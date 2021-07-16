Why Consider a SIM Only Smartphone Deal?

If you are looking for new ways to cut your household expenses and want to start with your smartphone, moving away from lengthy options that require you to be tied in and pay the same amount per month to a provider is a great start. Whether you want a new smartphone and to get it as cheaply as possible, or you simply want to reduce the amount you spend on your current handset, the good news is that moving to SIM only deals can be a great way to save a significant amount of money.

With smartphones rising in price rapidly as the technology increases, the cost of having a phone has gotten more and more expensive over time, leading to an increasing number of people interested in saving money by taking the SIM-only route. Here are just some of the main reasons to consider a SIM-only contract if you are getting a new phone or want to save as much as possible on the cost of owning a smartphone.

Save Money

One of the main reasons to sign up for a SIM-only plan is that they are much cheaper than the alternatives. You’ll often end up paying much less per month for your phone plan since you don’t have to cover the cost of purchasing the handset at the same time. Not only does this give you more freedom to choose a handset that you like from a seller with the right price, but it also means that you can cut your monthly bills – often by a huge amount. In addition, SIM-only plans are much more flexible in terms of what you use each month, so there’s the option to change your allowance based on what you need at that time rather than being obliged to pay for whatever you signed up for months ago.

Avoid Credit Problems

While it’s not true for all SIM-only plans available, many SIM-only options don’t require a credit check or are much easier to get even if you have poor credit, since there is no expensive smartphone included as part of the deal. Whether you have a low credit rating and are unlikely to get accepted for a conventional phone plan, or simply want to avoid getting any more credit products that will have an impact on your credit score, a SIM-only plan could be the ideal choice for you. There are many reasons why you might want to keep your smartphone off your credit file – fewer lines of credit at one time can improve your score, and you may have been told to avoid making any further credit applications if you are applying for a mortgage, for example.

More Freedom

Along with helping you save money, SIM-only deals can also give you more freedom. Rather than being limited to the options provided by a certain network, a SIM-only deal allows you to shop around more and enjoy much more freedom when it comes to the handset that you use and the price that you pay. You can fully customise your smartphone plan to suit you, whether that involves purchasing a brand-new handset on a finance deal or getting a cheap second-hand phone to save money by using it with your SIM card. It’s completely up to you. In addition, you don’t have to wait for any specific period of time to be up before you can upgrade your smartphone. If you want a new phone in just a couple of months, you have the freedom to go out and get yourself whatever handset you like, without additional fees or admin issues. Just switch your SIM card over and you’re ready to go.

Reduce Stress

Along with reducing your monthly bills, a SIM-only plan can also help you reduce stress. Since it gives you the freedom to choose how much you’d like to spend, when to change your handset and even if you want to bypass some months if you don’t need an allowance or want to save some more money, there’s no denying that it can be a much less stressful experience. Since you’re not in a position where you are committed to paying the same amount each month for your phone regardless of your circumstances, you can easily make it work around your situation at any given time, rather than the other way around.

Earn Money

Did you know that you could even earn some money from signing up to a SIM only deal? With Lebara refer a friend, you can earn cash online in the form of financial rewards every time you successfully refer a friend to Lebara. If you are looking to earn money from home in your spare time or from recommending the products and services that you love, the refer a friend program could be the ideal choice for you. And, Lebara is certainly an easy sell with excellent SIM only plans available starting from just £5 per month. You’ll get some international minutes included with each plan and there’s no commitment required since they all run on a thirty-day rolling basis.

Save on Upfront Costs

Compared to paying over two years to combine the cost of both your handset and the SIM plan, a SIM only deal can help you save a lot of money on buying your handset. While some people are concerned about the idea of buying a handset outright when moving to a SIM only plan rather than spreading the cost, the truth is that it’s easier than you think. This is because SIM only plans give you the option to purchase refurbished handsets, which are like-new but often much cheaper than the retail price. As long as you opt for a manufacturer refurbished handset or a smartphone that has been refurbished to a high standard by an approved company that offers a warranty, you can usually get a great deal on one of the best handsets available today.

Great for Business

If you are in the process of starting your own business and want a second smartphone that you can use for work alone, a SIM only plan could be an ideal choice for you. SIM only plans are flexible, which is just what you need for a business that needs to be able to make quick changes on the fly depending on the current circumstances. Committing to monthly payments can be scary when you are just starting out in business and aren’t sure where things are going to go in the future. So, a SIM only plan can be a great way to protect yourself financially and make things easier for you to manage.

Whether you want to cut costs, enjoy more flexibility and less stress, or are starting your own business and want a work phone option, SIM only deals offer a lot of benefits for anybody. No matter what you’re hoping to achieve, if you are in the market for a new personal or business smartphone, or just want to save money on a month-to-month basis, this option is worth considering. It’s clear to see why an increasing number of people are considering moving away from the more traditional options to a SIM only option that allows them to have more control over their money and smartphone choices.