Return Of The Taliban

By Ameer Ali –
With the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan after 20 years of occupation and spending over a trillion dollars, and without accomplishing the original mission to restore democracy, freedom and end to Taliban terror, the collapse of the government in Kabul and return of Taliban seems unstoppable. Like in Vietnam in 1969, US is forced to cut and run from Afghanistan in 2021.
To start with, it was a mistake to go into Afghanistan and Iraq based on concocted evidence to justify the invasions. Not only that, in the case of Iraq, US President George W. Bush, quite prematurely celebrated victory and announced, “mission accomplished” from the deck of an aircraft carrier on May 1 2003. It was only after that Iraq descended into a killing field. Today, President Joe Biden’s desperate pull out from Afghanistan is taking place in the midst of an emerging cold war between US and China. This is more than a mistake. It is a betrayal of the trust people of Afghanistan placed on US to save them from Taliban terror. It also shows how ill-equipped and under-trained are the Afghan Government forces, which the US trained and funded over the last 20 years.
The return of Taliban and re-establishment of an Islamic Emirate does not augur well neither for a peaceful Afghanistan nor for peace in its neighbourhood. Unless there is a radical shift towards moderation in Taliban political thinking and action as claimed by its representatives in Doha, its return would be a boost to Islamists and jihadists struggling elsewhere to achieve the same goal. If there is a real moderate faction within Taliban it will face a battle for survival with extremists. The ones that are in the forefront of the battle now do not seem to show any moderation.
Reports are already filtering in, that jihadists from UK are slipping into Afghanistan to join the rebels. There is no stopping of such elements pouring in from other parts of the world also as one by one cities are falling under Taliban control. A Taliban victory would certainly rejuvenate Islamist jihadism at least in the hot spots of Pakistan, parts of Middle East, and South East Asia. Another bloody chapter is about to unfold soon in search of that elusive Islamic Caliphate. However, once again Afghanistan has kept its reputation as a graveyard for imperialists.
The immediate victims of Taliban rule would undoubtedly be the women of Afghanistan. Whatever little they have achieved over the last two decades by way of freedom of movement and access to secular education, would be reversed and the new regime would reintroduce its own version of ultra-conservative and harsh sharia laws, under which women would virtually be prisoners at home and would be allowed to go out only with full body covers. Women can say good bye to secular education. Public hanging, whipping and stoning to death for sharia infringement would resume. The world witnessed all that in 1990s and may witness them again.
No sooner Biden decided to pull US forces out of Afghanistan, China saw an opportunity to step in and Taliban has stretched its hands to embrace Xi Jinping as a “welcome friend”. An economically weakened and militarily retreating US is now facing the economic and military might of China trying to add Afghanistan also into the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Sri Lanka has already been roped into it. Slowly but surely, China, through its soft power diplomacy is encircling India, the regional ally of US and a counterweight against China’s rising influence over nations bordering the Indian Ocean.
There is one issue however, which may be of some concern for Taliban over its friendship with China. Being an avowed exponent of Islamism and Islamist rule how would the regime accommodate Xi Jinping’s anti-religious crusade and cultural genocide against the Uyghur community? China has also declared the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), which had only a marginal association with Al Qaeda and Taliban in early 2000s, as an international terrorist organization. Sean Roberts’ extensive research findings published in his, The War of The Uyghurs, Princeton University Press, 2020, refutes this assertion by China. In fact, UN Security Council Resolution 1267 includes Al Qaeda and Taliban and their associates as terrorists. There is obviously a contradiction between China’s friendship with Talban and its suppression of Uyghurs. In any case, Chinese government usually does not get involved in the internal affairs or policies of a country and it would expect Taliban to do the same. Whether Taliban also, like several other Muslim countries, would sacrifice its sympathy towards Uyghurs in return for economic benefits from China will be interesting to watch.
The loss of Afghanistan to China should compel US to reconsider its future geopolitical strategies in Asia. One country that needs immediate attention is Iran. With Ebrahim Raisi, a hard-line leader at its helm, US cannot continue to maintain its sanctions against that country to please Israel and the Saudis. The Taliban regime could be check mated only through the combined efforts of Iran, India and Pakistan. Without normalising relations with Iran, US cannot achieve that. Pentagon has to work overnight for the next few months.
*Dr. Ameer Ali, School of Business & Governance, Murdoch University, Western Australia
Latest comments
Pandi Kutti / August 14, 2021
We also had Taliban like fake Arab chief ministers and influential ministers in the island. They were used by the Rajapussies and later the Sillysena government as a tool to marginalize the island’s Tamils in the north and east. In the north we had the Shaitan from Mannar who with a band of Islamic fanatics both from the south and the NE were trying to convert the Wilpattu wildlife corridor and large parts of the Thamizh North into some form of Islamic state by trying to settle thousands of out of area southern Muslims, some even from Porukistan , as displaced Northern Muslims. He did a lot of harm to the Thamizh in Mannar and even to the rest of the north. Prevented around 50000 homes, that was to be built for the Thamizh displaced in Mullaitheevu area. We later came to know was running a house of horror for poor estate Thamizh girls.
/
Pandi Kutti / August 14, 2021
In the east we had a Hichuballa again deliberately brought into power by the Rajapussies and later by the Sillysena government as a tool to keep the Thamizh in the east in check and to marginalize them. There is a video of him, openly boasting as to how he had illegally destroyed a Hindu temple and given the temple land to local Muslim businessmen to build a supermarket on it premises. In another country this evidence would have been used to arrest and prosecute him but instead SillySena promoted him as the eastern province chief minister. Most probably was very impressed by this act. As later Chingkalla Buddhist extremist started to the same to many ancient Hindu temple in the north and east. He then started to plant date palms along the roadways to beautify the little Islamic republic of Kattankudi. Then got busy changing Tamil place names to Arabic place names Eg. Saddam Huessin Village and name board written in the native Tamil language, gradually being replaced by alien foreign Arabic. Reason provided , if Arab tourists come to admire the local Camels and Date Palms at Kattankudi, they should feel at home.
/
Pandi Kutti / August 14, 2021
Got lots of money from the Arabian Gulf and certain other Islamic nations to open an Islamic university to train future Talibans and Salafists. This was to be built on 75 acres of land that was specially donated for this purpose by the Rajapussies in a Thamizh Hindu area. The idea was to convert large parts of predominantly Hindu Thamizh Batticaloa district, the heartland of the east, into Islamic Taliban land. The university, date palms, Arab name boards, place names and Arabic dress and behaviour was the start.
Lots of other Islamic Taliban like politicians in the east were busy Arabizing the Thamizh Muslims there to become pathetic carbon clones of the Gulf Arabs.
/
Pandi Kutti / August 14, 2021
Women were forcibly made to discard their traditional Saree and made to wear Burkha, Nikkab, Hijab and all sorts of desert Arab black sack clothes, even as teachers at Hindu schools. They were being encouraged to give up their traditional Thamizh Sufi form of Islam and covert to desert Arab Wahhabism. In the southern Amparai district many poor Hindu Thamizh workers and villagers, who were in a minority in these areas, were being coerced to convert to Islam by their Muslim employers or their fellow Taliban Muslim villagers if they wish to remain there or retain their employment. Many incidents were reported. We all know that Shaitan from Mannar and eastern Hichchuballah were very closely connected to the 2019 Easter bombings but are being protected, as the master mind is someone else. We do not need to go to Afghanistan to look at the Taliban, it is here. It was deliberately started and encouraged as a tool by the local and certain foreign powers to contain and marginalize the NE Thamizh , also to muddy the waters and deny them justice . Later like all evil it grew and even started to affect the Chingkallams, who thought this Arabisation and Islamic radicalization will only wean the local Muslims from their Thamizh heritage and culture but will never affect them.
/
RBH59 / August 14, 2021
China will be interesting for Taliban over its friendship To Wighe against materialized strategis that US has left in afghanistan military effort Then Afganistan will have improved govenment as it has the
china and US set strategies due to its combined efforts engagement.
/