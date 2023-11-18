16 Tips for Updating Your Bathroom without Ripping it Out

Your bathroom is one of the most used rooms in your home, yet it often gets overlooked when it comes to home upgrades and remodels. However, refreshing your bathroom doesn’t have to require a full demolition and rebuild. There are many simple and affordable ways to give your bathroom an updated look without the mess and expense of a total renovation. Here are 16 tips for updating your bathroom without ripping it out.

1. Paint the Walls and Ceiling

A fresh coat of paint can instantly brighten up your bathroom. Go for lighter, neutral colors like off-white, beige or light gray on the walls for a clean and modern look. Paint the ceiling white to make the space feel more open and airy. Use high-quality bathroom paint that is moisture- and mildew-resistant to prevent the buildup of mold.

2. Replace the Lighting Fixtures

Poor lighting can make any space feel dark and dated. Replace old fluorescent tube lights with new LED fixtures or pendant lights. Install a dimmer switch so you can adjust the lighting for different activities and times of day. Place lighting on both sides of the mirror or medicine cabinet for optimal visibility.

3. Update or Replace the Faucets

Replacing old faucets and handles is an easy upgrade. Opt for faucets in brushed nickel, chrome or matte black for a contemporary style. Matching the finishes throughout your bathroom will create a pulled-together look.

4. Install New Bathroom Accessories

You can also freshen up your bathroom with new matching bathroom accessories like towel bars, towel rings, robe hooks and toilet paper holders. Again, look for metal finishes like brushed nickel, oil-rubbed bronze or polished chrome for a sleek update. Consider mounting shelves or floating shelves above the toilet for storage and decor.

5. Update the Showerhead

Replacing an old shower head with a new rainfall shower head can provide a more spa-like experience. Choose a hand-held showerhead for added convenience. Select a model with adjustable settings for water pressure and temperature. You can even find shower heads that filter the water to remove chlorine and impurities. Also, consider installing a shower caddy or shelves to hold essential shower items.

6. Add a Fresh Coat of Caulk

Re-caulking around the bathtub, sink and countertops will make everything look crisp and new. Use a high-quality mildew-resistant silicone caulk designed for bathrooms. Take your time to smooth and shape the caulk into neat lines. Make sure all seams and edges are fully sealed to prevent water damage.

7. Install New Bath Mats and Towels

Plush new bath mats can instantly refresh the look and feel of your bathroom. Choose colors and patterns that complement your new decor. Hang fresh towels on your newly installed or updated towel bars and towel rings. Fold extra towels in baskets or bins for an organized look.

8. Update Your Window Treatments

If necessary, you can add window blinds, curtains or shades to give your bathroom privacy and a finished look. Roll-down bamboo shades work well in humid bathroom environments. You could also hang curtains or valances around clawfoot bathtubs. Make sure any window treatments you choose are moisture- and mildew-resistant.

9. Declutter Your Countertops and Storage

Remove old makeup, medications and clutter from bathroom drawers and cabinets. Organize the leftover items in bins, baskets or trays to keep necessities tidy but accessible. Store extra toiletries in cabinets, shelves or freestanding storage units. Keep just the essentials on countertops for a decluttered look.

10. Add Plants for Freshness

Plants can lend color, freshness and life to your bathroom. Place small potted plants on counters, windowsills or shelves. Hang air plants in the shower or from the ceiling. Opt for low-maintenance plants that thrive in humid environments. Just try to avoid plants that require excessive sunlight and watering.

11. Install a New Bathroom Mirror

An updated mirror can make a big impact in a small space. Look for a frameless mirror with clean lines or go bold with a unique frame like driftwood. Add anti-fog coating and perimeter lighting for function and style.

12. Replace the Shower Curtain

For a quick makeover without much cost, switch out your worn or outdated shower curtain for an instant facelift. Look for water-resistant fabrics like polyester or vinyl in fun colors and prints. Install a curved shower rod to give your space a roomier feel.

13. Freshen Up the Cabinets and Drawers

You may even want to give tired cabinets and drawers new life with a coat of paint or new hardware. You can paint the inside of cabinets a lighter color to brighten your storage space and update the handles and pulls in brushed metals or funky shapes for visual interest.

14. Upgrade Your Bathroom Flooring

Replacing worn-out flooring like old vinyl or cracked ceramic tiles is a big project, but there are affordable ways to freshen up your floors without a full replacement. Options like peel-and-stick vinyl tiles, adhesive wallpaper or stenciling can cover up old floors and give them a brand-new look.

15. Incorporate Baskets for Storage

Don’t forget to incorporate baskets in different sizes for bathroom storage. Keep toiletries, linens and cleaning supplies organized in woven baskets or bins. Look for water-resistant options to hold towels and bathmats. Purchase new laundry baskets to keep dirty laundry hidden away. Baskets give you decorative storage and flexibility to move things around.

16. Add Bathroom Artwork

Liven up bare bathroom walls with new prints, paintings or photos in fun frames. Look for bathroom-friendly art printed on materials that won’t warp in moisture. Avoid pieces that aren’t behind glass or encased frames. Make sure any wall hangings are properly mounted and sealed.

With these easy and affordable updates, you can give your bathroom a fresh new look without the mess and expense of ripping everything out. Focus on quick changes like paint, lighting, accessories and storage to make your bathroom feel more functional and stylish. Use quality bathroom paints, caulks and materials to ensure your updates will last. With just a weekend or a few evenings of work, you can enjoy a beautiful new bathroom retreat.