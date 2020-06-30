WikiLeaks: MCC And Mahinda Rajapaksa Government Agree To Proceed With USD 590 Million MCC Compact

“Senior Millennium Challenge Corporation and Government of Sri Lanka officials agreed to proceed with development of a proposed USD 590 million MCC compact that would include projects on irrigation and agriculture, roads, and small and medium enterprise promotion,” the US Embassy Colombo informed Washington.
Colombo Telegraph found the related leaked US diplomatic cable from the WikiLeaks database. The cable dated October 03, 2006 was written by then US Ambassador to Colombo Robert O. Blake.
Blake wrote: “MCC officials explained that their due diligence process would continue for at least 12 months and that it would be at least 18 months before a compact, if one is concluded, entered into force. This time span was necessary for completion of international-standard environmental and social impact assessments related to Sri Lanka’s proposed construction of dams, and would also allow time for the two sides to identify policy approaches that would ensure the proposed projects delivered sufficient economic returns and would be adequately maintained over the long term.”
Senior Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) officials met with Sri Lankan lead MCC liaison Nivard Cabraal (the Governor of the Central Bank) September 27 to discuss critical elements of Sri Lanka’s proposed USD 450 million MCC compact. The MCC delegation was composed of Frances Reid, Managing Director for Eurasia; Margaret Kuhlow, Managing Director for Environment and Social Assessment; Franck Wiebe, Managing Director for Economic Analysis; and Darrius Nassiry, Country Director for Sri Lanka. Ambassador Blake and Econoff also attended the meeting.
“MCC delegation emphasized that the overarching goal of any investment it would make in Sri Lanka would be to ensure that the investment reduced poverty and delivered economic growth. Governor Cabraal affirmed that the Government of Sri Lanka (GSL) had the same desire and therefore was willing to work with MCC to satisfy its concerns. He recognized that there was no way to reduce the duration of the impact assessment process. He explained that radical policy changes would not be possible, but were not necessary in order to ensure strong economic benefits from the programs. Instead, existing laws allowed sufficient flexibility for new agricultural practices to be pursued. Finally, he assured MCC that operations and maintenance expenses for projects that produced high returns would definitely be covered in order to ensure that the returns endured,” Ambassador Blake wrote.
Placing a comment Blake said “Post welcomes the mutual decision to proceed with MCC compact development. The MCC team’s frank description of its minimum economic, environmental, and social requirements was important to ensure that Sri Lanka has a realistic understanding that seeking MCC funds for irrigation projects will lengthen MCC’s due diligence process into 2008. While the GSL would have liked to get started with MCC projects sooner, it now has decided to take a slower but more ambitious course. Post will continue to assist MCC in ensuring that the GSL understands that MCC remains in its due diligence phase and that MCC will only invest in Sri Lanka when it is convinced that the investment will deliver sufficient returns in terms of poverty reduction and economic growth.”
We publish below the cable in full:
leelagemalli / June 30, 2020
Rajapkashes telling someting and doing totally different to that is clear to the people with some sanity, but majority slaves would not see it right.
:’
As of today what have they kept as promises ?
.
1) No pay hikes to the plantation tamils as promised on the PE campaign
.
2) No price reduction in essential food items as promised by condom supporter of Rajapakshes – Wimal Buruwans, botox baby, yet today. He is now hardly trying to hide his tail behind his rear legs.
.
3) NO fertilizer susidiary as promised in the PE election stage
.
4) What about the investigations promised for the victimized families of EASTER SUNDAY BOMB BLAST…. nothing is done – instead, no further information is gathered by former PRESIDENT Sirisena, instead letting him abuse the media
.
5) No investigations., of extradition of former CBgoverner Arjuna Mahendran
.
6) Mig PLANE purchase deal and the theft – the man because he is a cousin of RAJAKSHE family, brought back home, and nothing is clear about the INVESTIGATION yet… how come ?
.
7) Who are they, Rajapakshe fooling today ? VERY SAME STUPID PEOPLE got caught by their tricks in the Presidential Election or not ?
/
leelagemalli / June 30, 2020
Alone to see the picture of AJITH KABRAL makes me allergic. This dog should equally be responsble for the the mess and collapse of Central Bank if Arjuna Mahendran would be attacked further because Rajapakshe as the minister of Finance is believed to claim 100 times more losses ot the bank during the period of 2008 – 2015.
:
Unfortunatley, the press misleading the nation is one sided since they just want to attack UNP only.
:
Who have been standing behind ALL THESE PROPAGANDA … nobody else paid men of Rajakashes bitch’s sons.
/
Dinuk / June 30, 2020
MCC has wasted the time of Sri Lankan govt and experts with its BULLSHIT Due diligence for 15 years!!!
MCC violates the basic OECD DAC guidelines that Donors should not WASTE the Time of developing countries and Governments with limited resources.
How did some fake UK based rating agency – 2020 Aid Transparency Index make MCC No 1 among bi-lateral foreign aid donors for Transparency.
US and UK shell companies are now turning into rating agencies – just like Fitch and Moodies and Nomura fake rating agencies!
ha, ha, ah
/
Rajash / June 30, 2020
leelagemalli- for them Kauna Amman is a saint and packaged and sold as such. that says it all
/
rj1952 / June 30, 2020
LM -,
You have hit the nail where it hurts most.?
On the private parts { the deflated ding-dongs ] of mahindan and the rest of the cursed better to be culled imbecile better to be culled/dead crooked gangs.
=
To get these kinds of monies these buggers must be salivating waiting impatiently for the 5th August to roll by and even if they do not obtain the much greedily lusted after 2/3rd majority if they retain the power they will be celebrating Christmas which had arrived 4 full-moons early.
=
In my 67 years of life, I have never come across a gang of cheap crooks who climax/ejaculate to a heavy sexual arohara.?
=
They have even sold their womenfolk and their little kids to greedily pocket these monies.
=
LM – I will not pinpoint any further lapses as you have diligently highlighted most of their deliberately promised we will do’s said with glee just to win political power.?
/
leelagemalli / June 30, 2020
What is the difference between MAHINDA RAJAPAKSHE (Beliaththa Rascal Leader) and KARUNA AMMAN (former LTTE rebell leader)?
–
You will see, there are much more similarities than differences to these twomen.
–
But poor gaping people, dont know the truths.
–
Today former LTTE leaders make provovative public statements on how many they could kill at a night …. 2000 – 3000 of soldiers at a night etc… nevertheless, nothing seems to work on getting them arrested, since PINGUTHARAYAS go after tamil votes in order to get them elected.
:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KW_RPdgpPE8
–
This is very typical to Rajapakshe. He has no self-respect when it goes with abuse the power.
:
Today there are incidents where some buddhist monks are tied to trees and be beaten – nothing seem to work on them…. if this would hav ebeen the case during most liberal former govt, these very same men would have rabblerouse the nation creating new devisions.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oZpT7G176KA
/
patric / June 30, 2020
Really Leela?? These documents produced by the US say of discussions that took place regarding agreements, but no evidence of any details of implementations or any payments made. Can you troll through the wiki leaks and publish these missing information? Also provide any trace of payments made. Of the people who was at those discussions only Cabraals name appear from SL Govt. I did not see any mention of MR or any other Govt Minister present. Is this the way these meetings are conducted. If so it must have been Cabraal and MCC deal not by the SL Govt.
May be a Kallathony like you who live abroad may agree to this but cannot see any reason why we should believe this.
/
Bernard / June 30, 2020
The MCC has become a can of worms. The U.S Ambassador has already mentioned that it was Mr. MR who requested for it in 2005? I wonder what spin Nivard Cabraal will now use.
/
patric / June 30, 2020
Bernard, If you believe what every American ambassador say, then best of luck to you.
/
Ashan / June 30, 2020
Do the Rajapaksa supporters have the intelligence to see that the Rajapaksa’s tell them a different story about those Western nations, accuse them of interfering in our country, and being against them, yet so readily meet them with hat in hand to get their charity?
If those Western nations were so evil, why should they keep dumping aid on us?
The big question is, we react so outrageously when they question us, and ask for accountability, so why are we being so compliant when it comes to aid? Where is our national pride then? America is bad, but USAID is good? Does it mean we can take badly needed aid from these nations, but they can’t question us, or hold us accountable when it comes to human rights and corruption, and should just shut up?
The Rajapaksa’s are so eager to make their supporters believe Wikileaks when it comes to the UNP, but are they willing to believe Wikileaks when it comes to them?
Double standards.
/
patric / June 30, 2020
It is because of the way some western nations treat SriLanka. West tend portray they are the panacea for all ills of developing nations. They have a doctrine they think works to suit their economies, and foreign affairs, so same should apply to other nations too. Very quick to take sides and attack relentlessly the other side. Most of it to please the lobbying by their supporters who are for times more than the (sinhala population).
Furthermore they consider their right to control smaller nations to gain what they want. For them IMF belongs to them (do not onside it is an international fund).
If the west stop interfering with other nations and help them genuinely there is no reason why any one should dislike them.
Question about accountability. Can you show me an incident when the US and other western countries adhere to this? No!! That is because they believe it is their right to do what they do and the rest must follow. All those middle eastern wars in Iraq, Libya, Tunisia, and Afghanistan is their unreasonable intervention. This does not mean those countries were well managed but they have their own way of managing issues . What they want are help and support those nations without taking sides.
We in Srilanka know how imperialists ruled our nation in the past.
/
GATAM / June 30, 2020
Madamulana Mafia is doomed!
/
patric / June 30, 2020
GATAM,
You may have to wait a long time to witness this. Because the tide is turning. Best of luck mate.
/
RBH59 / June 30, 2020
NO ONE IS SEEKING CITICENZENSHIP FROM INDIA OR CHINA BUT UNITED STATES BOTH PARTIES ARE COMITTED TO BE PLACE TO ACCOMODATE THERE GOALS THEN PARTIES SHALL COOPERATE WITH EACH OTHER TO ACHIEVE THE PURPOSE OF THIS AGREEMENT TARGETTING POVERTY CONTROLL PROJECT
/
Ajith / June 30, 2020
Rajapakse’s and their alibaba’s are very clever to cheat Sinhala Buddhists using the fake patriotism and anti western propaganda and anti Tamil propaganda. After this selection/election the proposed agreement with USA will go ahead without any problem. This family knows well that can easily convert this Sinhala Buddhists again and again by just shouting louder during election time anti western, anti minority slogans. Not a Single Sinhala Buddhist accept that Easter Bombing is an internal plot. If this family want to bring back Pirapaharan, they can do it. Can you all remember during the previous government two policemen were murdered by LTTE and the Police arrested the LTTE. But after Easter Bombing LTTE became ISIS Saharan. Our President who was in US came and told us, I know it was not LTTE.
The fact is most Sinhala Buddhists in Srilanka love this game.
/
Native Vedda / June 30, 2020
CT
–
Wimal Sangili Karuppan Weerawansa has been on and on about MCC as if to claim centre place among the smart ass racist patriots.
–
somass, Eagle Brain Dead Blind Eye, and ….. all other patriotic racists have promised to save the island from Western Imperialism and Hindian hegemony.
–
The other day the brave patriot Milinda Moragoda single handedly demanded the island is liberated from Hindian enforced Provincial Council system.
–
While these patriots are at “it” as usual Mahinda is begging lenders grace period on rescheduling loan repayment, ….. Gota is begging for loan forgiveness and rescheduling repayment, perhaps more cash flow.
–
In the meantime smart ass patriotic single handed generals are still fighting LTTE in the North East and illegal immigrants from unspecified countries. Shavendra wants to strengthen military presence in the North.
–
While these generals and patriotic racists are shadow-boxing MR and GR have already made up their minds to sell this island.
–
We see too many Saffron fatwas, Olive fatwas, Khaki fatwas, Gota fatwas, Aryan Amude fatwas, Talking head fatwas, …… and we hear too many advice from all corners, all at free of charge.
–
People need space from all the above and other crooks.
/
srikrish / June 30, 2020
Why you brought in what happened to MCC in 2006-2008?.
It is 2006 cable !
We are now in 2020.
What is the relevance?
/
GATAM / June 30, 2020
History is repeating!
/
Lasantha Pethiyagoda / June 30, 2020
Most Sri Lankans are unable to decipher English terms that are commonly used in basic economics. They are also unable to understand contractual language written in English. Translations of these compacts are virtually impossible in terms of the spirit in which they are developed. One has to have a good understanding of how the Americans use terms that mean far more sinister outcomes for the poor countries that they “give” these monies to. Notwithstanding cultural and contextual complexities that the ordinary largely Sinhala people fail to grasp, a curious observer must question what the Americans seek in these compacts. They have not been articulated. Surely they cannot just want “poverty alleviation” of a poor third world nation run by an exploitative cartel of self-seeking politicians ?
/
Buddhist1 / June 30, 2020
If Mahinda Rajapakse can give money to LTTE and come to an agreement to block Tamils from voting in the Presidential election where he became the President, whats wrong in Yahapalana Govt signing an agreement with USA with protective clauses and get money from USA to develop Sri Lanka? Even the committee report of MCC by the so called group appointed by Gota is now questionable as they claim SL got US 10 million and the money could not be found. The truth is no money was ever received and US Govt has confirmed that no money was paid. This MCC report should be rolled up and ……..
/
patric / June 30, 2020
Buddhist do not show your shallowness. There is nothing to question about the report. Read it or get someone to read it so you may understand the report. Even Your Yahapalana buddies now agree they started it but did not go ahead due to people pressure. Had it not been for the October 2019 incident when the Yahapalana Govt was thrown out for 52 days, RW was ready and waiting to sign it without even presenting to the parliament.
Even If the first instance was true, can anyone with some common sense compare that to the MCC compact that is going to be a sell out of our country? May be you will because though you call yourself Buddhist, you are another Tamillion( borrowed name to hide your true identity.
We know what people like you want from SL. You want to divide it. You tried it by resorting to a bloody war. Then this. With the help of devious foreign intervention to grab lands by creating deeds to hand over to the people who live on those lands with the option open to anyone to offer a pittance to those desperate people and grab them. Who will be in the front of the queue is a guess.
/
westham / June 30, 2020
The repayment of the loan is the most important factor. What is the interest rate ? When does GOSL have to pay it back ? How many jobs will be created? Who has jurisdiction ? THESE are critical. Read the confessions of an economic hitman written by an American who dealt with south American, south east Asian and African governments for international finance. They know people of color are idiot’s. This is nothing but the entry of the American empire through the back door. SL don’t have expert’s in international maritime law and other areas. Certainly not from ivy league colleges. These contracts are complex and American law is different to the British legal jargon understood at a very basic level by third world Sri Lanka. Cabral is account educated in Lanka. This like telling a carpenter to catch fish.
/
a14455 / June 30, 2020
I would Trust the Rajapakshas to do what is right for the country.
I would not trust any others at all
/