Why They Won’t Open The Airport

The government and Health Minister Pavitra are only part truthful when they say why they are in a funk about reopening BIA. Tourists may be COVID carriers and they fear a second-wave. But the real story is much more, it’s about Sri Lankan workers abroad, especially in the Middle East. The government is broke and does not want them back. A broke government does not want the cost burden of about 60,000 returning workers on its hands. They will have to be quartered for two weeks on arrival, fed and cared for, presumably at government expense; that’s why they are not welcome. Oh yes it can be done, but not by a broke government. China built and fully equipped two 1000-bed hospitals within two weeks; a dozen facilities each with 500 dorm rooms and decent shared toilets could have been put up in Lanka in the last utterly wasted six months.
Ninety percent of Lankan workers locked-down and brutalised by culturally alien security forces in foreign lands would have been happy to return to basic facilities for a fortnight. The cost of buildings, payment for service and catering staff and food would be far less than Rs 300 million up to the return of the last workers. This is a drop in the ocean compared to the $6 to $7 billion that workers remit back each year – this is LKR 1.3 trillion a year (a trillion is a million-million). True the largest part of this is from domestic helpers who have not yet lost their jobs, but still the difference between the contribution of now jobless workers and the mangy attitude of government is five orders of magnitude wide. Some workers may have coughed up Rs 6,000 to cover the cost I estimated. Sri Lanka chooses to benefit from their labour and then discard them when they are in need. Shame!
Tourism proper will not pick up for years not only because our medical and tourist industries can’t cope with post-corona challenges but also because the global travel industry is kaput. But keeping BIA mothballed for seven months (so far) sends the wrong message. How many world metropolitan and capital cities have pensioned-off their airports? With 3100 reported infections we are in the middle (127) of 215 territories and countries in the world corona-meter, but no others have put a padlock on their primary airport for what looks like perpetuity. I am not satisfied that the authorities are setting about the business of preventing a second wave in the right way. They seem plan-less and befuddled. This way, even if they reopen in six months’ the risk will be no different; they are scared and broke. The export economy seems to be slowly recovering but that could be suppressed foreign demand reviving temporarily; that’s not the same as renewal and interactions between businesses. In the meantime, the 2020 fiscal deficit will be nearly 10%, I believe the highest ever in the country’s history, and the economy limps from bad to worse.
Is this why business partners from other countries treat our authorities as primitives, snigger on the side and murmur in their own language “Give the monkeys a banana and send them home” – it’s embarrassing when foreign friends who overheard let you in on the gag. Are those who look down on us not aware of our ‘splendid and prosperous’ achievements? Do they not know what our Civil Aviation Authority is valiantly forging ahead and researching? Please send any olla-leaf flying manuals in your possession to the “King Ravana and the Ancient Domination of Aerial Routes now Lost” project-desk and phone 076 6317 110 to confirm delivery.
Air Ravana commenced operations for cute Indian damsels about 700 BC; in what language were the flight manuals? Prince Vijaya was wolf-whistling at Kuveni say 200 years on, a bad habit he picked up from the boys on Hikkaduwa Beach; proof of thriving tourism. King Pandu Carbs in about 350 BC built Anuradhapura as the cornerstone of a Golden Triangle Tourist Circuit, in what tongue were itineraries olla-leafed? All point to the flourishing of stone-age Esperanto in our beloved Island Pearl long before Tamil and Sinhala showed up and complicated things. Over to fighting fit Vigy and the sporty MPs yearning to gouge his eyes out, all mulling for a joust on the banks of the Diyawanna Oya. Kadavule, Deyo Saaki.
SarathP / September 10, 2020
Kumar at his sarcastic best, and right on target. The government, led by small-brained military types, is clueless in an unprecedented crisis. The the “Rataviruwo” are left to starve.
A relative recently returned via Mattala, paying his own way. Took 7 hours from landing to his hotel, only 100 km away on the highway. Army waited till seven busloads were filled, instead of dispatching bus by bus as each filled up. So, backed-up at the airport and again at the hotel for checking in. Relative paid $1070 for this and two weeks quarantine at hotel. He says the food isn’t bad🙃
Civil Aviation Authority is now led by Gota’s former travel agent from LA, Upul. He sold me tickets in the 1980s. Actually, a decent guy, very helpful to Sri Lankans.
Rajash / September 10, 2020
“,,,,Gota’s former travel agent from LA, Upul….. sold me tickets in the 1980s.”
….and Gota operated the cash till?
Rajash / September 10, 2020
I am sure they will open BIA to import beef, to teach Muslims a lesson, from the hard earned fx of the ME workers who are left stranded for months …in some cases 100 to a room.
Ali Sabry only eats luxury beef imported from Argentina
Pala / September 10, 2020
Sri Lanka is a country the never appreciated the contributions of its citizens. The current lot are the worst no nothings to get elected. Even the few repatriations flights that do arrive are handled in the most haphazard manner. Destinations are changed willy nilly tickets are issued to BIA then reissued to Mattala. Notifications and payments are held up till the last moment some times until the day before the flight and then after issuing a ticket the airport is swapped and the tickets are re-issued. Quarantine hotels are changed while the flight is en-route. The so called wonderful military put in charge are clueless about what is going on just stand by idling with no PPE reluctant to help the elderly passengers for fear of getting contaminated. Luggage is transported to the constantly changing hotel in a lorry. The passengers are expected to climb into the lorry and unload their own bags while the military stand by and watch. These are the lucky ones who coughed up well over Rs 350,000 to get back. These are people who had return tickets and forfeited them just to come back on their own steam. How much more shoddy are those lucky enough to return from the middle east treated when the cost is bourne by the state?
chiv / September 10, 2020
Welcome back to “Vistas of Splendor”. Prof, very funny. Why the transformation from serious in depth analysis to pure satire. Any way I like it. Government does not give two hoots about migrants or their own citizen. It is all about holding power. There are daily flights bringing back thousands of migrants to Kerala , in which many are positive for Covid . The state did not shy away from taking them back and providing necessary quarantine facilities. Only a few will , if at all need hospital care. The same government boasted of making rescue missions in bringing those students (who helped in boosting foreigners revenue ) is now refusing to take back those migrants who worked hard and remit income back home. Still waiting for the article on US/China conflict and the impact on Lanka, you had promised.
chiv / September 10, 2020
Prof, in my opinion from now we can consider, Democratic Socialist republic as a family owned “Walmart” business enterprise. Thanks to share holders/workers who blindly handed over their rights (future) to the Rajapaksa family. Now their only priority is to keep ownership and make profits for them, their family, friends and rest of the stake holders.Majority ownership is now with family so their is no question of veto. Like any family owned business it is filled with hundreds of family members and trusted people. Like any enterprise other than profits, year after year , they do not care for the workers, environment,social issues, sentiments , health , well being …etc. If at all if profit falls they may lay off in hundreds , cut off the perks like insurance, health, disability, pension fund ,find reasons to cut corners, try evading paying tax/laws, off shore /shale companies are the norm. But their annual report keeps promising vistas of splendor for poor workers/share holders.
rj1952 / September 10, 2020
For the Kota Uda airport to be opened again, the workers who now have no money to buy their own tickets to come back to face starvation and drop dead the hour boru criminal punnakku modaya government prefers to keep them living in the open living as wild animals.
As the writer quite rightly states this big talking beggar government who strode to power on false promises do not even have 2 cents to scratch their balls.?
The female partners of these pathetic poor workers will have to sell their bodies to survive.?
Customers who like to avail of the bodies of these poverty-stricken ladies of the night thanks to the present situation will not have any paisa to enjoy the goodies.
Even if they manage to reopen the airport after finding the funds to do the needed alterations they will have no funds to meet the day to day outgoings.
