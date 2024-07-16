A Visionary Leader Misunderstood; The Unrecognized Contributions Of Ranil Wickremesinghe

By Ayesh Indranath Ranawaka –

In the annals of Sri Lankan politics, few figures have remained as enigmatic and underappreciated as Ranil Wickremesinghe. His political journey began in 1977 when he first assumed office as a Member of Parliament. Over the decades, he has stood out as a distinctive figure, often preferring to let his work speak for itself rather than seeking personal glory. This self-effacing approach, while noble, may have been his Achilles’ heel in a political landscape where visibility and recognition are paramount.

Ranil Wickremesinghe’s ethos was rooted in service and selflessness. He never emblazoned his name on his projects, choosing instead to remain in the background. This unassuming nature, admirable in many respects, perhaps did not resonate with the broader Sri Lankan public. The nation’s political consciousness, which often values visible leadership, may have been ill-prepared to fully appreciate his contributions. In a developed Western state, his quiet dedication would likely have garnered widespread acclaim. In Sri Lanka, however, his projects were often overshadowed, appropriated by others, or simply went unnoticed.

Despite these challenges, his impact on the country’s educational and social infrastructure is profound and far-reaching. Here are some of his most significant achievements:

1. Free Provision of Textbooks (1979): Ensuring that every child had access to educational materials.

2. Provision of Free Uniforms: Lightening the financial burden on families and promoting equality in schools.

3. Establishment of the National Institute of Education: A cornerstone in improving educational standards.

4. Establishment of the National Education Commission: Fostering continuous development in the education sector.

5. Establishment of the National Youth Service Council: Empowering the youth with skills and opportunities.

6. Bellwood Institute: Promoting vocational training and employment.

7. Provision of College Training: Enhancing higher education opportunities.

8. Establishment of Sariputta College: A beacon of learning and cultural development.

9. Establishment of the Buddhist and Pali University: Preserving and promoting Buddhist scholarship.

10. Commencement of “Budhuputh Insurance”: Offering financial security to the populace.

11. Development of Temples for International Vesak Day: Supporting cultural and religious heritage.

12. “Gamperaliya” Development Project: Allocating significant funds for the development of temples.

13. Student Insurance Initiative: Safeguarding the health and future of students.

14. 1990 Ambulance services : Leading recovery efforts during a critical medical grounds .

15. Establishing National Schools: Enhancing educational access nationwide.

16. Technical Colleges Initiative: Providing technical and vocational training.

These initiatives, driven by his vision, have left an indelible mark on Sri Lanka’s socio-economic fabric. Yet, the true extent of his influence often remained unrecognized, as his work was frequently subsumed under the broader political narrative.

In the past two years, however, Ranil Wickremesinghe has subtly yet skillfully guided the nation towards a brighter future. His decisive actions on sensitive issues have demonstrated his unwavering commitment to the country’s progress. As Sri Lanka stands at a crossroads, the choice lies with the people: to acknowledge and support his path or to risk losing a visionary leader.

It is essential for the public to engage with Ranil Wickremesinghe, to understand his vision, and to work together towards a prosperous future. If his contributions remain unappreciated and his path unexplored, Sri Lanka might find itself needing to call upon his leadership once more. In such a scenario, one can only hope that someone has kept his number.

As we reflect on his legacy, it is time for the nation to recognize and embrace the quiet strength and enduring impact of Ranil Wickremesinghe. His journey is a testament to the power of dedication, humility, and unwavering commitment to public service.