Who Cares About The People?

By Ameer Ali –
“We the People”, is a unique preamble of US constitution where people are mentioned in the first person. Although it has no innate or legal connotation, those three words express a fundamental truth, i.e., every act undertaken by the government in power, whether in terms of the constitution or otherwise, and the very existence of the government in power, implies that they are at the mercy of the people. Whereas, the svasti of Sri Lanka’s 1977 constitution, mentions people in the third person. “The people of Sri Lanka … having entrusted to and empowered their representatives …”, it goes on. This relegation of the people to third place is reflected in the ongoing tug of wars, one between the government and the opposition and the other between the latter and Presidency. The two wars have completely ignored the immediate interest of the people, which is primarily economic.
Aragalaya, as articulated by an awakened young generation of all ethnic, linguistic and religious groups, represents the united voice of the people. It condemns wholesale the entire family of parliamentarians, who, while enjoying the salaries, perks and privileges given to them by tax payers and occupying the legislature for more than two years, ended up bankrupting the country and brought unbearable sufferance to those who empowered them. The people are now occupying the streets and maidans and calling “Gota Go Home” and “No 225 in Parliament”, are blaming all of them and demanding a systemic change. It is more than two weeks since the Galle Face Green became the epicentre of aragalaya. Already one life had been lost in Rambukkana, but otherwise it had remained relatively peaceful. But for how long?
The longer the political instability continues, harder and costly would become solutions to the economic woos. The President has finally admitted that the approach to IMF should have been made much earlier. Even then, the economic situation had deteriorated so rapidly since that belated meeting with that institution, it is doubtful whether its assistance alone would be sufficient to reverse the decline. Tightening monetary policy to keep inflation in check, increasing direct taxes to repair government budget, and introducing flexible exchange rates to check currency speculation and blackmarket operations are necessary but not sufficient. Those measures were recommended by local economic experts long before IMF came into the scene. Those recommendations were totally ignored by an obscurantist President and an inept government. An inbuilt aversion towards expert knowledge, rational thought and demonstrated truths had been a constant trait of the GR-MR dyarchy.
Finance Minister Ali Sabry seems to be upbeat and expressed confidence of “soaring support” for Sri Lanka’s struggle. In the meantime, China has reservations about restructuring its $2.1 billion debt in accordance with IMF’s plan. But IMF’s assistance for bail out is dependent on that restructuring. In other words, the government’s economic revival strategy is running into difficulties because of its bungled foreign policies. From information available in social media, it appears that the dyarchy is being pulled part in opposite directions by India and China. In sum, the inconclusive political tug of wars, delay in IMF bailout and foreign policy difficulties are combining to exacerbate the sufferance of the people. Does anyone care about them?
Economic recovery requires more than US dollars. Influx of foreign currency may help easing the current shortages in consumer essentials. But long-term recovery requires much more fundamental changes in what the country produces how it produces and where does it sell them. Apart from the three measures recommended by IMF, a long-term economic plan with intermediate targets is absolutely essential. Such a plan and targets would obviously mean structural changes in the economy. Aragalaya’s demand for systemic change cannot be accomplished without that structural change.
To draw up such a plan and implement it requires a government founded on principles of meritocracy, pragmatism and honesty. These were not qualities that ruled governments in the past and they are in serious deficit at present. Hence, aragalaya demands a fundamental and wholesale change in the art of governing the country. Instead, the wheeling and dealing that is currently going on between the opposition and government, and within each of them in turn, makes one to suspect whether the cause of the uprising is going to be betrayed and status quo would prevail at the end. With such an outcome economic recovery would be long way off and people would continue to suffer.
What would be the fate of aragalaya then? Would it shift to another level with more direct action and different tenor? The President is basically a soldier in civilian garb and he and his family patriarch, the Prime Minister, are Sinhala Buddhist nationalists supported by elements from within the religious hierarchy. The clan has too much to lose by surrendering to the demands of protestors. How will the confrontation end? That is the sixty-four thousand dollars question.
*Dr. Ameer Ali, Murdoch Business School, Murdoch University, Western Australia
Naman / April 27, 2022
In SL, the Tamil speaking citizens started their “Aragalaya” more than 60 years ago. In a multi lingual multi religious society trying to suppress the minorities by Sinhala Buddhist Nationalists started the process of downward spiral. In order to come out of the severe economic depression, we need the minorities to feel secure in SL. Using the Army and the violent Buddhist Monks to make Tamils’ life terrible.
Stop these actions in north and east of SL asap
/
Native Vedda / April 27, 2022
Naman
–
By the way today I watched a whatsapp clip in which a group of saffron clad bullies demanded to be served first citing tradition:
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?extid=WA-UNK-UNK-UNK-AN_GK0T-GK1C&v=2275172785942799
–
Until these arrogant saffronistas change their attitude, ……………………………..nothing will change. We will continue to dig.
/
nimal fernando / April 27, 2022
“Who Cares About The People?”
–
Tush does!
–
That’s Tush! …… She makes all CT proud! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZmNOznxJ-ys
–
No more teasing from me, Tush. :))
–
Native, do you have anything to add?
/
old codger / April 27, 2022
“Those recommendations were totally ignored by an obscurantist President and an inept government. An inbuilt aversion towards expert knowledge, rational thought and demonstrated truths had been a constant trait of the GR-MR dyarchy.”
Totally true. The Sinhala chauvinist ideology is inherently obscurantist. From its belief in a supposedly glorious past as per the Mahavamsa, ignoring the fact of technological and cultural stagnation, to persistent obeisance in the present day to ignorant clergy, astrologers, witch doctors, and politicians, its adherents are intellectual pygmies, as demonstrated by the Viyathmaga gang who advised the President.
Now that it is necessary to talk to the IMF, it is indeed ironic that only a Muslim and two ex-Yahapalanaya administrators can be trusted. I wonder why the President didn’t use CA Chandraprema and Channa Jayasumana, his preferred agents in Geneva?
How the mighty have fallen!
/
Native Vedda / April 27, 2022
old codger
–
The Economic Times reported:
–
“Cash-strapped Sri Lanka announced on Tuesday it would sell long-term visas to attract desperately needed foreign currency after the island nation ran out of dollars to pay even for food and fuel.
–
Foreigners who deposit a minimum of $100,000 locally will be granted permission to live and work in Sri Lanka for 10 years under the “Golden Paradise Visa Program”, the government said.
https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/
26 April 2022″
–
Please note news about Chinese wealthy:
–
The 2 million people with investible assets of over 10 million renminbi (USD1.55 million) account for 12 per cent of all household wealth and their assets total 70 trillion renminbi but could exceed 110 trillion renminbi by 2025.
–
Where would the so called smart ass patriotic Sinhala/Buddhists go if Chinese wealthy swarmed Sri Lanka?
Are the smart ass patriotic Sinhala/Buddhists prepared to go back to their ancestral homeland in South India?
–
Gota makes hasty policy decisions as he go along.
Then blame the minorities, Hindia, the West, UNHRC, Diaspora, ……
No Sinhala/Buddhist Fatwa (Sangha Order) forthcoming from the saffronistas.
/
Native Vedda / April 27, 2022
old codger
–
Please note,
–
“According to Credit Suisse, there were 764,000 dollar-millionaires in India in 2019, i.e. those with wealth of ~7.5 crore and more. That was about two and a half times the figure for Russia, but then India is now much the larger economy with a longer history of private enterprise.
https://theprint.in/opinion/where-are-indias-missing-millionaires-big-numbers-of-rich-dont-tally-with-income-spending-data/888837/“
–
So this island will become very rich overnight.
/
Gus / April 27, 2022
When RAKSHAspakses FALL OUT honest men (EELAM Tamils) get their dues. News article:
Now Prime Minister Mahinda wants the president’s wings clipped and his own power enhanced. Hence, his interest in bringing back 19A with “certain amendments.”
Incidentally, Mahinda’s call for clipping the powers of the presidency came a day after a rift with his younger brother came out in the open.
Apparently, there were differences between the two on the appointments to the new cabinet. Gotabaya’s preferences were reportedly not to Mahinda’s liking. Since the president’s choices prevailed, the miffed prime minister stayed away from the swearing-in of the new cabinet ministers. The following day, Mahinda recommended the revival of 19A.
The rift between the two brothers has only widened since.
While the Rajapaksa brothers are busy sniping at each other, their hold over power is weakening.
/
leelagemalli / April 27, 2022
Not just between two, but speculations are there, that power struggle of the siblings in that uneducated family are no different to predatory beasts that struggle for their cadava piece. Best would be, all of them to be imprisoned investigating all high crimes they committed in recent times. That is for sure one of the top demands of the youth that have been struggling at GFG today.
.
The truth being that northern srilankens would agree a single country – your dreams about Eelam would never come to reality. Only a smaller portion would dream of a separate country, but there you can better wait decades.
/
SJ / April 27, 2022
“We the People”, is a unique preamble of US constitution where people are mentioned in the first person.”
Has it been “We the People” for the Blacks, the Latinos and the poor?
*
‘The Constitutions on India ans Sri Lanka (1972) open with “We the People”
Ours by Soulbury perhaos was plain down to business.
The Cuban constitution opens with “wee Cuban Citizens”
*
So it is JRJ and his team that are the offenders.
/
RBH59 / April 27, 2022
It was known from last year the country is on deteriorated state all those who call expert in politics did not know any solution Visionary people face the same problems everyone else faces; but rather than get paralyzed by their problems, visionaries immediately commit themselves to finding a solution
none had that creating recovery founded principles
/