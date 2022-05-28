Why Work from Home is Here to Stay

Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic and a lot of workers have realized they can work from home regardless. In fact, they’re calling it a choice rather than a necessity. Before the pandemic, many would have said “no” when you asked them if they could work from home. They would note the need for team meetings, having a desk, interacting with coworkers, and so on.

Two years later, many of us learned that we can do our jobs remotely. In many ways, we found that working from home is better than a busy office environment full of distractions and noise. Besides, who wants to be caught by a manager when trying their luck playing real pokies online at workplace ?

The pandemic revealed how much work employees can actually do remotely—from home, even with children around. Workers started to resist calls to return to the office, especially after they realized how much they were saving. From fuel and money to commuting and not getting dressed, remote work presented a lot of opportunities.

How Remote Work Affects Employees

According to recent studies, the number of workers from home will increase even after the pandemic. A striking example was Twitter’s statement. The company announced its employees can work from home forever. However, not all businesses are inclined to make such offers, even if the nature of the work allows it.

Managers are concerned that an employee from home is more likely to procrastinate. Some employers try to control their employees’ movement and computer operation using certain programs, which is naturally upsetting workers․ A manager with remote employees must organize the work in a way that the employees’ efficiency does not suffer.

Working from home comes with many advantages. You essentially earn the same amount and have the same benefits as an office worker. Many employees have stated that even if the COVID-19 pandemic comes to an end, they would still want to have remote jobs.

Without further ado, let’s dive into the factors that are causing people to choose to work remotely.

1. A Quieter Start To The Day

When people have to hurry to go to work in the morning, they always complain about not having enough time to take a shower, change, make coffee, and so on. Moreover, mornings can be stressful when they’re in a hurry to make it to work on time. But by working from home, many people state that this stress is nonexistent.

They can wake up a little later, have a cup of coffee, and start the day in a calmer mood instead of rushing. When you don’t waste energy worrying about whether you’ll be late, you find that you have more clarity and more focus.

2. Increased Productivity

Among the biggest difficulties people face when working in an office are noise and distraction. Many studies conducted after the pandemic showed that there is a significant increase in employees’ productivity when their jobs are remote. Working at home allows you to focus on work, avoid frustration, and even complete a significant task in a much shorter time.

As our productivity increases, the amount of time needed to complete our work decreases. This means people get to devote more time to activities that make them feel better physically and mentally.

3. More Control Over Your Day

Without supervisors and coworkers monitoring all day, you get more control over what you do. Although certain tasks will inevitably be more urgent than others, you still have a lot more choices about what you work on. Moreover, this allows you to choose where to work from. At home, you can switch rooms, get in a more comfortable position, and have overall freedom of movement.