WikiLeaks: MCC And Mahinda Rajapaksa Government Agree To Proceed With USD 590 Million MCC Compact

“Senior Millennium Challenge Corporation and Government of Sri Lanka officials agreed to proceed with development of a proposed USD 590 million MCC compact that would include projects on irrigation and agriculture, roads, and small and medium enterprise promotion,” the US Embassy Colombo informed Washington.

Colombo Telegraph found the related leaked US diplomatic cable from the WikiLeaks database. The cable dated October 03, 2006 was written by then US Ambassador to Colombo Robert O. Blake.

Blake wrote: “MCC officials explained that their due diligence process would continue for at least 12 months and that it would be at least 18 months before a compact, if one is concluded, entered into force. This time span was necessary for completion of international-standard environmental and social impact assessments related to Sri Lanka’s proposed construction of dams, and would also allow time for the two sides to identify policy approaches that would ensure the proposed projects delivered sufficient economic returns and would be adequately maintained over the long term.”

Senior Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) officials met with Sri Lankan lead MCC liaison Nivard Cabraal (the Governor of the Central Bank) September 27 to discuss critical elements of Sri Lanka’s proposed USD 450 million MCC compact. The MCC delegation was composed of Frances Reid, Managing Director for Eurasia; Margaret Kuhlow, Managing Director for Environment and Social Assessment; Franck Wiebe, Managing Director for Economic Analysis; and Darrius Nassiry, Country Director for Sri Lanka. Ambassador Blake and Econoff also attended the meeting.

“MCC delegation emphasized that the overarching goal of any investment it would make in Sri Lanka would be to ensure that the investment reduced poverty and delivered economic growth. Governor Cabraal affirmed that the Government of Sri Lanka (GSL) had the same desire and therefore was willing to work with MCC to satisfy its concerns. He recognized that there was no way to reduce the duration of the impact assessment process. He explained that radical policy changes would not be possible, but were not necessary in order to ensure strong economic benefits from the programs. Instead, existing laws allowed sufficient flexibility for new agricultural practices to be pursued. Finally, he assured MCC that operations and maintenance expenses for projects that produced high returns would definitely be covered in order to ensure that the returns endured,” Ambassador Blake wrote.

Placing a comment Blake said “Post welcomes the mutual decision to proceed with MCC compact development. The MCC team’s frank description of its minimum economic, environmental, and social requirements was important to ensure that Sri Lanka has a realistic understanding that seeking MCC funds for irrigation projects will lengthen MCC’s due diligence process into 2008. While the GSL would have liked to get started with MCC projects sooner, it now has decided to take a slower but more ambitious course. Post will continue to assist MCC in ensuring that the GSL understands that MCC remains in its due diligence phase and that MCC will only invest in Sri Lanka when it is convinced that the investment will deliver sufficient returns in terms of poverty reduction and economic growth.”

