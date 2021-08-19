Will The Taliban Victory Affect Sri Lanka?

By Kumar David –
When I asked this question from someone with knowledge of security matters the answer was: “It is unlikely because they will be too involved in sorting out a slew of problems within Afghanistan to take on involvement elsewhere”. The Taliban is not ISIS; it has no pretentions to a Caliphate and World Islam. It wants to be left in peace to catch its corner, abuse its women and terrorise the occasional hungry kid caught stealing a loaf of bread by chopping off an arm – unless as some hope the Taliban have mellowed. Yes in the short term measured in months it will be busy at home, but beyond that? So far as we are concerned it will depend on how our government, Muslim hating State Ministers and unruly Buddhist extremists behave. Though Gotabaya and his inner military cabal are dim-witted, I think in this instance Brothers Mahinda and Basil are likely to prevail and say “Ahaka-yana polangu ange gahagana epa”. This change of strategy will work only if the aforesaid extremists are brought to heel, but then one part of Gota’s power base will be neutralised. This is not impossible, but Gota will have to let free Muslim personages his goons have incarcerated under trumped up terrorism charges, stop spreading stark lies about Muslim surgeons chopping up the wombs of Sinhala-Buddhist women and stop his mobs from looting Muslim shops.
Kabul was match point and game over; Afghanistan fell like a ripe mango. See BBC video “Another Saigon moment”. There are people writing about why it happened so decisively and so quickly, I have nothing to add at this point. I want to look forward. However hard the Taliban try to catch their corner they are going to be drawn-in particularly into Pakistan, India and China. The Afghan-Paki border is unsettled with Afghans demanding to cross in either direction with minimal IDs. The border is going to become a nightmare for the Paki security force and for Islamabad; you simply cannot stop the faithful from preaching the Word of God. If Modi imagines can go on crushing the Kashmiri people, contemptible ogre that he is, he has a very bloody nose coming his way. Though there is no common border between India and Afghanistan, Modi cannot continue to rape Kashmir; he will have a bigger problem on his hands than Islamabad. China too will have to be careful. The Uighur Muslims now have an Islamic ally and a common if narrow connecting border. I don’t think China had a hand in the Taliban’s lightning quick victory. For oppressed Muslims across the region, though not for the women, children and men of the country itself, the Taliban conquest of Afghanistan will probably bring relief. Fate moves in mysterious ways its wonders to perform.
The critical aspect in general and for SL is the American response. Yes of course US military overseas land interventions are most likely over for ever. A draw in Korea followed by a rout in Vietnam, a whiplashing in Iraq and Libya and now this debacle settles the matter. Unlike ISIS ideology, containment of Taliban ideology is not an issue; it is contiguous countries Pakistan, India, China and not too far away Sri Lanka that may be affected. That too not because of a Taliban thrust but because local players may implore assistance. How Taliban’s victory will influence Sino-American relations and how these may play out in our backyard is an interesting aside.
China, understandably, would like to use a less unfriendly Afghanistan to enhance its transport links via Afg-Pak to Gwaidor but that does not mean its need for the Straits of Malacca route on which SL lies diminishes because China’s trade and logistical needs are so large that everything is needed. Both China and the US have a common interest in discouraging Islamic over ebullience by the new regime. No one should try to predict how this will all pan out; there are too many factors and facets at work. A game of tacit Sino-US cooperation on Afghanistan is likely and if we are smart the good of it can rub off on us. Covid, the fertiliser cock-up, the 70% renewable electricity fiasco, the appointment of incompetents and freeloaders to high positions, a rap on the knuckles from the UNHRC and the US Congress, isn’t that trouble enough? Gota and his henchmen will be wise (can they sic!) to stop grating on the country’s Muslims.
GATAM / August 19, 2021
Taliban is backed by Pakistan so India will be in grave danger.
If my enemy’s enemy is my friend, the Taliban and SL should be friends.
Radical Counter Point / August 19, 2021
You see, the ISIS & TALIBAN are creations of the CIA-NATO, specially designed to fit its dark operations TO CAUSE CHAOS worldwide (mostly in the Muslim lands) in securing the Jerusalem project to build the 3rd Temple to appease the Zionist Jews and the Moschiac the Messiah (The Anti Christ). The first phase of this plan is the eviction of any Muslims left within the stolen territory of the former Palestine to make way for the Temple to be built upon the destructed Al Aqsa Mosque site without any challenge. Under this evil scheme, the Pax Judaica & its sponsors & its gate keepers, i.e. the western nations with its NATO and the UN system, have installed GOVERNMENTS in its client states, allowing psychopathic criminals of the society, to become the new POLITICAL RULERS who are barbaric, fascist & psychopathic. That one such govt., is the Rajapakses racist govt that uses persecution and terror tactics to punish the Muslims & all those who are against their domination. It’s a Zionist contract and the Rajapakses are its mercenary agents.
Radical Counter Point / August 19, 2021
The Rajapakses did not come to this position of controlling the system by sheer alone. They have been guided and supported by their fellow clan members of the Terroristic, shrewed, Thieving & mass murdering clan of the GOVIGAMA RULING ELITE MAFIA. This is the MAFIA that was created by the BRITISH whom had the help & support to conquer the land ruled by the Islander Kings (composing of Sinhala & Tamil races and depending on the North or the South regions). The Govigama Elites are traitors to the Lankan Kings from the beginning of the British takeover.
Quickly fast forwarding to the modern times, at the time of independence from the British rule, the colonial power wielders made sure that the controls of the system always be held under the GOVIGAMA MAFIA which managed to use RACE & RELIGION to secure its place when it comes to someone becoming the ruling power. Thus, RACISM & FASCISM was used, from the beginning, in becoming the ruling party. Ever since then until Rajapakse rule, each and every GOVIGAMA Bloodlined criminal, rendered his or her’s support beyond party politics. Like any other criminal Elite clan in the Elite world, they are ideologically connected to support one another. The Govi members from the opposition parties, have also supported the Rajapakse take over.
Black Lankan / August 19, 2021
Certainly yes. Soon one of Babies will be appointed as ambassador to Islamic Emiret of Afganistan and negotiate for a podi loan to buy some luxury cars, mysore dahl, tumeric, and to pay for the BIL Dr Chandradasa to run the LA Consulate General post. What a class selection to LA. Just another sysntetic position for a synthetic dostharaya. Isnt there any other sensible sinhalaya out there except the yes men. Even our booruwa Blind Eagle may be better choise. Maha Karma in maha manifestation in the land of maha dukka and Kuvenis curse. What a shame for these fools to sit as MPs and ministers with white tunics and pot bellys and playing musical chair just for the perks of a car, driver, petrol, pimpady and sorakama.
srikrish / August 19, 2021
Prof Kumar David,
Let us extrapolate and make a insightful statement on the victory of Taliban in Afhanistan
The Taliban victory validated one of Mao’s famous saying in the 60s of the last century.
“USA is indeed a paper tiger”.
This Mao’s assessment with pinpoint accuracy of imperialism in the bipolar world of the last century is valid in the unipolar world of 21st century.
People are powerful, not the weapons, not even nuclear weapons.
old codger / August 19, 2021
It’s probably too early to tell what the consequences of Afghanistan will be.
But at least quantitatively, Vietnam was a helluva lot worse. The US lost 57000 dead, and the Vietnamese millions . It caused the US to modify its WW2 military tactics in favour of high-tech, which won battles in places like Iraq and Afghanistan, but smart bombs and drones brought no final peace.
Still, we can look at the state of US-Vietnamese relations today, and surmise whether Afghan-US ties will be the same in 15 years? Or will they be more like Iran-US ties? Only Allah knows.
eeakdavi / August 19, 2021
Old Codger you may be a right for another reason as well. US may, within months, accept the inevitable and recognize the new government. The Talis may also agree to a deal in exchange for $. I am planing to write a little more on the Afghanistan issue for Sunday 29. I will touch on the people and internal dynamics a bit, Srikrish, within the parameters of available information.
Older Codger
SJ / August 19, 2021
OC
US-Vietnam patch-up was aided by China-Vietnam friction.
Vietnamese were badly treated by Chinese emperors. Historical resentment (like Sinhalese concerns about South India) was always there. Under Ho, relationship was very warm. Pro-Soviet shift was rapid with Le Duan taking over in early 1970s (after Ho died in 1969).
Deng was not half as accommodating as Mao and even less than Zhou. Chinese invasion under Deng in 1978, provoked by the Boat People crisis (like that in Myanmar) was unwise and pushed Vietnam fully into Soviet orbit. When USSR collapsed, Vietnam needed a new guarantor. However, US efforts to draw Vietnam into an anti-China alliance have failed.
SJ / August 19, 2021
Afghanistan is different. Both sides curse the US. One for betrayal, the other for 20 years of harm.
Talibani Afghanistan has four friends that matter in the region: Pakistan, China, Iran and USSR, in that order (?).
China had warm relations with both sides; did not take sides; even offered to negotiate peace between them. Its embassy building in Kabul stands unscathed (unlike that in Belgrade, ‘mistakenly’ bombed by US aircraft.)
Islamist Iran was hostile to everybody at one time. Soviet diplomacy paid dividends against a background of US hostility and US-encouraged invasion by Iraq.
The Chinese sold missiles to both Iraq & Iran and maintained good relations.
The US screwed it up badly in Iran further by stirring Sunni-Shia conflict using Saudi Arabia.
It has hope through Saudi Arabia in Afghanistan, but the wounds will take long to heal.
With China & Russia helping development, Taliban will not need to rush to patch up.
(Unlike many who expect China into rush into the space left by the US, I imagine a measured move. They even encourage the US not to abandon its responsibility to Afghanistan.)
Although this is an inevitable end to the story, it may have been less clumsy under Trump.
Biden has made awkward starts everywhere it mattered for a successful US foreign policy: Russia, China, Cuba, Venezuela…
SJ / August 19, 2021
I should add Pakistan to likely middlemen for the US.
But not the way it would have been even ten years ago.
Strangely nobody likes to talk about India’s place in the new landscape.
S. C. Pasqual / August 19, 2021
No….
But it will effectively end the celebrated Joe Biden / Kamala Harris tenure. Mark my words.
SJ / August 19, 2021
SCP
I doubt.
The pair will go on to the end of the term in 2124 (unless death intervenes).
Sadly, the American Right will be the ones to gain.
Pandi Kutti / August 19, 2021
Svenson / August 19, 2021
Happy to see the CT moderators are active. There are far too many racial and religious slurs in use.
/
SJ / August 19, 2021
S
Too early to celebrate.
What has been filtered is a tiny fraction of the filth that is allowed through the CT moderators’ wide grid sieve.
Some contributors are notorious.
Personal and racial insults are substitutes for reasoned responses.
KA / August 19, 2021
Not filthier than reducing rape of Tamil women to over the top,
depending on your perception of total rapes.
ramona therese fernando / August 19, 2021
US left with its own plan in mind……yes, they are not that stupid. They moved out only after they had aligned the Afghan banking system with theirs via the poppy fields….there’s also some oil discovered during the US tenure. Place has been left lulled in Islamic tradition together with psychedelic Sufi-ism. Brilliant move by Biden. Same when they left Indo-China….they seemingly lost the war, but left those countries in shambles whilst securing their banking system with surrounding countries. Long term set of 500-year plans for them.
Thiru / August 19, 2021
With the US influence in Afghanistan collapsing and a nascent new world order may be emerging from Taliban rule. Chinese hegemony in the world may gain momentum.
Still for all the center of world attention may be Afghanistan for some time depending on how Taliban proceeds from its victory.
