AKD & Clean Sri Lanka Project: Good Start But Much More Needed To Be Done At Ground Level

By W.A. Wijewardena –
Launching of Clean Sri Lanka
President Anura Kumara Dissanayake or AKD launched the most important project of his Government – Clean Sri Lanka – on the eve of 2025 by addressing the nation standing on a red carpet at the front yard greens of the President’s Secretariat lively viewed by almost all Sri Lankans[1]. It was followed by the affirmation of an oath by ministers, politicians, and all public servants throughout the country containing six points and pledging their support for the successful implementation of the project. This oath was an amendment to the usual new year oath administered on public servants[2].
Along with this program, the website on Clean Sri Lanka – abbreviated as CSL and available presently only in English – was also launched so that interested citizens can learn of the measures being taken by the Government to implement the project[3]. It had been titled ‘Beautiful Island – Smiling People’, a slight variation from AKD’s election manifesto titled ‘A Thriving Economy – A Beautiful Life’[4]. In this manifesto, AKD had not explicitly spoken of the implementation of the Clean Sri Lanka project, but some statements made in the manifesto had given a clue to what would be done once he is elected to office.
In the Preface to the manifesto, he has said that “another important vision of the NPP is to produce a cultured human being. Under our government, we believe in the transformational power of turning those who currently lack heart, care, and warmth—who live mechanical lives and do not consider others—into citizens who think of others, engage with art and philosophy, embrace humanity, and finally enjoy life. While the current regime leaves the entire burden of cost-of-living on people, we, the NPP, will absorb a substantial part of this responsibility into the government. Enhancing the quality of life and ease of living in a developed production economy will lay the foundation for creating a cultured society”[5].
Hence, for all practical purposes, Clean Sri Lanka project is a healthy offshoot from AKD’s election manifesto. It seems that the project has been developed through the first two months of statesmanship he had experienced as the President of the country.
Cleaning of harmful attitudes of people
Literarily, the cleaning of Sri Lanka means conscious efforts taken to rid the physical environment of hazardous polluting matters. But the project proposed by AKD is much more than this literary meaning. According to him, the project, in addition to cleaning the environment, aspires to inculcate a new value system among Sri Lankans. But how should that be done? AKD says the first step is by helping people to appreciate the value of their own life so that they will learn to value the lives of others. Then, each one in society will develop empathy, concern, and consideration for one another. This is equivalent to driving a whole nation into a high level of emotional intelligence, a concept propounded by American psychologist Daniel Goleman in a book by the same title published in 1995[6]. A hard task for AKD but worthwhile trying to reach.
Incomplete traditional development goals
Why should Sri Lanka go for this type of social uplifting at the national level at this stage? That is because development means the development of the human being, all other connected species, and the physical environment in which they live. If economic growth takes place by producing more material goods and services for people to consume at the cost of all others in society, that development is incomplete, partial and unsustainable. You may reach a high-income level by producing more and more goods and services each year. But if you lack sympathy – being able to feel sorrowful at the distress of others – and empathy – being able to be joyful at the success of others, that society is not a developed society.
As AKD has said, it lacks social justice. He has further elaborated on this point in his address to the nation by saying that national resources should be safeguarded not just for the benefit of those living today but for the benefit of those who will be there in the future.
UN’s World Commission on Environment and Development
This is going by the sustainability definition presented by the UN’s World Commission on Environment and Development that issued its report under the title Our Common Future in 1987. According to this report, sustainable development means humanity’s meeting its needs today without compromising the future generations to meet their own needs[7]. Therefore, by developing a citizenry that appreciates the need for using resources today without reducing the ability of posterity to meet their needs, Sri Lanka is planning to follow the present global ideology on maintaining a sustainable development.
Four pillars of sustainability
According to the website on Clean Sri Lanka, the project is a combination of cleaning both the environment and human attitudes. It is based on four pillars of sustainability, namely, environmental, economic, social, and governance, abbreviated as EESG.
Sustainability has two meanings. One is the use of resources prudently today so that the future generations will not have to sacrifice the fulfilment of their requirements, a concept enshrined by the UN Commission on Environment and Development. The other is the economic sustainability meaning that once support is given by an outside party to someone to rise, he should be able to sustain that rising even after the outside support is withdrawn.
In my view, both these concepts apply to Clean Sri Lanka project. When the project cleans the environment, it supports the first type of sustainability. When the project changes the attitudes of people for a harmonious development, it lays foundation for the second type of sustainability. The first is immediately visible because people can see the cleaned environment. But the second is unobservable because there is no measure for the assessment whether the attitudes have been changed for the better. In this sense, the Clean Sri Lanka may be following an illusive goal.
Both these goals, therefore, need further elaboration.
Using environment as a dumping ground for waste matter
The environmental pollution that gives rise to the need for making conscious efforts to clean the same arises not because of the use of environment but because of the bad management of environment. This is because the mankind should necessarily use the environment to dump the waste matter that is essentially produced when goods and services are produced for use by people[8]. When resources are used in production, a desirable output which is called a good is produced. But that process necessarily produce an undesired output as well, called a bad, in the form of solid waste, gases, liquids, noise, or heat. Unfortunately, both the good and the bad come in a package. Hence, one cannot have only the good by rejecting the bad.
If the good is desired, the bad should necessarily be accepted as an inevitable outcome. For instance, if I want to live, I should breathe in oxygen which is a good. But in the process, I should produce an undesired output from my point called carbon dioxide. If somebody prohibits me from producing carbon dioxide, I cannot take in oxygen too. Therefore, both come as a package. The way to resolve the problem is to use the environment as a dumping ground for the bads that are produced along with goods. Hence, economics regards the environment as the fifth factor of production just like the other four, land, labour, capital, and enterprise.
Pollution arising from human actions
But simply because bads are dumped to the environment, it does not lead to environmental pollution, a hazardous state for species to live. That is because the environment has its own mechanism to convert bads into reusable goods through nature’s diverse agents. In the above example, when carbon dioxide is dumped to the air by me, one of nature’s agents, namely, plants, absorb it to produce foods for them and produce a bad by them called oxygen and release its bad back to the environment for me to use. If nature’s agents are at work, there is no environmental pollution.
Pollution occurs when bads are dumped overstretching the capacity of these agents to do their job well. That happens due to accelerated economic growth using more and more resources, population growth, destruction of nature’s agents by deliberate or unconscious human action, or bad management of waste matter dumping by people. In addition, nature’s wraths in the form of earthquakes, earth slips, tsunamis, storms, etc. produce waste matter that are dumped into the environment.
The environmental cleaning activity in the Clean Sri Lanka project will be sustainable if and only if it is able to successfully tackle these problems. This cannot be done merely by voluntary action. Government’s intervention through suitable public policy is needed but it should be strengthened by inculcating a sense of responsibility in citizens too. Therefore, it is the foremost responsibility of the Clean Sri Lanka project, while recognising the need for people to dump bads into environment, to ensure that such dumping is better managed by inculcating a sense of responsibility and accountability in citizens.
Saying ‘no’ to extractive institutions
Changing the attitudes of people is needed not only for sustainable environmental cleaning, but also for assuring a sustained economic advancement. These attitudes in people are known as institutions in economics. If these institutions are geared to rob from others – directly by theft or bribery or corruption or indirectly through government laws that allow one group to apportion a higher segment of income for themselves – they are called extractive institutions. The presence of such extractive institutions is the main cause of the failure of nations as observed by the Nobel laureates in economics in 2024[9].
Hence, institutions should be inclusive with proper attitudes in citizens. In this sense, Clean Sri Lanka project is planning to establish desirable inclusive institutions in the country that will usher an era of sustainable economic advancement that improves the welfare of citizens. Hence, in my view, it deserves the support of all citizens of the country.
Oath needs further elaboration
The oath that was administered on public servants to solicit their support for the successful implementation of the Clean Sri Lanka project calls them to understand fully what they have pledged. The words used have specific meanings and even the most educated public servant may find it difficult to understand what they stand for. In that scenario, it is just a recitation as a routine without going into the hearts of the people which should be a must.
Playing a tokenism game
Public servants might use it as a ruse for not following it as observed by two academics from the University of Sri Jayewardenepura in an article in Daily FT recently[10] When they do not understand the policy, as the two authors have presented, it will be simply a tokenism game which the public servants will play to please their higher authorities. AKD should avoid this, but how? Releasing a commentary of the words in the oath along with the pledge so that the target audience could understand exactly what they have pledged.
The unlearned Mahinda Chinthanaya
A bad episode which we often encounter in bureaucratic action is that the public servants do not invest time or energy to understand reports written in tough technical language. I recall that when I lectured some senior public servants on economic policy at the Distance Learning Centre in 2009, all of them had been aware of the existence of the Government’s policy document called Mahinda Chinthanaya, but none of them had mastered it though they were expected to implement it. I asked them why? The answer was that it was beyond their comprehension since most of the stuff was in technical language. AKD should not fall into this pitfall. I therefore suggest that it is necessary to introduce the CSL Web in Sinhala and Tamil as well on a priority basis and educate the public servants the meaning of the oath they have recited through a proper awareness campaign.
In my view, Clean Sri Lanka is a good start but much more should be done at the ground level to make it a success.
Footnotes:
[1] https://pmd.gov.lk/news/we-are-prepared-to-implement-the-economic-policy-framework-needed-to-address-challenges-in-our-economic-system-this-year/
[2] See Annex I of the circular issued by the government at https://www.pubad.gov.lk/web/images/circulars/2024/E/1735578014-22-2024-e.pdf
[3] Available at https://cleansrilanka.gov.lk/
[4] https://www.akd.lk/policy/
[5] Ibid. p 6.
[6] Goleman, Daniel, 1995, Emotional Intelligence: Why It Can Matter More than IQ, Bantam.
[7] Our Common Future, 1987, Oxford Press, p 8.
[8] For details, see Wijewardena, W A, 2007, Public Policy Toward Environment: A Review of Main Issues, available at: https://www.academia.edu/9914266/Public_Policy_toward_Environment_A_Review_of_Main_Issues
[9] For details see: Wijewardena, W A, 2024, What Can AKD (and also SP and RW) Learn from Nobel Laureates in 2024? Available at: https://www.ft.lk/columns/What-can-AKD-and-also-SP-and-RW-learn-from-Economics-Nobel-Laureates-in-2024/4-768187
[10] Dissanayake, Dhanajaya Madhusanka and Walpola, Charuka S, 2024, Unintentional Setbacks: How bureaucracies contribute to policy failures during implementation, available at: https://www.ft.lk/opinion/Unintentional-setbacks-How-bureaucracies-can-contribute-to-policy-failures-during-implementation/14-771334
*The writer, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, can be reached at waw1949@gmail.com
Latest comments
Native Vedda / January 6, 2025
nimal fernando
Is it true hardliners in the present government want to deport or sent the Rohingya Rohingya back to their country of origin?
–
So far we have not seen any Saffronistas protesting against the Rohingya asylum seekers.
–
Don’t forget many active JVP members sought refugee status in many western countries and they are now WELL SETTLED in those countries. Once Somawansa Amarasinghe was accepted as a refugee in India as well as in Europe.
–
What do you suggest?
/
nimal fernando / January 6, 2025
“Is it true hardliners in the present government want to deport or sent the Rohingya Rohingya back to their country of origin?”
–
Oh C’mon Native!
–
Still speculating, eh? :))))
–
First, the JVP old guard was going to sideline AKD and take over. ……. They were going to take over houses, cars, land, wives, daughters, pets, ………
–
Whatever they do, they will do it democratically, within the laws of the land! ……. Can’t say the same for any of the preceding bums, eh? ……. Now, can we? :)))))
–
–
Native, if you didn’t know, there is a thang called the truth out there. …….. When are you going to face it? ……… Would ye know it, even if it fell on your head?
–
–
BTW ……. Your Ranil still rides in a Merc S500 …… while JVP stalwarts rides shockers-less Hondas ….. feeling every bump on the bottom ……. reliving their school hostel days. ……. Can you give just one reason why Ranil deserves such largess …… at the expense of the suffering poor?
–
Why a S-class …… not a C-class? :))))
–
Native, I can tell you now …… what your mind is going to think, 10 years from now!
–
Ah Lankans!!! ……… What would Lanka be without them? :)))
/
Native Vedda / January 7, 2025
nimal fernando
–
“Native, I can tell you now …… what your mind is going to think, 10 years from now!”
–
Today Island reported “New initiative to get SL criminals extradited from overseas”
–
Any chance of bringing the stolen money, murderers, state assassins, crooks, brothers, …… ?
/
nimal fernando / January 6, 2025
Some food for thought …… for DTG to argue his case for God ….. logically ……..
–
–
“Leibniz was too logical about God. Like some ancient Stoics, he reasoned that, if God is omnipotent and good, ours has to be the best of all possible worlds, because if a better world had been feasible God would have made that one instead. All our sufferings must therefore be lesser evils that somehow serve to bring about a greater good. This solves the age-old puzzle of why God lets bad things happen. “I cannot show you this in detail,” Leibniz conceded, because no finite mind can see all the connections between events. But God had surely done all the relevant sums. So, Leibniz insisted, we may rest assured that any imagined world that might seem happier than our own would actually have been worse over all.” — The New Yorker
–
–
God help the Rohingyas ……. and house them in all the ex-presidents’ official mansions.
/
nimal fernando / January 7, 2025
Native,
–
While you are wasting your precious time raking ancient mud about the JVP ……. what the JVP has done in just 2.5 months! ……… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jnDCAHQaaqo
–
Why couldn’t self-proclaimed “Western-modern-technology-savvy” Ranil do it, in all of his 50 years in politics?
–
Now OC can sit at home and print out all his 10 marriage certificates …….. well, the legitimate ones on record! ….. For Pitts, he’ll have to access another portal. :))))
–
The Bandarawela Man can now download everything about everyone! ……… He’ll be in his element, snout-ing around like a pig in ……… no wonder, he wanted the JVP in control!
–
What is the all-knowing “modern-man” Ranil, now going to do in 2048 …….. when the wild-hicks from the remote jungles, the JVP, has already beaten him to the task in 2025?
–
What a New Year!!!
–
Hope yours is happy as mine!
/
old codger / January 7, 2025
Nimal,
I tried hopefully to access one Panini Edirisinha’s birth certificate (address 51b Golf links road….blah blah) at https://rgd.gov.lk/web/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=112&Itemid=288&lang=en
But, as usual with government websites, it had crashed most ignominiously. Minister Herath should appoint a Presidential commission to find out who set him up, don’t you think?
/
old codger / January 7, 2025
Nimal,
What was all that about paying “only 26 UD” for a birth certificate? These things were free till now.
/
old codger / January 7, 2025
USD, sorry.
/
Native Vedda / January 7, 2025
nimal fernando
–
Thanks.
Otherwise I would have misses the minister’s message.
–
Most websites of the state institutions either do not work or do not provide comprehensive information. Some of the Ministries have more than one website each providing partial incomplete information, for example historical data on export, import, foreign loans, yearly Foreign Direct Investment, analysis of population figures for each ethnicity, followers of each religion, by district, provinces, …….. etc.
–
Can you tell us when will be the first break down of this website going to take place and how long its going to take to repair it?
–
Lakvijaya Power Plant power station was commissioned in 2011. Unfortunately the plant have had numerous problems including design fault/issues, accidents, … never worked to its full capacity, more days it was out of order than it actually supplied any electricity.
Who is responsible? This is just an example.
–
Many people who rely on passport would be happy to hear Minister’s new initiative. I am cautiously optimistic.
–
I understand there are a few elderly pensioners who live abroad are unbale to draw their Sri Lankan pensions where they reside. There are one or two cases the Pension department stop paying pensions some thirty or thirty-five years ago. The pensioners are very old and
/
old codger / January 7, 2025
Native,
“Can you tell us when will be the first break down of this website going to take place”
It probably didn’t last five minutes, like the TIN website.
/
Native Vedda / January 7, 2025
nimal fernando
–
“Now OC can sit at home and print out all his 10 marriage certificates …….. well, the legitimate ones on record! “
–
Who said he is married 10 times and need multiple marriage certificates?
Since he has lived through 1960s I am sure he is part of Flower Power Movement campaigning for peace, hence he believes in ***K FOR PEACE, and not for marriage.
–
Did you too believe in that culture?
By the way were you too part of Flower Power culture? I understand marijuana was popular in that culture.
/
old codger / January 6, 2025
“Hence, for all practical purposes, Clean Sri Lanka project is a healthy offshoot from AKD’s election manifesto.”
I don’t think so.
There is a campaign running currently in India titled “Swachch Bharat” (Clean India) which has some of the same objectives as CSL. I haven’t seen any reference to this from the many authors and commentators on CSL.
It cannot be a coincidence. The fact that no one has made a connection is a sad commentary on the ignorance of most Sri Lankans about what goes on next door.
https://sbmurban.org/
/
deepthi silva / January 7, 2025
OC what do you mean ? Sri Lankans don’t know what is happening in India ?
I thought you are suggesting that the NPP government is copying it from India .
Perhaps Leela your friend and follower doesn’t know !
Then, what does he know !
/
old codger / January 7, 2025
“I thought you are suggesting that the NPP government is copying it from India .”
Exactly what I am suggesting.
Most Sri Lankans don’t know, but AKD went to India and borrowed the idea, complete with name.
/
RBH59 / January 6, 2025
Happy family School allowance
In a household with three children, the NPP program is providing financial support of 6,000 units per child. This initiative has greatly relieved the parents of financial stress, allowing them to focus on nurturing a positive and supportive environment for their children. With a stable foundation, the children are encouraged to grow with clear minds and a sense of purpose, fostering a brighter future for themselves and their family.
The UNP and Pohotuwa seem to lack the progressive mindset needed for modern politics. Instead, they cling to outdated practices, as seen in their actions. For example, they accuse others of mismanagement, yet under their watch, essentials like rice, coconuts, and salt became scarce. They even hid stocks of these items. Remarkably, when the NPP took over, hidden stocks of eggs and other essentials suddenly surfaced. This behavior reflects their style of politics—diverting attention from their corruption by attacking others.
/
old codger / January 6, 2025
RBH
“Remarkably, when the NPP took over, hidden stocks of eggs and other essentials suddenly surfaced.”
Really? Would you care to reveal where you live, so that we peasants can also avail these goodies?
/
Ajith / January 6, 2025
“Clean Sri Lanka is a good start but much more should be done at the ground level to make it a success.”
Clean Sri Lanka looks very good in theory as many other past projects but very difficult in practice. The intention behind it may be good but you need to create the correct environment.NPP have created a very high expectations in the minds of the people and promises to make system changes without defining it properly.Their strength of NPP was the weaknesses of the past rulers but not the weaknesses of the system. The country only need improvement in the system such as remove or add some of the items which are necessary for accountability, equality, diversity, distribution of power etc.
/
SJ / January 6, 2025
“The country only need improvement in the system”
So much for regime change!
/
Ajith / January 6, 2025
“So much for regime change!”
You just think that it is regime change. No, what I mean improvement in the system to include or exclude changes.
First, Remove the special status to Buddhism from the Constitution.
Remove the Buddha Sasana Ministry
Restrict or remove the executive powers given to the President or Prime Minister and parliamentarians and remove the benefits to the former Presidents.
Remove the PTA.
Devolution of Power
/
whywhy / January 6, 2025
Ajith ,
Exactly . And there’s another hidden truth here . Over four million expatriates
want to see the conditions of the countries they are living or working in , back
in their homeland . Bimal Ratnayake recently admitted in a meeting held in
Gampaha District that it is those lot that made their victory possible . There are
millions of things they can learn from where they are living or working but all
what they see is just Outward Appearances in those countries and start blaming
the rulers for failing to Develop Their Country To That Standard . N P P / J V P
Hoodwinked them that it is not a big job for them . Now that the spoon is in their
hand with an empty bowl . So , juggling is the name of their circus fair with
cosmetic touches just here and there . There are many directions to Hell . N P P / J V P
chose theirs . Simple as that .
/
old codger / January 7, 2025
Whywhy,
The road to hell is paved with good intentions.
/
Douglas / January 6, 2025
“Clean Sri Lanka” – A project mooted by NPP to achieve the promised “Economic Prosperity and a Happy Life” goal. This “Clean” is scheduled to spread across all the State sectors and society.
Is the Government of NPP going to be clean? Recently an appointment of a retired police top brass as a “Consultant” to the Public Safety Ministry raised eyebrows and created doubts about the “Clean” project. Listen to the following link:
https://youtu.be/W7-upfF8fUQ?si=ACm3zClarSN3QsAh
This is in Sinhala. I would request the readers to listen to it before it is removed.
This appointment has been made at a time when the “Murder” of Thajudeen is being investigated by the Public Safety Ministry. This person C.R.L. Ratnayake is the same person who investigated the “Murder” (during the regime of MR) and submitted a FALSE report to the then IGP stating that it was an “Accident”.
What a “CLEAN” project this “Murder” inquiry of Thajudeen -the Rgger Player is going to be?
/
Douglas / January 6, 2025
correction: Sorry. The name of this Consultant is – C.R.L. Ranaweera and not Ratnayake.
/
Nathan / January 7, 2025
However much you wish Sri Lanka clean, nothing would be achieved until you yourself are clean. Clean your mind; Clean your thoughts. Do not ride on another’s soldier.
/
Nathan / January 7, 2025
Sorry: shoulder.
/
Mani / January 7, 2025
The ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ programme is very necessary in principle but is superficial and not implementable in its current format. Gota also had a version of clean Sri Lanka – it was not sustainable because he relied entirely on the military to implement it. The NPP has also unfortunately involved the army in their task force. This programme needs to be a public/private sector and civilian initiative, devoid of militarisation, to succeed. The police, as a law and order agency, has a role to play, but a substantial responsibility needs to be entrusted into the hands of civil society organisations. It is also critical that overall state policy is aligned to ‘Clean Sri Lanka’. Recent reports of the government planning to build three nuclear power plants is entirely contrary to clean Sri Lanka. Nuclear waste is not clean for centuries. In case of an accident, a 100-mile evacuation radius would result in the entire population ending up in the ocean. With nuclear plants in a small island like ours, one can kiss goodbye to tourism! Finally, ‘cleaning’ at a social level involves eliminating prejudices and racist attitudes of people towards other ethnic/religious groups.
/
old codger / January 7, 2025
Mani,
“The ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ programme is very necessary in principle but is superficial “
Like aggravating the bus drivers by ordering them to remove their private shrines from buses.
/
Pundit / January 7, 2025
Sri Lanka has been “unclean” since the 1970’s because it has been rotting from the head down. Half a century on, there’s an element of hope that ” a change is gonna come “.
/
Roxie de Abrew / January 7, 2025
Clean Sri Lanka?
That’s the biggest joke I have ever heard.
The daily human excreta is the most significant pollutant of our lands and its surroundings.
We have wastewater systems in our major capital cities in the South built by the British. These systems are severely under capacity. Individual septic tanks collect human waste in the towns and surrounding areas and pollute the natural underground water reserves.
We have never built new treatment plants; at the end of the day, human excreta is discharged into water courses and the oceans surrounding us.
Clean Sri Lanka? Launch a solid program for the collection and disposal of human excreta, which may cost more than the net economic worth of our country.
Those tourists swimming in our pristine seas quickly realise how sick they get after a few minutes in the polluted waters.
HE President Kumara’s Govt does not understand ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ except for collecting discarded plastic bottles.
/
whywhy / January 7, 2025
Roxie de Abrew ,
Very Valid point . As I have said in my comment , it is simply cosmetic
changes , outward appearance and cheap and typical attention grabbing
in the name of clean Srilanka . Many have already forgotten that We also
Had A Mr Clean not so long ago who then became Mr Bond Scam . Our
voters want quick returns and that is what is being delivered by every
party but these guys N PP / J V P did say on their platforms that it is a tough
journey . So , they don’t have to get into Typical and Cheap and Instant
stunts that vaporise in no time . Why then doing it at all ? You correctly
pointed out a valid issue that needs great attention . The whole country is
unhygienic without a sewage system . In real term , after food , this must take
centre stage . Nobody Pays Any Attention To Develop a Safe Sewage System .
Clean Srilnka !
/
Native Vedda / January 7, 2025
nimal fernando
–
Thanks.
Otherwise I would have misses the minister’s message.
–
Most websites of the state institutions either do not work or do not provide comprehensive information. Some of the Ministries have more than one website each providing partial incomplete information, for example historical data on export, import, foreign loans, yearly Foreign Direct Investment, analysis of population figures for each ethnicity, followers of each religion, by district, provinces, …….. etc.
–
Can you tell us when will be the first break down of this website going to take place and how long its going to take to repair it?
–
Lakvijaya Power Plant power station was commissioned in 2011. Unfortunately the plant have had numerous problems including design fault/issues, accidents, … never worked to its full capacity, more days it was out of order than it actually supplied any electricity.
Who is responsible? This is just an example.
–
Many people who rely on passport would be happy to hear Minister’s new initiative. I am cautiously optimistic.
–
I understand there are a few elderly pensioners who live abroad are unbale to draw their Sri Lankan pensions where they reside. There are one or two cases the Pension department stop paying pensions some thirty or thirty-five years ago. The pensioners are very old and they are unable to travel.
/