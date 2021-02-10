Wrecking The Opposition To Serve Nandasena!

By Kumar David –
Imagine this scenario. A house is on fire, people of the neighbourhood rush to throw buckets of water, others carry water from nearby, still others help rescue trapped children. Then a brainless coot shouts at a helper: “You are a lousy lawyer, you lose cases: Get Out don’t douse the fire!” and screams at woman guiding children out: “You’re a horrible woman: You stole eggs from the house next door: I don’t want you to rescue children; let them burn, go away!” Is it not possible this dumbo is an agent of the arsonist bent on stoking the flames?
There is an attempt by the Executive to erode democratic rights, enhance authoritarianism and push towards militarism. Concerned citizens, political parties, civil society and others realise that an effort by everyone is needed if the push back is to be effective. Then low and behold a self-appointed, or maybe a Sajith appointed dumbo booms out: “What a dumb idea to let you help: Get out, we – presumably dumbo and Sajith – don’t want you!” The “you” in the outburst may be Ranil now, next it will be Tamils and the Muslims and third maybe the JVP and or whoever does not fit dumbo’s fancy. There is a golden rule in united actions against a common enemy: “March separately, strike together”. This means, sure, different organisations if they so prefer can retain their separate identities, but in the face of common danger everyone acts together. In the heat of battle the emphasis is not on your mother’s dowry, the elections some fool lost, or on 1971 or 1989. It is not on the murder of Richard de Zoysa by someone’s father. The emphasis at the height of battle, till the dictator is halted, is on unified action to defeat a common enemy.
I have used my column in the print and electronic media to plead over and over again that Lankan democracy needs a common front of all communities, parties, all religious orders that will participate, trade unions, civil society and anyone else who is willing to join, to oppose a) the rising tide of authoritarianism, b) increasing militarisation, c) dangerous legislation such as the 20-th Amendment, d) Presidential Commissions designed to witch-hunt political opponents and e) downgrading of Muslims and Tamils. Everyone who is prepared to strike against this threat is a need pair of hands. Anyone who weakens an alliance is a saboteur and agent of Nandasena (with or without Sajith’s connivance). Or maybe a plain fool. Let whomsoever it fits, don the cap.
Does this mean we do not educate our own cadres and associates on the foibles of those we associate with? Not at all. The biggest mistake that the LSSP made when it was in coalition with Mrs B was not to fully explain to its own cadre the compromises that coalition politics entailed. It failed to explain that we were compromising on Sinhala Only, it failed to explain that the Principal Place of Buddhism was mumbo-jumbo that we would let Mrs B ramble on about but we would remain quiet just to preserve the coalition. The only point the party explained to its cadre was that since socialism was not on the cards in the short-term we would cooperate with a “progressive” capitalist party for certain short-term forward steps. You can disagree about that tactic, in the end it proved wrong, but at least this so-called tactic was spelled out. So similarly in the effort to push back Nandasena though we cooperate with anyone with a like motive we must explain to our close associates the limitations of our erstwhile allies. But we must not wreck the unified effort by being dumb sectarians. I thought grown up people had learnt all this long ago.
Latest comments
S. C. Pasqual / February 10, 2021
Yes.
Of course prof.
.
SP must form a broad alliance with UNP as Ranil Wickremesinghe it’s co-leader.
And appoint Duminda Nagamuwa of FSP as it’s deputy leader.
.
AKD is a very good choice for treasurer.
.
They all should sit together in a press conference and announce a ‘shadow cabinet” to run the country when they come to power’
.
I have few suggestions.
.
1. Minister of Finance – Hon. Ravi Karunanayake.
2. Minister of Health – Hon. Rajitha Senaratne.
3. Minister of Telecommunication & Recordings – Hon. Ranjan Ramanayake.
4. Minister of Defence – Hon. Ruwan Wijewardene.
5. Special Ministry of Democracy – Hon. Ranil Wickremesinghe.
And Hon. Patali Champika Ranawaka can polish Mega Ministry.
/
Ajith / February 10, 2021
Prof. Kumar David,
It is true that Nandasena and Mahinda are dangerous to democracy, unity, peace and development of this country. However, the people are divided and do not have a stable status of mind to understand what is good or what is bad or who is good or who is bad or who is to trust or not. In 2015, Tamil and Muslim politicians trusted and asked people to Vote against Mahinda believing that UNP and Srisena will stand to eliminate corruption, bring a reasonable solution to the national problems, and bring justice to the crimes committed against humanity. Nothing happened on the peoples expectations and everything collapsed which gave the opportunity to Nandasena and Mahinda to finish the democracy which they started in 2010. Now, the people are under a dictatorship and people are not prepared to trust again those who failed severely.
/
GATAM / February 10, 2021
The next presidential election will be a Sinhala Only election with only Sinhala serious candidates. The incumbent contestant will be Sinhala and the main challengers will also be Sinhala.
Disgruntled but proud Tamils will boycott the Sinhala Only election.
If Tamills voted for the Sinhala Only election the world will see that Sinhala politicians are Tamills’ sole representatives. That sends out the wrong signal to the world.
/