Wijeyadasa-Nandasena Spat Goes Viral: Ruling Party MP Says He Fears For His Life After President’s Threats

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe’s revelations about a threatening, foul-mouthed telephone call from President Nandasena Gotabaya Rajapaksa has laid bare the massive fault-lines within the beleaguered administration and the state of mind of an increasingly desperate head of state, political sources told Colombo Telegraph.
On Friday (16) morning at 9AM President Rajapaksa telephoned Rajapakshe, berating him in profane language over the press briefing he had held at the Abhayaramaya Temple on Thursday. A couple of hours later, Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe summoned the press corps to his Nawala residence, and revealed the contents of the phone call.
“The president used language on the phone call that was unbecoming of a head of state. I had no choice, I replied him in the same language,” the ruling party MP told the media.
Rajapakshe said he hoped that the President was calling to discuss matters with him to seek a resolution. “We know he is politically immature, so I was hoping he wanted to discuss things rationally and find a way forward,” the MP said. Instead, he found himself at the receiving end of a series of threats.
Sources told Colombo Telegraph that the President had been hysterically angry during the phone call – repeatedly referring to Rajpakshe as “thamuse”. After several minutes, Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe responded:
“Thamuse dan oka thiyanna naththnam thamusege heart (condition) wadiweyi” (Put the phone down now before your heart condition gets worse).
President Rajapaksa underwent a heart bypass in May-June 2019 and suffered several complications pursuant to the surgery. His doctors at the Mount Elisabeth Hospital in Singapore remain concerned about his post-surgical condition, Colombo Telegraph learns.
MP Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe said he had lodged an official complaint regarding the threats from the President with the Inspector General of Police (IGP). “Since the President threatened me, I fear for my life and the safety of my family,” MP Rajapakshe told the media briefing at his residence on Friday.
The spat between the MP and his President stems from a Thursday afternoon press briefing held by Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe and a priest formerly aligned to the Rajapaksa-led SLPP and ardent loyalist of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa. The priest, who once donated an entire wing of his Narahenpita temple to the Joint Opposition, which made it the headquarters of the campaign to restore political power to Mahinda Rajapaksa following his 2015 defeat, is now one of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s staunchest critics. In fact, the Chief Monk is now one of a dozen or more petitioners who have filed legal action at the Supreme Court against the Colombo Port City bill, which he says will carve out a separate state in Sri Lanka that will be under the sole control of China.
The priest also received a phone call from the President regarding his involvement in Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe’s media briefing on Thursday. The Abhayarama Chief Incumbent held his own press conference on Friday, pledging that he will not be moved by “threats and intimidation”.
During the press conference on Thursday (15), Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, seated on left hand of Muruttutuwe Ananda Thero Chief Incumbent of the Abhayaramaya temple pitched into the ruling Rajapaksa family over the Government’s proposed Colombo Port City Economic Commission Act.
Rajapakshe made particularly harsh statements at the press conference which were so controversial that mainstream media organizations declined to broadcast the segments. The SLPP MP representing the Colombo District accused Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Basil Rajapaksa of being “two American citizens” who had settled their families in a “safe and secure” country and returned to Sri Lanka “on holiday” to rob the island blind. They would eventually return to their true homeland, Rajapakshe claimed. But the children of Sri Lanka would have no country left once the Rajapaksa brothers were done stripping it of its resources and selling off parts of the nation to China, Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe warned.
Rajapakshe said the President was a mere puppet and accused master deal-maker Basil Rajapaksa of being a crook who was running the Government. Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa had been completely sidelined and treated poorly, the SLPP MP claimed.
Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe also attacked the President’s disastrous Conversations with the Village programme that has made him the object of severe ridicule. “For god’s sake Mr President stop these stupid conversations with the village. Stop engaging in these juvenile, immature things,” he mocked.
“This is a burning country,” MP Rajapakshe said. He claimed that the country was on the verge of serious collapse economically and the global powers were aligning against Sri Lanka because of the Government’s policies.
“Because we are becoming a colony of China, India is angry and is hitting at us. The US is attacking us. The EU is attacking us. Who is going to save this country today?”
The attack was the harshest criticism yet of the ruling family and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s disastrous tenure in office. Sources within the Government claim it has been too much for the President, a man used to having his way, to bear coming from his own loyalists. A clear pattern is also emerging, political analysts opined, that all those who are now publicly opposing Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his policies, are full of praise for Mahinda Rajapaksa who still holds office as Prime Minister. Soon after the Thursday press briefing featuring Wijeyadasa and the Abhayarama Chief monk, SLPP Chairman G.L. Peiris and Minister Bandula Gunewardane rushed to the temple. Sources said the two officials tried to pacify the monk.
For several years, Nandasena Rajapaksa has kept his temper, after disastrous interactions with foreign journalists and local reporters revealed the then defence secretary’s serious anger management problems. Sources said over time, Rajapaksa had obtained assistance to deal with his rage. Now, as his Government grows increasingly unpopular, President Rajapaksa – once the revered and feared chief executive of the final war with the LTTE – is mercilessly mocked as a failure, a cry-baby and a completely inept leader. Sources close to the President told Colombo Telegraph that lacking a sense of humour, Nandasena Gotabaya Rajapaksa simply does not have the temperament to endure the mocking. When his own party MP joined a Rajapaksa aligned chief monk to take arms against his proposed Port City law and accused the war-winning president of separating and selling off pieces of the country to the Chinese, something appeared to snap, the sources said.
Despite its unshakable two thirds majority in Parliament and attempts to completely militarize governance, the Gotabaya Rajapaksa administration has failed to meet its election commitments in 18 months in office. A sea of protests in different parts of the island, rampant corruption, ineffective leadership on management of Covid-19 and the vaccination drive, ceaseless deforestation and cronyism has made the Government unpopular in record time.
The President’s sole saving grace has been the unwavering loyalty of the country’s two largest broadcast networks Hiru TV, Derana and Swarnavahini which filters the ineptitude of the ruling regime before disseminating it to the large audience they command around the island. But in the age of social media, alternative news source are emerging to bridge the information gap, prompting Government moves to propose laws that will criminalize news it deems “fake” on social media.
Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe is a pole-vaulter extraordinaire who has been irked for months over the Government’s failure to offer him a ministerial portfolio. Rajapakshe strongly back the Nandasena Gotabaya Rajapaksa candidacy for president, and once even boasted that he had blocked the former Defence Secretary’s arrest as Minister of Justice under the Yahapalanaya administration. Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s crooked deals with MiG and the state funds he misappropriated to build a monument to his deceased parents, had already made it clear that the President’s hands were not clean when Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe backed him for president, analysts said. “Wijeyadasa talks of threats now, as if it wasn’t clear at the time of his presidential campaign that Gotabaya was involved in the murder and abduction of journalists and rugby players,” the analyst noted. (By Janakie Mediwake)
Latest comments
nimal fernando / April 16, 2021
A serial-killer is a serial-killer.
–
A leopard never changes its spots.
–
What’s the bet he won’t have the courage to do the deed ……… will send out his goons ……..
/
leelagemalli / April 17, 2021
This reminds me of my granny#s proverb.
.
” my son, dog ‘s tail would not to be straightened even if one would put it in a bamboo sheath”.
.
Those idiots that thought, alleged high criminals would change their nature, as of today, it has been revealed it is not.
–
THERE WAS NO MEDAMULANA WALAWWA OR THE LIKE STATUS ; BUT SRILANKEN MEDIA MAFIA MADE IT FOR THE POLITICAL SURVIVAL OF BRUTAL CRIMINALS:
:
Nandasini belongs to a life long jail.
–
My curse is to that MACO, who did not act in favour of the public of this country.
:
As of today, what have they achieved for the benefit of the masses. Their self adulations mislead the very same audience. However, cotainment of the virus remains as it is, thanks to SRILANKA s location, It is an island and located in tropical zone.
/
Simon / April 17, 2021
nimal fernand: This “Killing Stinct” is embedded in the “Family Gens”. The father of these “CR”, MR, BR ,DR & GR was a “Drunkard” and SWRDB never ever made him to a high position in the SLFP Govt. Such people make “Monuments” to “Ecology” the dead.I do not know you remember, during the time MR was President, there was one State Minister who was very critical of the activities of the Regime. One day, after a meeting at Temple Trees, this State Minister was summoned to an “Inner Room” for a one-to-one discussion. That “State Minister” was “Pronounced” dead in the room and subsequently, it was stated the cause of death as a “Heart Attack”. Good to know the “History”. Isn’t it?
/
sitrep24 / April 16, 2021
Lets no be fooled into thinking this lowlife wijeyadasa rajapaksha is any better than the existing extremist sinhala buddhists in the government. It was this rat who gave a platform and safe haven for the extremist sinhala groups such as bbs during the previous government. All that pandering to buddhist extremists created groups who eventually took the live of innocent people on Easter Sunday 2019.
.
Let’s all give a round of applause to 69 lakh water buffaloes who single handedly ruined this country.
/
Simon / April 17, 2021
sitrep24: I am glad to meet persons like you in this forum who could evaluate and assess the people into “Pseudoes” and “Real”. You did it well. Thank you.
/
Sugandh / April 16, 2021
This was inevitable with a loose cannon like Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the president!
–
Let’s hope this sets off a domino effect on those in the ruling party who are disgruntled with the double-Paksa government for whatever reason… even if only a few, and even if they are disgruntled because they were denied the desired opportunities.
–
Such a fault line has to be exploited and perhaps the only way to do away with this destructive regime, sooner than later.
/
leelagemalli / April 17, 2021
As said repeatedly, his would have fit most to ” hang man” if SIRISENA brought the gallow back action.
:
This I added here x times, but now it has been proved. His is not a match for a presidency. Anyways, in a country, PANI BEEMA maker, regardless of his knowledge could mislead even MBBS holders, as the only HEALER, … what cant go wrong ?
This nation is filled with mercy cows for some reasons. Their general knowledge is much lower than appeared to be. Even university graduates were among those who lined up to COLLECT unknown KALI AMMA controlled MASON s sirup.
/
Nathan / April 17, 2021
I attended an anger management course, just to evaluate its effectiveness. It is a farce.
.
After the interview with BBC Hardtalk no one doubts that GR has a huge uncontrollable anger problem. As the President his problem would have got heightened.
.
MR must be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.
.
There is one person who would be truly happy. Shiranthi. For her son.
/
Sugandh / April 17, 2021
Dear Nathan…
I think GR’s lack of control over his anger cost lives of thousands of civilian in 2009… with his trigger happy instructions to the military.
https://www.justsecurity.org/10537/sri-lanka-gotabaya-us-citizen-war-crimes-accountability/
–
It is also that uncontrollable anger that makes GR a bad liar!
/
paragon / April 17, 2021
Wijedasa Rajapkasa is speaking as he has got up from sleep.all sour grapes. but to thing about his sudden guts to speak like this SURE THERE IS SOME POWER FULL HAND OR COUNTRY BEHIND HIM.Any way hope he not be made to go and hide in the SWISS EMBAASY TO SAFE HIS LIFE.
/
Buddhist1 / April 17, 2021
The truth of the matter is Wijedasa is today reaping what he sowed by supporting a thug and a murderer to become the President. Wijedasa did his “monkey trick” by jumping from one party to another expecting a Ministerial position from SLPP, but he did not get it. So he is basically mad over it, but with the Port City debacle he has found a topic to attack the Govt and the President. He is not doing it because he loves the country. If Gota had given him the Justice Minister post he would have been defending this bill today to get it passed. Wijedasa type of politicians should be kicked out of politics for good. But that does not mean that then they can, if they are honestly worried about the country, fight from outside. Why is Wijedasa not resigning from being a member of SLPP? Why is the Speaker not taking action against the threat issued to Wijedasa by the President, why is the Speaker not making a statement. Opposition must demand the Speaker to openly criticize the President’s action and speech, or else this Constitution violating speaker should be kicked out as well.
My comments here does not mean I am defending Gota.
/
Easton Scott / April 17, 2021
My gurus tell me that Nando typifies a bipolar, paranoid schizophrenic, who is unable to exercise self-control, is capable of unbelievable brutality, and will strategically eliminate anyone who is seen as a threat.
Such unfortunates usually have protruding backsides, and their lives are usually cut short on account of bad things that can happen to them. As a result, the epitaph on their graves reads, “Ars longa, vita brevis”.
Humour aside, this is an important development, and although many wags will say that Mr “Deal Dasa” can be easily bought over by a ministerial portfolio, my gurus tell me that this time it’s different, and the tide has now turned.
Two signs: Did anyone notice Mr Namal Baby (Ali Baba’s oldest), has visited the atrociously treated Ranjan Ramanayake, in prison? What gives? Is Mr 20% trying to secure his release by prevailing on his paranoid sibling to grant RR a pardon in order to gain few brownie points?
And Mr Harin Fernando offering to resign his seat, in order to facilitate RR’s re-entry to the house where laws are “made”?
Belt up chaps, and grab yourselves a glass of triple distilled scotch; this ride may be rather turbulent, but the destination something worthwhile.
/
Naman / April 17, 2021
Whom can we blame for the current situation we find in SL?
Blame MS+ RW for not using the evidences against the SLPP and punishing them LEGALLY.
We will soon find out that their selection of a Government with huge majority had been in was a terrible mistake to make
/
Ashan / April 17, 2021
Nandasena seems to be a volcano erupting very often. Maybe Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi can give him a magic portion to calm down, and behave like an even minded President, instead of a man with a short fuse. Nandasena must learn that throwing a tantrum every time he does not get his way, is juvenile.
We don’t need a leader with such an awful temperament.
/