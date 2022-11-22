Winning Roulette Strategy in Australian Live Casino Online

Roulette is one of the most spectacular and brightly depicted games in many books and films. Wins and losses in such a game are perceived as a gift or a verdict of Good Luck. The automation of the game has raised doubts among some players about the honesty of the result because gaming software is always a black box. However, the advent of Australian live casinos online has completely solved this problem. Watching the actions of a live dealer in the best Aussie online casino, players can see with their own eyes how the dealer launches the ball and how it moves along the roulette table.

Is It Legal to Play Live Online Casinos in Australia?

Various forms of gambling are actively developing in most countries and migrating to digital platforms. However, governments do not always keep pace with this progress and the spread of digital technologies. To some extent, this also applies to the AUS government trying to protect citizens from gambling addiction with a law regulating the gambling industry dating back to 2001. This law prohibits the provision of certain forms of gambling services to Australian citizens but does not reject Australians the right to play in such online casinos. Therefore, by choosing the best web-based casinos that are licensed, the punters do not risk anything.

Why Playing at Live Casino Australia Guarantees Fair Results?

Unlike automated roulette, it is impossible to falsify the results when broadcasting a roulette game from the studio. So that players can be sure of this, casino operators offer additional control mechanisms:

Webcams in live casino studios show a live dealer from different angles.

The player can communicate with a live dealer via chat. Thanks to answers to their questions, they are convinced that the game is broadcast in real time.

The dealer welcomes players and congratulates winners, which also certifies the authenticity of what is happening in the studio.

Is There a Winning Strategy for Playing Roulette at Live Casino?

Some punters believe that the winner is determined solely by Lady Luck. Others, sophisticated in mathematics, argue that knowledge of probability theory can help to earn a lot of money playing roulette. Here’s what you need for this:

Observe what results become winning for a long time.

If the numbers of the same color or the same column win many times, put a small bet on the directly opposite result.

If you lose, you can double the bet because the theory of probability suggests that getting the desired result after this small loss will become even more real.

If this time luck is not on your side, feel free to double your bet and do it again on the selected position because, this time, your chances will be even greater!

Where to Find the Best Australian Live Casinos Online?

Would you like to try a winning roulette strategy? Find out which Australian casinos are the safest and most profitable to play. Katsubet Australia online casino regularly ranks the very best live casinos that are available for AU players. It takes into account many indicators, such as:

The simplicity of withdrawal of winnings;

Availability of a license;

Number of games in the casino operator’s library;

Responsiveness of customer support;

Ratings left on the Internet by players and much more.

The experts of the OnlineCasinoAussie team independently test the services of all the casinos included in the rating to see their strengths and weaknesses.

By choosing any Aussie casino from the top positions of the OnlineCasinoAussie.com rating, you can be sure of the fairness and transparency of the game. And if you believe not only in Luck but also in the theory of probability, try applying a strategy based on Chances next time.