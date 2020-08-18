Will Gota’s Ali Sabry Match Sirimavo’s Badiudin Mahmud?

By Ameer Ali –
The appointment of Ali Sabry (AS), as the only Muslim minister in a 26 member cabinet, by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (GR), amidst stiff opposition from hardline Sinhala-Buddhist nationalist, who obviously wanted a Muslim-free cabinet, has provoked some controversy about the appointee’s future role in the government, service to his community and contribution to the country.
Already, a few have drawn a comparison between AS’s appointment as Justice Minister and Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga’s (CBK) appointment of Lakshman Kadirgamar (LK) as Foreign Minister, and they conclude that both were appointments intended primarily to implement certain hard and controversial decisions by their governments that would hurt the interests of the respective ministers’ communities, Muslims and Tamils, more than anything else. In terms of the intellectual and professional calibre of the two ministers none can find any shortcoming. However, LK’s crusade against the LTTE made him, in the eyes of Tamil nationalists, an enemy of the Tamil community. Similarly, GR and his cabinet are under pressure from Buddhist supremacists to enforce the principle of One-Country-One-Law, which would mean not only the abolition of Muslim personal laws, such as the controversial Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act (MMDA), but also a review of the rationale for the existence of Muslim madrasas and even Muslim public schools. Will AS be the man to carry out some of these radical measures? Will he get the support from his own community to push through such changes? Only time will tell.
Apart from AS and LK there was another minister, Badiudin Mahmud (BM), appointed as Minster of Education between 1960-1963 and 1970-77 and as Minster of Health between 1963-65, by Sirimavo Bandaranaike (SB). In a few media interviews and public speeches, AS has shown great admiration to BM. It appears that BM was a good friend of AS’ father. Therefore, it is worth reminding him of how BM achieved what he did and the circumstances in which he operated. Just as Sabry was appointed amidst bitter opposition from hardline Sinhala-Buddhist nationalists, so also was BM, who faced a similar environment at later stages in his career, arising from both within and outside the cabinet. And, just as GR appears to be solidly behind AS so was SB behind BM.
However, 1970s were fundamentally different from 2020 and after. True, there were elements from both Sinhala and Tamil nationalism conveniently joining hands with elements from Muslim conservatism to attack BM and the backing he received from SB, but the nationalists at that time especially from Buddhist quarters were not as vicious, parochial and bitterly anti-Muslim as their current avatars. It is this aggressive transmutation of the character of Buddhist nationalism that will make AS’ ministerial position more challenging and his ability to serve his community highly circumscribed.
As far as BM was concerned, he was essentially a patriot and a visionary. He was able to serve his own community at multiple levels without sacrificing his own stature as an uncompromising patriot and an unrelenting supporter of progressive and modernity. His was an illustrious career as a minister and community leader, which cannot be condensed and explained in a few sentences or paragraphs. Yet, one or two milestones from his twelve year ministerial history would reveal how tactfully he achieved what he wanted. As the Minister of Education, he was singularly responsible for the nationalisation of private schools and as the Minister of Health he fearlessly implemented measures to abolish private practice by medical doctors. Of course, these were reversed later under the UNP government. However, in implementing those and other controversial measures, particularly in education, BM did not have the full support of his own community. The court battle over the takeover of Colombo Zahira College illustrates his community’s opposition. There was another issue, the introduction of music and dancing as part of Muslim school curriculum, which earned him the wrath of all conservative Muslim elements. Even one of the then budding Muslim leaders at that time, who later created a Muslim political party, joined hands with the mullahs to condemn the minister. Similarly, the Tamil community never supported BM and when he introduced the standardisation scheme for university entry he became the inveterate enemy of the Tamil community especially from the north.
Above all, as a Muslim visionary BM wanted to change the public image of his people as a ‘business community’. He wanted to lead his people on a different direction and in line with changes taking place at the national level. It was with that aim he once invited all prominent Muslim leaders in 1972 for an afternoon tea at his residence in Colombo and warned them against joining the reactionaries and opposing his government’s economic reforms. He encouraged the leaders to look out for other avenues for economic survival. On his part, he chose education as one avenue and through that wanted to create a Muslim community with a class of scholars, scientists and professionals. Today’s Muslim Maha Vidyalayas and the nucleus of a Muslim intelligentsia are silent testimonies for BM’s vision. In doing all this he carried the full confidence of his party leader, SB.
BM’s main worry was not about the opposition from the majority community, which with the support of his Prime Minister he was able to overcome, but from his own community. It was to counter that opposition he created the Islamic Socialist Front (ISF) behind which rallied Muslim teachers, students, professionals and Muslim youth in general. It was the rising popularity of ISF that provoked the UNP, under one of its stalwarts M. H. Mohamed, to create the Anti-Marxist Front behind which all religious conservatives flocked. Is Ali Sabry’s National Muslim Collective Forum a new version of ISF? Let history judge.
To cut this discussion short, GR’s AS is energetic, intelligent, professional and like SB’s BM, he wants to pull the Muslim community along a new direction without undermining GR’s own vision of a “disciplined and virtuous” society. Yet, the challenges facing him are formidable. Sinhala-Buddhist ethno-nationalism and Islamic conservatism are just two of them and they are diametrically opposed. There is also in addition the issue of reconciliation with the Tamil community. GR believes that economic development in the north and east is the only way to reconcile. This will be problematic because it is like putting the cart before the horse. Can AS be a bridge builder between GR and the Tamil community? Being the only Muslim minister in the cabinet it will be interesting to watch his performance against all odds and see whether he could match SB’s BM. At the end of all what BM did to advance the status of his community that community rejected him when he decided to contest the election in 1977. So much for Muslims’ gratitude and AS should be well aware of this fact.
*Dr. Ameer Ali, School of Business and Governance, Murdoch University, Western Australia
Thiagarajah Venugopal / August 18, 2020
Mr Ali
Thank you. My Father worked with Hon BM in Hon SB’s government. My Father had a lot of respect for him not only because he is a Muslim but a great Professional/Patriot/Visionary met his job scope and delivered social justice to all. Tamils did not oppose Standardisation but the FP worked on it as that is all they did/know all their life find fault and capitalise for their own survival…have you seen them running NPC..no one to blame so the CM cooked up new resolutions whilst failing to perform the job function……nothing to do with Tamils….please do not generalise Tamils….FP politics is a party politics period. This generalisation of people with Muslims/Tamils/Sinhalese need to stop in all our mindset because this is what doing all the damage to the Nation please. You can take pride in our Justice minister for being Muslim but I do take pride in the fact a young and Talented SL being appointed to do a vital roll play to serve all our people.
If we do not tag people then you will find more and more people from all background will find positions because it will not be discussed on this basis antagonising each other.
Jack / August 18, 2020
For Ameer Ali it is OK to identify and depend brutal Muslim laws such child marriages, suppression of women and implementing Sharia law but it is not acceptable to identify customs of Sinhalese Buddhist supremacy. Both notions are wrong, So he is one of the pundits who stir racial cauldron repeatedly in his articles.
Ali Sabry is young , educated , progressive minded lawyer and he qualify to be a Minister thousand times when compared with rest of uneducated thieves in the ministry. Ameer should know he is not minister judiciary of Muslim community but minister for all Sri Lankans. You are corrupting the minster by asking special favors for Muslims.
Whatever we say he has to be loyal his Boss GOTA and he will protect all corrupt activities done previously by Gota, Mahinda, Wimal and the rest.
But he can make judicial process efficient, prevent unnecessary delays in legal system, make sure efficient impartial people get appointed as judges, prevent financial abuse of ordinary people by lawyers and so on . At least if he could do that I will take mt hat off for him.
GATAM / August 18, 2020
Seriously? So now Gota and AS are good just because he is a Muslim. This is why moderates cannot unite to topple racist Rajapaksas. They are always undermined. If Muslims have Muslim law and Tamils have Thesawalami law, why not Sinhalese have their own law? Call it Bumiputhra law.
Surely the right thing to do is One Law for All. It is ridiculous to have different laws for different people in the same country. If we cannot live in one country under one legal system, we should divide the country.
S. C. Pasqual / August 18, 2020
If anyone who is wondering who is “Badi”
http://www.ft.lk/columns/Badi-revolution-and-its-disappointing-aftermath/4-659815
“Badi revolution and its disappointing aftermath” by Dr. Ameer Ali.
umberto / August 18, 2020
Mr Ali
You were comparing two muslims ministers (BM and AS), but the conditions and challenges for the two are completely didderent the only factor that is the same for the two is that both are Muslims. BM as minsiter of education did a lot for the muslim community such as building many secondary schools for the muslim community
through out the country and more importantly allowing muslim students to study in English where as the other communities have to study in their mother tongue. This gave a big advantage to the muslims to enter foreign service, employment in many private institutions which wanted their officials to have the ability to read ,write and speak English. Not only that standardisation of university entrance, which was welcomed by the sinhala majority while opposed by the Tamil minorities. So BM was able to satisfy the majority community and also his community. Where as AS has to face the glamour to enforce the principle of One-Country-One-Law, which would mean the abolition of Muslim personal laws, such as the controversial Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act (MMDA). So AS has to work against his community to satisfy the requirement of the government he servers. Will he be able to do this? He has a big challenge as opposed to BM who had it plain sailing. Only time will tell.
