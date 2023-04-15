Why Sri Lanka Needs A Fusion Center For Information Sharing

By Ayesh Indranath Ranawaka –

“China plans setting up a Radar base in Sri Lanka” – news

China is developing its political and economic activities as well as large investments based on the agreements it has made with the countries around the Indian Ocean. Those activities are extended to the African continent also. The large-scale investments made by the Republic of China with Sri Lanka have become a major topic, locally and internationally. Because of this the major countries in Asia such as India and Japan as well as Western countries led by the United States of America have paid attention to the security impact China can have.

The world’s oceans are a vast and vital resource that have been utilized for centuries. From fishing to transportation, countries around the world have found many uses for the ocean. However, in order to ensure sustainable utilization, it is important to have systems in place to monitor and regulate ocean activities.

The concept of “Blue Economy” emphasizes the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and job creation, while preserving the health and well-being of the marine environment. Sustainable Development Goal 14 (SDG 14) aims to conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas, and marine resources for sustainable development.

In order to advance the blue economy and fulfill SDG 14, it is crucial to establish efficient monitoring and regulatory systems to guarantee the sustainable exploitation of oceanic resources, not only for economic progress but also for regional security.

Some countries in Indian Ocean region already established Information Fusion Centers. India, Singapore and Madagascar have Centers for Marine Domain Awareness, while Sri Lanka has an ideal location that could outpace these centers. The proposed Indian Ocean Region Information Fusion Centre (IOR-IFC) would utilize technology like artificial intelligence to improve ocean monitoring capabilities.

The world has moved forward in the past three decades in the way that has never been seen in history due to the increase in trade activities across the ocean and being able to systematically harvest sea resources and the large trade ports built. This development was accelerated by the fact that, submerged communication cables account for 97% of the data exchange across the continents. According to many security analysts, the main factor in their progress achieved by the world community was the absence of major military conflicts on land and mainly in the ocean for almost 75 years after the Second World War.

Bilateral conflicts between countries have been avoided by major powerful countries. “Deterrence” has been affected for that. Which means the maintenance of military power capability for the purpose of discouraging attacks from your adversaries. The main factor in creating this persistence or deterrence has been the distribution of power across the ocean. During the Cold War it appears that Western countries led by the United states through the NATO and the eastern countries led by Russia through the WORSO have acted in the same way. However, since the ocean is a geographical fact that extends to a larger extent from which we can see that many of the major countries of the world have worked to achieve their security on the basis of cooperation by joining other states, making agreements. It is not a secret that the peace and the collective security was gained through this, after the Second World War.

Due to its central location in the busiest shipping routes, Sri Lanka is an ideal location for an Information Fusion Centre (IFC) for the Indian Ocean region. Colombo Port is in the top 20 ports in the world, with 8 of the largest 10 shipping companies visiting it. As shipping activities increase, it is crucial to have high levels of marine domain awareness, with real-time information sharing, not just for Sri Lanka, but for the global community. It is important to involve other countries that use the maritime space in this matter. Therefore, a fully-fledged Information Centre in Sri Lanka is necessary.

The IOR-IFC could be used to improve security in the Indian Ocean region by facilitating better collaboration and information sharing among participating countries. By establishing a platform for sharing information related to maritime security, including vessel movements, piracy incidents, drugs trafficking and other security threats, the IOR-IFC could help participating countries to better understand the security situation in the region and to coordinate their responses to security threats.

The Hon. President in Sri Lanka also has stressed the importance of IOR in geopolitical context and need to use of advanced technology, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, could further enhance the IOR-IFC’s capabilities by enabling it to analyze large volumes of data in real time and to identify patterns and trends that could be indicative of security threats. The IOR-IFC could help to improve security by enhancing the capabilities of Naval forces in participating countries by providing training and technical assistance to coast guard personnel, the IOR-IFC could help to improve their ability to respond to security threats in a timely and effective manner. This could enable participating countries to take proactive measures to prevent security incidents before they occur.

In addition to monitoring and regulation, technology can play a crucial role in developing the blue economy/ climate change. For example, remote sensing technologies can be used to monitor IUU fishing, marine pollution ,ocean temperatures, salinity levels, etc. and other critical data to better understand the marine ecosystem and develop effective management strategies. Artificial intelligence and machine learning can also be used to analyze large data sets and identify patterns and trends, which can inform decision-making and support sustainable development.

Overall, the IOR -IFC has the potential to play a significant role in improving security in the Indian Ocean region and in promoting sustainable economic development through the blue economy. By fostering greater collaboration and information sharing among participating countries, and by leveraging advanced technology and training to enhance the capabilities of Naval Forces, the IOR-IFC could help to create a more secure and stable environment for economic activity in the region.

It is recommended that IOR IFC to be managed by Sri Lanka Coast Guard to avoid international community from mistaking the funding as part of a defence material, IF any. Sri Lanka has already missed USD 34 million grant which was allocated for a Fusion center by US government I understand .The best to do is converting the present VMS under fisheries ministry to an Information Fusion Center .

Most importantly, Sri Lanka is the only country located in the center of Indian ocean who has the excellent diplomatic relations to get China, India and Pakistan together onboard in one IOR-IFC.

