Make the most of your small bathroom decor

Re-decorating a small bathroom can greatly increase not only the resale value of your home but also you comfort level and enjoyment of this important space.

The first thing to consider is the layout – which can be tricky when you are working with a limited space. You may want to consider removing the bathtub and replacing it with a nice big shower. This makes a huge difference, and you can use the space you save for a double vanity or a large storage unit instead. Walk-in showers are very popular. Another option is bathtub and shower combo.

If you have a large family you should consider separating the toilet and shower from the sink so that more than one person at a time can use the space. Also don’t forget to familiarise yourself with any safely and planning regulations that may affect your project.

The storage issue

Storage is always a big issue in bathrooms. Fashion changes constantly and the current trend is towards larger vanities. You need to think carefully about ways that you can add more space. One successful idea is to install storage space underneath your vanity in addition to a wall-mounted cabinet. If space is at a minimum, you can consider recessed or built-in designs that can help save precious elbow room while adding enough space to store your toiletries.

Organization is the key for space-saving bathrooms. Therefore, it is advisable that you incorporate drawer organizers, trays, small bins etcetera within any cabinets or shelving. It would be helpful for you to check through photographs of small bathrooms to get fresh ideas on how to incorporate storage into design.

Materials and finishes

Layout and storage options for small bathrooms are pretty standard, so it is advisable to consider interesting materials and finishes that will make your space unique. Tiles come in a wide variety of colours, textures and patterns. Installing an attractive tile backsplash, floor or countertop can help liven up otherwise dull spaces. Stone and granite are ideal shower material choices for people who hate cleaning, as they require little maintenance and don’t have grout to deal with.

And don’t forget the hardware. These details can make all the difference to your new bathroom. Cabinet pulls, shower heads and faucets come in a wide variety of finishes. This allows you to add your own personal style to your bathroom – and give you great pleasure every time you use it.

Of course you will need to do quite a bit of research to find the best deals on items to complete your bathroom redesign. There is a wide range of painting and decorating contractors in London , so shop around before you make your final purchase.

Finishing touches

No re-modelling project is complete until the finishing touches have been added. These include such details as the toilet paper holder, mirrors, lights and so on. Choose fixtures with finishes that reflect the look you are trying to achieve, and match or coordinate soap dispensers, toothbrush holders and wastebaskets for a cohesive feel.

If you have any available wall space, add some decorative artwork. For a children’s’ bathroom design, consider using bright colours and unique patterns, but also keep in mind that children grow up fast – so you need to make sure the space is timeless as well as attractive. Of course, safety is of the utmost importance in a kid’s bathroom, so make sure you have things like tub mats, faucet covers and a cover clamp for your toilet (depending on age).