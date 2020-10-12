Withdraw The Proposed 20th Amendment: Amarapura-Ramanna Samagri Maha Sangha Sabha Tells Government

The proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution rejects the core of democracy, which is one of the progressive elements of humanity, hence should not be enacted, says the Amarapura-Ramanna Samagri Maha Sangha Sabha.
Issuing a statement today they say, “steps must be taken to draft a new Constitution that upholds democracy and rule of law.”
We publish below the statement in full:
The Amarapura-Ramanna Samagri Maha Sangha Sabha made its position clear on the proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution, and further confirmed that the proposed amendment is regressive and paves the way for an undeveloped tribal society, that will seriously impede progressive characteristics of human society such as freedom of thought and action, and therefore, the Sangha Sabha decided to make a strong emphasis to the Government that they should not pass the proposed 20th Amendment.
At present most countries in the world have based their government systems on the democratic principle that the three branches of the state, i.e. the legislature, the executive and the judiciary, should keep the equilibrium by means of checks and balances on each other. In 1978, introducing a new Constitution, Mr. JR Jayewardene undermined the system of checks and balances and concentrated unprecedented powers in the executive branch of the government. Since then, a broad discussion took place in the country, and 37 years later, in 2015, the 19th Amendment to the constitution restored those checks and balances removed by President Jayewardene. The proposed 20th Amendment once again threatens democracy by undermining the system of checks and balances. The end of this process will mark the birth of authoritarianism, arbitrary despotism.
The Government, in support of the 20th Amendment, emphasizes that their effort to bring in the 20th Amendment is to reverse some of the obstacles introduced by the 19th Amendment. However, here we wish to mention that justification put forth by the government needs deeper scrutiny. The 19th Amendment clearly made some legislation that strengthens the sovereignty of the people. Some of the progressive enactments of the 19th Amendment are as follows:
1. Re-introducing the Constitutional restriction for two terms for a President by Article 31(2), which had been removed under the 18th Amendment;
2. Restricting foreign citizens from becoming Members of Parliament or President by Article 91 (c) XIII;
3. Establishment of a Constitutional Council to oversee appointments to important positions in public service;
4. Establishment of Independent Commissions by Article 41 (b) VI;
5. Subjecting the appointment of Judges to superior courts by President, to the approval of the Constitutional Council by Article 41 C.
The above facts very clearly show that the 19th Amendment to the Constitution is not a regressive reform as the government claims. However, legal experts have pointed out technical shortcomings in the 19th Amendment, as such, any reform to the Constitution must attempt to redress the prevailing shortcomings and remedial action to address them. Instead, bringing in a new constitutional amendment such as the 20A, will only bring regressive reforms, add negativity and undemocratic features to the present Constitution. Following are some of the regressive elements proposed by the 20th Amendment.
1. Although the Parliament holds powers over public finance according to Article 148 of the Constitution, the 20 Amendment proposes to remove the offices of the President and the Prime Minister from the purview of the Auditor-General thus not subjected to government audit. This contradicts with the articles 3 and 4 of the constitution that specify people hold the sovereign power of the state;
2. The proposed changes to Articles 44, 45, and 47 under the 20th Amendment seem to invalidate the mandate and independence of the Members of Parliament;
3. The proposed 20th Amendment seem to subject the public service under direct political authority;
4. The proposed 20th Amendment, by Article 103, seem to remove the independent mechanism for elections;
5. The proposed 20th Amendment, by Article 109, seem to challenge the independent existence of the judiciary;
6. The proposed 20th Amendment, by Article 122, seem to abolish the right of the people to plead justice from judiciary;
7. The proposed 20th Amendment, by Article 153, seem to open space for embezzlement, fraud, and corruption.
In consideration of the above, it is quite clear what the country needs now is a new Constitution that suites a modern nation to face the challenges and steer the country forward, hence not another amendment to the constitution that undermines and paralyses aspects of democracy and humanity.
Therefore, we hereby kindly emphasize to the Government to foster a broad public discourse on a new Constitution that suits the country, and ensure that the proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution is not enacted and conform the same by the Parliament.
Pallekande Rathanasara Thero
Maha Lekhakadhikari
Sri Lanka Amarapura Maha Sangha Sabhawa
Aththangane Sasana Rathana Thero
Maga Lekhakadhikari
Sri Lanka Ramanna Maha Nikaya
Latest comments
chiv / October 12, 2020
Okay, anymore legal luminaries ????? Where were they during the elections ????
/
punchinilame / October 12, 2020
Chiv – They were there, listening to what SLPP was boasting about – these politicians never
mentioned a word about what the contents of 20A would be- did they?
The 39 parties that went to Court should write a word of Thanks to these “true citizen leaders”.
I humbly suggest that the Christian, Hindu & Muslim Religious hierarchy also issue
Statements on similar lines before White Vans are assigned!!
/
Ari / October 12, 2020
Interference in politics is not within the domain of Hindu temple priests, theirs is to perform rituals in temples!
/
leelagemalli / October 12, 2020
My salute to these Rev. Sirs.
They have the guts to come forward while all other incl. Rev. Malcome Ranjith stays yet as if he s fed with clay.
/
Ajith / October 12, 2020
Sri Lanka’s major problem is corruption. There is enough evidence to prove that the governments ruled from 2005 to today have robbed the nation using the constitutional powers they created themselves.So, the constitution should always should give proper status to accountability and rule of law for all those who responsible for the power including Prime Minister. All the maha sangha priests should makes sure that happen.
/
old codger / October 12, 2020
Well, it seems that at least some of the Sangha can see what their own brethren have got the country into.
But I believe there are wheels within wheels. Was this statement inspired by disgruntled elements inside the Pohottuwa? If so, will we see open dissention in Government ranks?
/
leelagemalli / October 12, 2020
See OC, I thought it is right to brand everyone wrapped around with saffron costumes to be “PINGUTTHARAYAs”; but these brave monks made my day bravooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!
/
RizMoh / October 12, 2020
The Rajapakses are irreligious men. I doubt they will take heed.
/
Rajash / October 12, 2020
The two guys in the background in trouser and shirt are spoiling, what would have been a great theological photo…..” Sri Lankan Democracy saved by Sangha”
is it possible to photo edit them out
edit out the cheap biro the thero is holding to and replace with a quill.
and the piece of paper they are signing ….looks horrible
the frills and fancy is missing please do a photo edit of that as well
/
Champa / October 12, 2020
Rajash
There is nothing wrong with the photo.
Only politicians are interested in photo editing.
This is a genuine photograph. There is no reason to “fake” it by editing.
Throughout our history, Buddhist monks have led, laymen have followed in every struggle to protect the country.
/
Rajash / October 12, 2020
have some sense of humour man!
/
GATAM / October 12, 2020
Well done! At the right moment.
Hope the so called Buddhist Hitlers will listen. If they fail, they will not be elected again. They should know only Buddhist vote for them. No one else votes for them. If they lose even a small percentage of Buddhist votes it is game over.
Tread beyond this and you are cursed Rajapaksas!
/
leelagemalli / October 12, 2020
Later is better than never.
–
I think we hve also good monks in this good punished land.
/
Kanapathy Varunan / October 12, 2020
It appears that the Rajapakse Brothers (Unlimited) wants to have unlimited power to rule. Srilankans are not bloody fools. They can fathom what is in store for them. They are trying to Establish a Dictatorial regime after being elected through democratic means. It is evident that the Rajapakse Brothers are not sure of themselves under a democratic setup.
/
Ferryman / October 12, 2020
What a world we live in and to suffer the regrets (Karma) of our actions, these monks may be thinking now. It was these same monks who moved sri lanka to vote SLPP. Also about a week ago the Asgiriya Chapter voiced these same sentiments. So far Malwatte is silent.
Not for nothing is it said that what goes around comes around to haunt you.
/
rj1952 / October 12, 2020
I just saw on Facebook that the 20th amendment has been passed by the parliament with the required 2)3rd majority.
It maybe the first reading.
b.
I sincerely hope that it is not true.
c.
These power hungry money greedy flea ridden mangy mongrels morons will not listen to any mother’s son or daughter.
d.
The Yakkos deserve what they should and will be receiving.
e.
Even though they are in the throes of all NOes they will continue to hero worship and pray for the souls of the disease infected rajapuka clan who were conceived before the era of preethi the condom.
Rest in hell with no happiness or peace is all that one including me wish for the boru horu murdering of the innocent s rajapuk clan and their fellow criminal minds.
/
punchinilame / October 12, 2020
I hope what BASL meant by taking up arms against the 20th Amendment is really what the Sinhala-
Intelligentsia has commenced via their Religious Leaders – keep the heat going, until the Rajapakse
family of politicians re-think, commencing from US Basil. Full stop.
/
Champa / October 12, 2020
Bravo!!!!
Thank you.
Sinhalese Buddhists expect the same fearlessness from Malwathu-Asgiri Maha Nayaka Theros, and all other Sangha Nayaka Theros here and overseas.
Venerable Elle Gunawansa Thero was very clear in Thero’s opinion at all times against all treachery by political rulers, irrespective of their party affiliations.
This is not enough.
In fact, all Anu Nayaka Theros and other Buddhist monks who are party to the Presidential Buddhist Sabha should threaten to resign if the 20th Amendment is not withdrawn.
If the said Buddhist monks and all other Buddhist monks have difficulty in collecting their guts, they should remind themselves about Venerable Wariyapola Sri Sumangala Thero, who hauled down the British flag and raised the Lion flag of Sinhale, even deactivating British rulers and their Bayonets Army.
Awake, Sinhalese! Join the Buddhist priests to raise a strong collective voice to force the President to withdraw the 20th Amendment!
I posted many comments to a Sinhala daily newspaper which are yet to be published. Sinhala national newspapers are in deep slumber.
/
Simon / October 12, 2020
Everyone talks of this “FANTASY” of “Democracy” and “Democratic System” of Governance. The latest “Version” and an “Interpretation” were well “Demonstrated” recently by the President elected by “6.9 Million” voters, at the “Briefing Session” of the Governing party MPS on the “20A”. At that meeting, some MPs expressed their concerns on some of the provisions in the “20A”. On listening to all that, what did the President who chaired the meeting said? “I am the President elected by the Majority of the people. The people have given me the mandate to rule the country and I do things accordingly. You cannot object to what I say and do”. After that “Warning” the meeting was concluded in a “Happy Note”. (Saba Thomo Sathutin Visira Giyaya) Before that meeting, the President communicated that same “ideology” to people at a public meeting where he said: “Take my word of mouth as official instructions. If you want you can write it down”. To sum up this “Version” and “Interpretation” of “Democracy”, I would call this “TYRANNY OF THE MAJORITY”, represented by the elected President. So what can these “High Priest Conglomerates” do NOW, when they (the Elite Buddhist Priests) failed in the “Eightfold Path” specially “SAMMA DITTHI” at the BEGINNING?
/
punchinilame / October 12, 2020
Will the 39 Lawyers who presented 20A matters to the 5 bench Judges in SL make a presentation in simple words to the following in Sinhala & Tamil so that all citizens will at least be guided for the present
and future re a CONSTITUTION, given this wonderful opportunity to do so, please – which too can be thwarted if delayed.
Present Sri Lanka Mahanayaka theros (Wikipedia)
1.Most Ven. Thibbatuwawe Sri Siddhartha Sumangala Maha Nayaka Thera presenting an honorary title to
a Buddhist monk
2. Most Ven. Thibbatuwawe Sri Siddhartha Sumangala Thero – Mahanayaka of the Malwatta chapter of
Siyam Nikaya]
3. Most Ven. Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thero – Mahanayaka of the Asgiriya chapter of Siyam Nikaya
4. Most Ven. Kotugoda Dhammawasa Thera – Supreme Mahanayaka of Amarapura Nikaya
5. Most Ven. Napana Pemasiri Thera – Mahanayaka of the Sri Lanka Ramanna Nikaya
6. Most Ven. Ittapane Dhammalankara Thera – Mahanayaka of the Kotte Sri Kalyani Samagri Dharma
Mahasangha Sabha of Siyam Nikaya
7. Most Ven. Thrikunamale Ananda Thero – Mahanayaka of the Dharmarakshitha Chapter of Amarapura
Nikaya
/
RBH59 / October 12, 2020
Withdraw The Proposed 20th Amendment that means inclination to injustice is an abuse of statistics
direction shows It’s not healthy for a society if the people hate their own government
/
Champa / October 12, 2020
The civilized world has rejected tyrannical rulers a long time ago.
The Sinhalese people have also rejected repressive, authoritarian rules since the British.
More recently, JRJ’s regime and Rajapaksa regime in 2015.
There is no way we go back to primitive, authoritarian rule which is what will happen if the 20th Amendment is passed.
/
Stanley / October 12, 2020
Amazing, all the pandithayas now arguing that the Sangha SHOULD intervene in politics.
/
old codger / October 12, 2020
You have a point, Stanley.
/
Mallaiyuran / October 12, 2020
Stanley,
Are you not a shaven head?
I thought You, Punchi… all are that class.
/