanthi Fernando, Teacher
- Thilini Imalka Fernando
- W.J.Upul Fernando
- Janaki Fernandopulle
- Nishalie Fernandopulle, Clinical Psychologist
- Pushparani Figurado
- Aneesa Firthous, Women’s Rights Activist
- Dishna Fonseka
- Nilshan Fonseka
- Priyantha Fonseka, University of Peradeniya
- Kusum Gajasinghe, University of Peradeniya
- D. U. P. K. Gamage, University of Peradeniya
- Naween Sanjaya Gamage
- Dr. Sujata Gamage, Educationist/Co-Founder Education Forum
- Sonali Gamampila
- Sanjeeva Gammanpila
- Ganesh, Voluntary Organization for Vulnerable Community Development
- T. Ganeshalingam, Upcountry Civil Society Collective
- Gangasuthar, NGO Consortium Batticaloa
- Nishanthini S. George, Woman’s Rights Activist
- Shanthini Gnaniah, Ebenezer Gardens
- Jennifer Gnanamuttu
- S. K.Gnanapragasam
- Ranitha Gnanarajah, Attorney-at-Law
- Wismini Godakumbura
- Madusha Gomes, Teacher
- John Reginald Gomez
- Shyamala Gomez, Centre for Equality and Justice
- Savitri Goonesekere, Emeritus Professor of Law, University of Colombo
- Deepica Goonethilake
- Kirupairajah Gowriswaran, Transparency International Sri Lanka
- Gowthaman
- G. Pradeep Chandana Gunarathne, Consumer Action Network
- Roshanthi Lucas Gunaratne
- Camena Guneratne, Open University of Sri Lanka
- Nilu Gunasekara
- Ramani Gunasekera
- Sonali Gunasekera, Family Planning Association of Sri Lanka
- Harsha Gunasena, Chartered Accountant
- Damith Chandimal De Alwis Gunathilaka, INFORM
- Dharshani Gunathilaka, University of Peradeniya
- Dileni Gunewardena, University of Peradeniya
- Irshad Halaldeen, Consultant
- Iroshan Halgamuwa, Youth Rights Movement
- Saman Hamangoda, PALTRA
- Anna Handy, Children’s Pastor
- Farzana Haniffa, University of Colombo
- Swapni Hapuarachchi, University of Peradeniya
- Nelun Harasgama, Artist
- Shafinaz Hassendeen
- Prabhashana Hasthidhara
- Nalani Hennayake, University of Peradeniya
- Dhammika Herath, University of Peradeniya
- Sujeewa Herath
- Rohana Hettiarchchie
- Tracy Holsinger, Artistic Director
- Rajan Hoole, formerly University of Jaffna
- Nirosha Hossen
- Bishop Kumara Illangasinghe, Former Bishop of Kurunegala
- Ishafa Illiyas, University of Peradeniya
- Zafrina Imran, Psychologist
- Shiyalni Janarthanan, Teacher
- Priyanka Jayakodi,Doctoral Student Michigan State University
- Harsha Jayarathna, SAFE Foundation
- Chaminda Jayasekera, Prathiba Media Network
- Rangaji Jayasekara, Chartered Architect
- Thushani Priyanka Jayasekara
- Gracelyn Nilmini Jayasekera, Teacher
- Thangamuthu Jayasingam, Attorney-at-Law
- Akila Jayasinghe, University of Peradeniya
- Ayesha Jayasinghe, Teacher
- Kaushalya Jayasinghe, University of Peradeniya
- N.D. Jayasinghe
- Rajanthie Jayasinghe
- Gayathri Jayasooriya
- Thusitha Jayasundera
- Chamath Jayasuriya
- Chathurima Jayasuriya, University of Peradeniya
- A. R. L. Jayathilaka
- Mahila Jayathilaka
- Shermila Jayathilake
- U. K. Jayawardana, Medical Officer
- Dhushyanthy Jayawardena
- Niranjan Dinesh Jayawardena
- Ravisha Jayawardena, University of Peradeniya
- Nishani Jayaweera, University of Peradeniya
- Shiroma Jayawickrama, Amaliya Foundation
- Nirasha Jayetileke
- Neshika Jayetileke
- Eyshanthi Jayewardene, University of Peradeniya
- Dr. Ruwani Jayewardene
- Anthony Jesudasan, Voice of Plantation People
- Mary Isabella Jeyakumar, University of Peradeniya
- Sivagnanam Jeyasankar
- Kamani Jinadasa, Shanthi Maargam
- Ramya Jirasinghe
- Michael Joachim, Plantation Rural Education & Development Organization
- Esther John, Independent Consultant
- Kalaiventhan, Social Activist
- Dr. Maduranga Kalugampitiya, University of Peradeniya
- Kamalesan
- Diloka Kamalgoda, Attorney-at-Law
- H. G.Kanthilatha, Clinical Psychologist
- Harshini Karunanayake
- Tania Karunaratne
- Inoma Karunatilake, Rule of Law Forum
- P. P. Karunaratne
- Mano Kingsly, Principal
- Chamila Chinthi Kiriwendala
- Thamali Kithsiri, University of Peradeniya
- Shanilka Kobbekaduwa
- Sharmali Kodagoda
- Sujeewa Kodituwakku, University of Peradeniya
- Hänssel Koralage
- Sepali Kottegoda, Women and Media Collective
- Thurka Krishnasamy
- M.Lasanthi Kularathna
- Bridget Kularatne, Mary’s Friends Foundation
- Yasas Kulasekara, University of Peradeniya
- Shalanie Kulasekera
- Chenuli Kulatunga, Undergraduate
- Dilan Kulatunga
- Supoorna Kulatunga, University of Peradeniya
- Kuruppuarachchi, University of Peradeniya
- Jayanthi Kuru-Utumpala, Women’s Rights Activist
- Darshika Lankage
- Evangeline Lappen
- M. P. Punya Lasanthi
- Shiromi Lazarus
- Don Padma Leanage, University of Moratuwa
- Srinika Gunawardena Linden
- Saumya Liyanage, University of Visual and Performing Arts
- Arlene Madawela
- Mala Mahadevan
- Vanitha Mahendran, Social Activist Vavuniya
- M. V. Anupa Niranjalee Maliboda, University of Colombo
- Nandana Manatunga, Human Rights Office, Kandy
- Sudesh Manthilaka, University of Peradeniya
- Lakmali Marasinghe, Banker
- Hathoon Marikar, Teacher
- Sitralega Maunaguru, Independent Feminist Researcher
- Carmel Nimali Mendis
- Chirasthi Mendis, Barrister and Solicitor
- Lasantha Mendis
- Roshan Mendis
- Divya Mohanraj, Teacher
- Fathima Mazeeda Mohideen
- Saleemah Mohideen, ESL Teacher
- Muslim Women’s Research and Action Forum
- Kulendran Nallathamby
- Chandima Nanayakkara, Teacher
- Ann Natashiya
- S.P.Nesakumar
- Nagulan Nesiah
- NGO National Action Front
- Sr. Janet Nethisinghe, Psychologist
- Nazar Mohomed Nifraz, All Ceylon YMMA
- Mareen Nilashani, Families of the Disappeared
- Monique Shavini Nishanthini
- Dewaki Nugawela
- Ulfa Nuwair
- Prof. Arjuna Parakrama, University of Peradeniya
- Christopher Parakrama
- T. Shyamali Niranjani Peiris, Teacher
- Sirimal Peiris
- Chandani Perera
- Dhilhara Perera, University of Peradeniya
- A. Lahiru Perera
- Malika Perera, University of Peradeniya
- Nelum Perera, Vice Principal
- Nicole Perera, Senior Manager
- Rohan Prithiviraj Perera, formerly UNESCO
- Shanika Perera
- Wayanthy Oshinie Perera
- Amrita Pieris
- Thavarajah Pragash, Engineer
- Priyadharshini Premarathne, University of Peradeniya
- Sunanda Premasiri, University of Peradeniya
- Angel Queentus, Jaffna Transgender Network
- Kalhara Raddalgoda, Parent
- Ramasundaram Raguraj, Uva Shakthi Foundation
- Saama Rajakaruna, Independent Consultant
- Kalpa Rajapaksha, University of Peradeniya
- Udara Rajapaksha, University of Peradeniya
- Dileeshiya Rajarathna, University of Peradeniya
- Anuratha Rajaretnam
- Indrani Rajendran, Independent Consultant
- Waruni Ramanayake, Attorney-at-Law
- Ramesh Ramasamy, University of Peradeniya
- Harshana Rambukwella, Open University of Sri Lanka
- Prashani Rambukwella, Writer
- Channa Ranasinghe, Attorney-at-Law
- Dharshana Isuru Ranasinghe, Clinical Fellow. Watford General Hospital
- Kaushal Ranasinghe, Youth for Tomorrow Sri Lanka
- Malani Ranasinghe
- Ruvani Ranasinha, King’s College University of London
- Kshama Ranawana
- Suresh Ranaweera
- Madushani Randeniya, University of Peradeniya
- Nilakshi Rangana
- K. Rasiah, Company Director
- Susantha Rasnayaka, University of Peradeniya
- Romola Rassool, Open University of Sri Lanka
- Bhathiya Rathnayake, University of Peradeniya
- Jayamini Ratnayake, University of Peradeniya
- Lakshman Ratnayake, Emeritus Professor University of Moratuwa
- Sajitha Ratnayake, University of Peradeniya
- Jayantissa Ratwatte
- Sharmini Ratwatte
- Varangana Ratwatte, University of Peradeniya
- Gowri Ravishankar
- Peter Rezel, Strategic Inspirations
- Sheila Richards
- Saheed M. Risky, National President All Ceylon YMMA Conference
- Savithri Rodrigo
- A. M. Ajith Rohana, University of the Visual & Performing Arts
- A. HushaniWasanth Roshinie, Pharmacist
- Lathika Rupasinghe
- C. Sachdev
- M. S. M. Saleem, University of Peradeniya
- Nimal Samarakkody
- Athula Samarakoon, University of Peradeniya
- Sampath Samarakoon, Journalist
- Shiromi Samarakoon
- Dayanthi Samaranayake, Attorney-at-Law
- Gameela Samarasinghe, University of Colombo
- Mahee Samarasinghe
- Jeanne Samuel
- P. Sanjeewani, Human Rights Activist
- Shreen Saroor,Human Rights Activist
- Savisthri National Women’s Movement
- Purnika Seelagama, University of Peradeniya
- Dushy Selvaratnam, Educationist
- Prof Hemantha Senanayake, Stop Child Cruelty
- Tara Senanayake, University of Peradeniya
- Mishal Senapatiratne
- Kalana Senaratne, University of Peradeniya
- Dr. Yamanie Senaratne, Medical Officer
- Poornima Senaweera, University of Peradeniya
- Niroshi Senevirathne, University of Peradeniya
- Rohana Seneviratne, University of Peradeniya
- Joanne Senn, Humanitarian worker
- Rev. Jurinesz R. Shadrach
- Kalanie Silva
- Mellanie Silva
- S. Nuwan Chaminda Silva
- Redley Silva, Artist
- Saththiya Vanie Simon Silva
- Shanis Silva
- Pon Singham
- Shamila Sivakumaran
- Prof Sumathy Sivamohan, University of Peradeniya
- Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
- Clifford Steve Solomons, Student
- Nichola Solomons, Baptist Church, Kandy
- Ralph Job Solomons, Ecumenical Church in Sri Lanka
- Damitha Sandamali Sooriyahetti, Sworn Translator
- Keshini Soysa, Professor of Psychology
- J. G. Sri Ranjith, University of Peradeniya
- Byravi Srirajah, University of Peradeniya
- Kalani Subasinghe
- Sukirtharaj
- Balamurugan Sundaramurthy
- P. A. Jude Susantha
- Tharinda Tennakoon
- Dinukshi Thalgahagoda
- Keshan Thalgahagoda
- Rasalingam Thevapriya, Plantation Women’s Organisation
- Charmaine Tillekeratne
- Mahendran Thiruvarangan, University of Jaffna
- Kumari Thoradeniya, University of Peradeniya
- Caryll Tozer
- Deepika Udagama, University of Peradeniya
- Ramila Usoof, University of Peradeniya
- Prof. Jayadeva Uyangoda, Emeritus Professor, University of Colombo
- Anithra Varia
- Kamala Vasuki
- Anthony Vinoth, Human Rights Activist
- Jude Vinothan
- Nallaiya Vinothan, Development Officer
- Sahan Wanniarachchi, University of Peradeniya
- Velusamy Weerasingham, Gender Consultant
- Prabath Weeratunge
- Kusala Wettasinghe, Psychosocial Practitoner
- Vinod Wettasinghe
- Carmen Wickramagamage, University of Peradeniya
- H. M. Kapila Wickramanayaka, Medical Doctor
- Aritha Wickramasinghe, iProbono
- Elaine Wickramatilleka
- Malin Wickremesinghe
- Sandhya Nilmanel Wickremesinghe, Teacher
- Roshini Wickremesinhe
- Dilshani Wijayawardana, Attorney-at-Law
- Shalini Wijerathna, University of Peradeniya
- B. W. R. Dilkushi Wijerathne, University of the Visual & Performing Arts
- G. Sarath Wijesiri, Community Activist
- Iromika Wijesundara, Electronic Engineer
- Deepika Gayani Wijesuriya
- Maj Gen A Wijendra (Retd)
- Tush Wikremanayake, Stop Child Cruelty Trust
- Joe William, Centre for Communication Training
- Athula Withanawasam, University of Peradeniya
- Dulanga Wydeman
- Subathra Yogasingham
- Yogeshwari, Working Women’s Front
- Ismail Zahira
