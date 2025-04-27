A Tribute To Cr Gaetano Greco — A True Friend & A Tireless Comrade

By Lionel and Chitra Bopage –

Comrade Gaetano Greco, a close friend of progressive people in Victoria including those of Sri Lankan origin, passed away this morning.

We first met Comrade Gaetano Greco nearly two decades ago, shortly after moving to Melbourne. From those early days, he became more than just a fellow activist — he became a dear family friend and a trusted comrade in arms. Over the years, Gaetano became part of a close-knit circle of like-minded families united not by culture, but by a shared commitment to social justice and equality.

Though Gaetano was proudly of Italian heritage, his vision extended far beyond borders. He took a passionate interest in the struggles and stories of people from across the globe — from Sri Lanka and Timor-Leste to India and Palestine. He stood in solidarity with those who fought against oppression and inequality, regardless of where they came from.

Like my father, Gaetano was deeply influenced by a strong tradition of international socialist thought, passed down from his own father. He carried that legacy with integrity, becoming a staunch advocate for workers’ rights — especially within the Australian Taxation Office, where he worked, and later through his union involvement. Notably, he served as a liaison for workers whose first language was not English, championing their voices and ensuring they were heard.

This is the Gaetano we came to know and respect: principled, compassionate, and tireless in his efforts to build a fairer society.

We worked together on many fronts — fighting for economic justice, cultural recognition, and the dignity of all people. At his invitation, I joined the Darebin Ethnic Communities Council as treasurer, a role that brought us even closer. Together, we collaborated with communities from diverse backgrounds — Italian, Greek, Sinhala, Tamil, Kurdish, Palestinian and many others — organising solidarity events and fostering unity in diversity. Gaetano’s commitment to multiculturalism was not just political — it was deeply personal. During this time, he was elected to the Darebin Council and later went on to serve as its Mayor, always leading with integrity and purpose.

Gaetano was also a great supporter of the political biography, Lionel Bopage Story, recognising early on the importance of telling the story of post-independence Sri Lanka through a leftist lens. He believed in shining light on the voices history too often leaves behind — the marginalised, the forgotten. It was this same ethos that guided his approach to the many countries he visited and stood in solidarity with.

He travelled twice to Sri Lanka as an election monitor, visiting the Eastern Province and the outskirts of Colombo. But his time there was not just political — he made space to listen, to learn, to walk alongside ordinary people. He wanted to understand their lives beyond the narratives of the elite. He took the same thoughtful approach in Timor-Leste. He also supported Darebin Ethnic Community Council’s (DECC) collaborations with PHRE and AAGGSL, two remarkable Sri Lankan community associations in Victoria.

When we learned of his health struggles, it was a heavy blow. Gaetano was not just a close friend — he was a pillar of Victoria’s multicultural community, a voice for the voiceless, and a relentless advocate for justice. Even while unwell, he continued working on important causes, like organising a seminar on the challenges facing progressive movements in Sri Lanka. He believed it was crucial to spotlight countries like Sri Lanka that resisted the global tide of authoritarianism and populist division.

We are deeply grateful for the years we spent together — for the shared ideals, the late-night discussions, the actions taken in unity, and the unwavering camaraderie. ගේටානෝ, your life enriched ours and those of so many others.

On a personal note, dear Gaetano, we want to express our boundless gratitude and love. You have left us with memories, lessons, and inspirations that will endure. You were — and remain — an exemplary human being.

Though none of us can choose our moment of departure, you have left behind a legacy few can match. You dedicated your life to making this world — often fractured and unjust — a more humane and hopeful place. The struggle will continue, and others will rise to carry your torch. But for us, your absence will leave a void that cannot be filled.

We salute you, dear friend, and honour the remarkable life you lived.

You will be deeply, achingly missed — and never forgotten.