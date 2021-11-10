Who Could Win the Cup of Nations?

One of the biggest events in African football will always be the Cup of Nations. This is an exciting competition that always attracts interest from players all over the world. Who is tipped to win the Cup, or even just advance to the latter stages of the tournament? Let’s take a closer look.

Ghana

Ghana is a heavyweight of the pitch, and they usually do quite well in tournaments like this. However, it is important to note that they have not been performing to the level that they have recently. They have been placed in Group C with Morocco – another heavyweight expected to do well – Comoros, and Gabon.

Those invested in how they might perform should keep their eyes focused on the 10bet Ghana odds as these could reveal some important insights into how we might see the game play out. One match that you won’t want to miss will be the group opener pitting them against Morocco. The outcome of this match will no doubt dictate how the rest of the group might go.

Nigeria

Nigeria is one of the best teams in the competition and they have been tipped to be the winners overall. It is very unlikely that we will not see them do exceptionally well in the competition as a whole.

They have been placed in a group with Egypt, and it will be interesting to see what kind of results they are able to produce playing here. With topflight players on their side like Kelechi Iheanacho , it is likely that we will see some amazing plays from them.

Egypt

Taking on Nigeria in Group D is going to be Egypt. They are one of the best teams in Africa at the moment, and pitting two heavyweights against each other at this stage is likely to result in a fantastic game we would expect from much further in the competition.

One of the best reasons to watch Egypt will always be for the quality of the captain Mo Salah. Looking at any of the odds from 10bet in Africa will always reveal something about how we can expect Egypt to play. With Salah being one of the best players in the world at the moment, it is likely that we will see the Egyptians progress far in the competition. In fact, the Group game between Egypt and Nigeria might be one of the defining matches of the whole tournament!

Cameroon

Cameroon will be hosting the Cup of Nations this time around. This is no doubt going to be a great honour for the country, and we should see them be able to deliver some fantastic results in their group stage. They might not be able to make it past the knockout stages depending on who moves forward from the other groups, but they should definitely shine in Group A.

The other teams in Group A are Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, and the Cape Verde Islands. We have seen Cape Verde pull off a victory against Cameroon in their last few meetings, so don’t underestimate them simply because they are a smaller nation. However, we should expect Cameroon to triumph in this group. They have won the Cup of Nations five times already, and they are former Olympic champions. Both backgrounds should serve them well here.

Algeria

Algeria are entering the Cup of Nations with an incredible unbeaten run of 27 games. This is a fantastic way to kick off the tournament, and will hopefully bring some great things for the side overall. They have to face Ivory Coast in their group and this is not going to be an easy challenge. The wrong upset could also mean that Sierra Leone and Equatorial Guinea will have more of a chance of taking on this giant.

However, with Riyad Mahrez at the helm, the Algerian team is in a great position to be able to dominate in this tournament. The experience he has gained in the English Premier League playing for Manchester City will no doubt prove to be of great benefit to his national team here.

Who Will Win?

Until the group matches kick off properly, it is always a little difficult to judge precisely who might win the tournament outright. However, Algeria and Nigeria both have excellent line ups and the drive to do well. It would be fantastic to see these two teams come together in a battle of the ages at some much later point in the competition.