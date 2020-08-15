A Herculean Task Lies Ahead

By Ishrath Zanoosey –

Landslide Victory

During the recent general elections, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna stole the show, outsmarting other political parties by clinching a landslide victory over all their rivals securing the 2/3 majority in the 225 member parliament. SLPP has turned the tables eloquently on the rivals by formally taking over the reins which could well be the game modifier in the parliamentary political arena for the transformation of Sri Lanka.

As a nation, It’s our obligatory duty to honour the people’s mandate that has brought this land-sliding victory to form a new government. Euphoria pursuing the proclamation of election results swept through the country delighting an abundant and is likely to remain so in the air for sometime. In any event, it’s time now for the losers to bury the hatchet to turnover a new leaf by letting the bygones be bygones!

Incident free atmosphere

Now that the months of political rhetoric and bickering are over, people are enjoying the post election atmosphere free of untoward incidents. In this context, credit goes to leaders of all political parties, who have to be lauded for their steadfastness of faith in vibrant democratic ways, thus leaving no room for anyone to run riot or to discomfort placing the general public in jeopardy. The HE the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Honourable Mahinda Rajapaksa, the Security forces and the Police need to be lauded for prevention of post election skirmishes or unsavory incidents.

Economic downturn

Sri Lankan economy appear to be dwindling and derailing during the recent past due to a host of reasons. Inter alia, pandemic Covid-19 is gravely standing in the way of our country’s progress which obviously as other countries in the world is wreaking havoc. Among other things, in the remaining months of this year a colossal sum has to be repaid by the government for the loan installments cum interest. On top of that, It appears that there’s a drastic drop in foreign exchange reserves due to retardation in exports, remittances and tourism. With global pandemic, tourist arrivals have plunged, rendering many workers involved in the industry jobless with tourist hotels facing sharp falls in tenancy figures. Simultaneously, the prevailing pandemic situation has forced many migrant workers to lose their jobs by returning home. Accordingly, most of our foreign exchange yielding ventures have slowed down, not to mention the slowing down in other sectors. Obviously in the current circumstances, an economic downturn is imminent.

Joining hands to face challenges

In the wake of challenges, it is high time for all stakeholders, transcending party politicians, ethnicity, religion, language, or any of other identities which divide our people to join hands by resolving to work for the uplift the social and economic reforms. Although, it is easier said than done, this course of action, would stand in good stead to auger well for the country. Hence, the obligation lies on all citizens of this country to turn over a new leaf cooperating with the incumbent government sans diverse political affiliations. The need of the hour has to be agile proactive action to reverse the status quo of our economy, with the same vigour as is now been successfully adhered to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Foreign exchange

On the hand, foreign investments need to be brought in by offering positive concessions and incentives to lure the multinational companies interested in investing in our country. The dwindling tourism industry need to be revamped and developed to its full capacity in order to increase the numbers of tourist arrivals. New and ingenious ways of attracting tourists have to be dug-ed out by going the extra mile beyond the traditional beach side luxurious hotels, safaris, ecotourism etc. Special attention has to be focused on foreign exchange influx ventures including migrant workers employed in Middle East and elsewhere. As the main source of foreign exchange generators, this sector has to be given all realizable boost and mount.

Out of the box thinking

Big wigs needs to start thinking differently and out of the box to energize their subordinates the need to work efficiently and effectively. Inevitably, they need to be proactive, rather than being passive and reactive, so as to lead in using their professional prowess, leadership and their acumen to make things happen. Thereby, we may be able to fast track development and put our economy in the right course.

Soft pedalling and procrastination

Soft pedalling, procrastination, playing the second fiddle shouldn’t be allowed to turn as the order of the day. If this tendency is not kept in check, obviously inefficiency, lethargy could cascade down the rank and file of public institutions. Importantly, honesty, hard work and minimizing waste have to be practiced, promoted and rewarded. Obviously an end to corruption will benefit the treasury saving a great deal of money.

Amity and Coexistence

Beliefs, values, discipline, new thinking, law and order need be instilled securely in the society, through discourses, lectures and by setting examples. In this respect parents, school teachers and religious leaders could play a vital role to bring about a positive change in attitude starting from childhood years. Focus has to be on cherishing pluralism, tolerance, amity, coexistence etc; Main emphasis has to be racial harmony through amity and coexistence. Undoubtedly, amity, peace and coexistence will enable in enhancing fast tracking development.

Herculean Task

As a nation, we should learn to think out of the box in order to turn the tide for own future prosperity. Despite insurmountable odds, a Herculean task lies ahead of our nation. Yet, people are confident and convinced that the incumbent government will keep no stone unturned to wrench through. No doubt, that HE the President and the Honourable Prime Minister at the helm with their foresightedness and wisdom will overcome this Herculean task.