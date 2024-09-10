A dating app can help you find a match based on your musical preferences

If you are interested in online dating a little, it implies that you might have used or experienced the Bumble service. If you’ve used it before, you probably know that it has integration with Spotify. It has been working for more than a year now. To connect Spotify to your account, you need to follow a few simple steps:

Sign in to your Bumble account and click on your profile icon. Click “Fill out profile” to open the edit information page. Scroll down the page and look for the “Linked Accounts” section. Select Spotify, enter your credentials, and click “Sign in”. Agree to the Terms of Service and you’re all set!

However, the Bumble developers have recently improved the integration and made it more useful. Earlier, individuals could specify their favourite artists, now, this process is more automated. After integrating your Spotify account, the system automatically collects the TOP 50 of your favourite artists, from which ten of them will be displayed on your profile. Subsequently, when another user views your profile, they will immediately see if you have a match among their favourite artists. You can hide some of the artists if you wish.

Can the integration of Bumble and Spotify increase your chances of successful dating?

Many dating experts agree that shared musical tastes are an important factor in building platonic friendships and romantic relationships; fundamentally, just like any other common interests. In addition, according to Bumble itself, in the US, more than half of users have already connected Spotify to their Bumble accounts, especially representatives of the Zoomer generation.

However, at the same time, such integration is not yet significant. Bumble confirms that another feature is more popular at the moment — built-in video chat, which was added in 2019. Even with this development, many people consider the opportunity to communicate with a person via video more important than just a coincidence of musical interests.

Incidentally, this is revealing and confirms the fact that contemporaries are increasingly dating via video. Regarding popularity, it is not only classic dating services with integrated video chats that are growing, but also Chatroulette like Omegle, which connects random interlocutors via video and provides the opportunity to chat on almost any topic.

As it stands, this list is not complete. Many more quality Omegle alternatives offer many interesting features. Therefore, the most effective way to choose the best dating service for yourself is to try different options and make a final decision. We are sure you can handle it. Back to the topic of the day!

Do other dating services offer something similar? Why this update is important

Spotify is the most popular music streaming service in the world. Therefore, it is not surprising that its integration with third-party platforms is becoming more common, especially among dating apps. Apart from Bumble, there are also other popular online dating platforms on the list below:

Tinder: This is one of the world’s most popular dating services. You can connect your Spotify account to share your musical tastes with potential partners. Additionally, you have the option to search for people by their musical preferences and listen to their playlists.

Happn: This is another popular dating service that implements similar functionality. Also, you can send music messages to other users to get their attention.

Why is the Bumble update important?

The problem with many dating app users is that they rarely update their profiles. This includes information about their favorite music genres and artists. However, tastes can change over time! One could start listening to other music, discover new artists, and might not listen to the previous songs anymore. Furthermore, at the same time, some people keep old and irrelevant information about themselves. Currently, Bumble automates the update process and pulls in the artists you’re actively listening to at the moment. This means that the information will always be more up-to-date.

Thus, we can say that Bumble has taken an important step by improving its integration with Spotify. We are convinced that very soon other popular dating services will follow Bumble’s example. We need you to stay tuned for updates!

To sum it up: how strongly do similar musical tastes influence relationships?

Interesting fact! In 2019, American ticketing service, TickPick, released a study that found that shared musical tastes contribute to relationship satisfaction and strengthen emotional bonding. Partners who enjoy the same music are more likely to share their feelings and thoughts and understand each other better.

At the same time, some experts believe that similar musical preferences are far from guaranteeing a strong relationship. Psychologist David Bass states that a more significant factor is the couple’s agreement on major life issues such as children, religion, political views, and the like. He says that when it comes to “global” issues, the opinions and interests of the couple converge, everything else is secondary, and different music preferences will not affect the relationship.

In many respects, another well-known psychologist, John Gotman, agrees with the opinion of Bass. He believes that much importance is attached to how the partners respond to each other’s interests. Gotman identifies three types of reactions:

actively positive (support and participation);

passive positive (approval without emotions);

passive negative (ignoring or criticism).

According to the psychologist, it is the active-positive reaction that best contributes to strengthening the connection between partners, even if they have different tastes. This implies that if musical preferences differ, but the partners accept each other’s interests and support them; this is better than if the preferences are the same, but there is little or no support between the partners.

Does this mean that the update of Bumble is a “mannequin”?

Not really. Any coincidence of interests is a big plus for strengthening relationships. However, these coincidences cannot head everything. You have to make sure that the person is right for you in every way. After all, you are not looking for an ordinary friend that will accompany you to a concert of your favorite band, but a life partner. Therefore, approach the question seriously, communicate more actively, get acquainted via video, and study a potential partner. You will find the person with whom you will be ready to connect your fate using this method!