Words That Saved Peace: The Silent Role Of Translators & Interpreters In Diplomacy

By P M Amza –

Introduction: A Voice that Reminded the World

When the U.S. President’s special envoy Richard Whitkoff met Russian President Vladimir Putin’s long-time interpreter Alexei Sadykov this week, he offered a remark that instantly resonated across diplomatic circles: “Oh, a legend! I can recognise your voice now. Better than any voice on earth. It’s the best voice on earth.” It was an unusual tribute, yet a deeply meaningful one. In diplomacy, where tone often matters more than force, Whitkoff’s praise captured a truth often forgotten—historical outcomes frequently turn not on leaders’ words themselves but on the precision with which translators and interpreters render them.

Diplomacy is often described as the art of “creating space where there is no space.” That space is constructed with language. Yet those who safeguard the nuance, subtlety and intent behind diplomatic language remain largely invisible. Their work determines whether a sentence reassures or provokes, whether an offer opens room for compromise or closes the door entirely. Their task is profoundly strategic: they prevent misinterpretation, protect dignity, and enable delicate negotiations to move forward.

Several episodes—from Turkey and Russia to Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka, from Washington and Moscow to the U.S.-China rapprochement—demonstrate how translation has altered political trajectories and helped avoid conflict.

Turkey–Russia Relations after the 2015 Jet Incident

When I assumed office as Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Turkey in January 2016, relations between Ankara and Moscow were nearly frozen. Turkey’s downing of a Russian fighter jet near the Syrian border in November 2015 had plunged the two countries into a deep diplomatic rift. Moscow demanded a clear apology; Ankara, constrained by domestic political sensitivities, wished to express regret without admitting guilt.

A breakthrough emerged in June 2016 through a carefully worded letter from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to President Vladimir Putin. The key Turkish phrase, kusura bakmasınlar, literally means “let them not look at the fault.” In Turkish diplomatic usage, it expresses condolence and regret but falls short of a formal apology. Yet when translated into Russian as Извините (izvinite), it became unmistakably an apology within Russian political culture.

This duality in meaning served both governments. In Turkey, the message was framed as sympathy toward the pilot’s family. In Russia, it was received as an apology. The translation created constructive ambiguity, allowing both sides to save face and rebuild relations. Without this linguistic nuance, the impasse may have lasted far longer.

Tamil Nadu’s “Ceasefire” and Sri Lanka’s “Pause”

A similarly revealing episode occurred during my tenure as Sri Lanka’s Deputy High Commissioner in Chennai in 2009, during the final phase of the conflict with the LTTE. On the morning of 27 April 2009, I received word that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi had begun a fast-unto-death, demanding that Sri Lanka declare an immediate ceasefire. I informed Colombo, where the Security Council was preparing to consider a similar request from New Delhi. I was asked to convey this to the Chief Minister through an intermediary.

By noon, the Presidential Secretariat issued a statement declaring that combat operations had reached their conclusion and that heavy weaponry, combat aircraft and aerial ordnance would no longer be used. The statement emphasised rescuing civilians still held hostage.

Ordinarily, such statements were translated into Tamil before release in Tamil Nadu. With a view to maintaining deliberate ambiguity—an important aspect of diplomacy—the English text was released without translation. The Tamil Nadu media interpreted it unequivocally as a ceasefire and celebrated it as a victory for the Chief Minister. In practice, it was not a ceasefire but a restraint on heavy weapons. Nevertheless, the perception significantly eased tensions in Tamil Nadu, illustrating once again how language—translated or not—can shape political outcomes.

The Cuban Missile Crisis: When Translation Prevented Nuclear War

Long before these episodes, the Cuban Missile Crisis of October 1962 demonstrated how linguistic precision can prevent catastrophe. The United States and the Soviet Union stood on the brink of nuclear conflict. During the tense exchanges between President John F. Kennedy and Premier Nikita Khrushchev, translators worked meticulously to preserve tone, clarity and intent.

Kennedy’s televised address signalled firmness without humiliation. Khrushchev’s letters, often emotionally charged, had to be rendered into English in ways that preserved sincerity without escalating tension. A single mistranslation could have provoked disastrous miscalculation. When the crisis ended peacefully, both sides recognised the dangers of linguistic misinterpretation and established the Moscow–Washington hotline to ensure clearer communication in future crises.

U.S.–China Rapprochement and the Strategic Ambiguity of “One China”

The normalization of relations between the United States and China in the 1970s provides another example of translation shaping high-stakes diplomacy. The 1972 Shanghai Communiqué and the 1979 communiqué establishing diplomatic relations were crafted with deliberate ambiguity. The United States “acknowledged” that all Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait maintain that there is but one China, while China insisted on its sovereignty over Taiwan.

The English and Chinese versions of the texts were not identical in meaning. This subtle divergence allowed Washington to maintain its strategic ambiguity while enabling Beijing to assert its One China principle for domestic audiences. Translation was central to creating linguistic space where political space was otherwise impossible. It was not an auxiliary function but a diplomatic instrument in itself.

Language as an Instrument of Peace

These episodes collectively demonstrate a profound truth: translation and interpretation are not mechanical processes. They are active tools of diplomacy, shaping the tone, meaning and outcome of high-stakes interactions. Translators and interpreters prevent miscommunication, create opportunities for compromise and preserve the dignity of leaders navigating domestic political pressures. They ensure that language becomes a bridge rather than a barrier.

Whitkoff’s tribute to Putin’s interpreter was therefore more than a human moment. It was a recognition of a profession that has quietly prevented wars, resolved crises and held together fragile diplomatic relationships. Translators have steered adversaries away from confrontation and transformed tense negotiations into pathways toward coexistence.

Conclusion

History is filled with episodes where mistranslated words ignited conflict and equally with moments where carefully rendered words prevented it. The reconciliation between Turkey and Russia in 2016, the calming of political agitation in Tamil Nadu in 2009, the peaceful resolution of the Cuban Missile Crisis and the U.S.–China rapprochement all affirm that diplomacy is grounded not only in power and negotiation but fundamentally in language.

In an age of instantaneous communication and rapid escalation, the role of translators and interpreters is more vital than ever. Behind every summit, communiqué and handshake lies the unseen labour of those who ensure that words pave the way toward peace. The world owes them far greater recognition, for without their precision and sensitivity, international relations would be far more volatile and far less hopeful.

*Author is a retired Ambassador