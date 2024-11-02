AKD/NPP: Next Parliament Will Be Empty Of Criminals

By Asoka S. Seneviratne –
“Former leaders owe the nation stolen assets and future generations. The nation gets the ruler they deserve.”
About three months ago, I wrote two articles for the Colombo Telegraph, focusing on the future of Sri Lanka politics with utmost certainty. ”The End Of “Walawawa” Politics & The Beginning Of NPP Politics” to explain the drastic change in the landscape of Sri Lanka politics, paving the way for a government headed by AKD/NPP, the reality of the ground now. I asserted that there is a massive challenge for the NPP, among many, because mounting hardships are the main reason people want the NPP in power on 21 September 2024. Furthermore, in this article, I concluded that people and the country need to consider many aspects of economic changes, both short-term and long-term. Also, in another article, “The Meaning of Rata Anurata” (the country is for ANURA), I asserted that it means New ERA, which embodies the people’s and nation’s future. I concluded that “given the ANURA’s vision, character, nature, and grassroots origin, together with the utmost credibility, transparency, and accountability, he will undoubtedly work to meet the people’s expectations without any return or benefit whatsoever. Accordingly, he will succeed massively on 21 September 2024, marking a turning point after 76 years of independence in 1948 based on stable economic growth and sustainable development to be on par with the developed countries in the region and the world, being free of corruption, adhering to law and order, and good governance-the meaning of “RATA ANURATA.”Sri Lanka witnessed the expected outcome as AKD is the country’s president, facing challenges and resolving them systematically and step by step, reaching the goal of a corruption-free country with prosperity for all.
Govt. Of AKD/NPP in a thorny path for 6 weeks
Along with the end of “Walawa” politics and the beginning of the NPP politics, and the meaning of “RATA ANURARA,” the meeting of the expectations of the people and the country is the massive task and responsibility of the government headed by AKD/NPP along with economic and other challenges towards the recovery of the economy. It should be noted that Anura Kumara Dissanayake is heading an Interim Government with a three-member cabinet until the formation of a proper government after the Parliamentary Election on 14 November 2024. In short, people and the country do not expect a miracle after a few weeks of forming the new government. However, the government managed to make pension payments and provided fuel subsidies to farmers and fishermen based on the availability of resources or fiscal space was there to do so. Noticeable reductions in fuel prices offered relief for the public and the economy. The economy is still fragile, and the AKD/NPP government is committed to working with the parameters of the IMF program. Recently, the government team went to the IMF and had discussions, including several critical amendments to the IMF program, with the utmost commitment to providing relief to the public. However, all, including the 3rd review of the IMF program, will be conducted after the 14 November Parliamentary Election, nothing hidden.
Apart from the economic challenges mentioned above, the US travel advisory related to possible terror attacks in Armugam Bay, the government responded swiftly, resorting to normalcy regarding national security concerns and safeguarding and protecting the tourism industry. Another massive challenge was related to two commission reports called for by former President Ranil Wickremesinghe (RW) about the 2019 Easter Sunday bomb attacks. Mr. Udaya Gammanpila thought the above was a bombshell to attack the government, but it was in vain, as many opposed Mr. Gammampila. Notably, the president stated that “Gammanpila had suddenly awoken from a deep slumber due to the fear of the probes being carried out by the government. Gammanpila is carrying out a contract for the real criminals. These people never wanted justice for the victims. They wanted to keep the culprits protected. Now they are in fear since we have started a proper probe”.
In short, it indicated that Gammanpila is trying to discredit the ongoing investigations into the real criminals. On the other hand, it is widely known that RW did not show any interest in implementing the recommendations of the Presidential Commission on Inquiry (PCoI). Instead, he appointed a new committee, the De Alwis committee, with the sole intention of taking political revenge against Ravi Seneviratne and Shani Abeysekara. However, the above wasted valuable time and energy for the government. Another essential matter that disturbed the government was the dead silence of the opposition parties, their concerns regarding the gazette issued by the President, the holding of Parliamentary Elections, and the date of the polls. As per the government, it was in order. Along with the above economic and other challenges, Elpitiya PS election results have strengthened the AKD/NPP government in the right direction.
AKD/NPP Govt. And Claims of RW
RW had a humiliating defeat in the 2020 Parliamentary Elections, and he had another such defeat, as former opposition leader Sajith Premadasa defeated him during the last presidential election. Given the above, RW stated that he would neither contest nor play a role in the upcoming Parliamentary Election, and the public expected it to end his political life of RW. Contrarily to the above, RW is desperate for power, has become active in politics now, brutally attacking the AKD government behind the alliance of Gas Cylinder Symbol through statements and cluster meetings organized by his loyalists. He emphasized that AKD must implement his proposal for salary increases for public servants. Still, he forgot how he welcomed the public servants who demanded salary increases with tear gas and water cannons. Anyway, as I have explained from A to Z of his salary increase proposal with my Colombo Telegraph article, “AKD/NPP & Salary increase: Facts and Figures,” there is no need to write about it. However, this topic has come to an end as President AKD publicly pledged for a salary increase along with the next budget. Accusing the government of borrowing loans is another popular topic of the opposition. It seems that the opposition does not have the basic knowledge and understanding of the government borrowing through Treasury Bills, as it is customary that maturing loans are paid back by borrowing money, irrespective of who or which party is in power. As I have responded to this with my article to Colombo Telegraph, “Does President AKD Borrow Money Like Ex-Prez Ranil?” there is no need to revisit the subject.
RW insists the AKD government reveal the outcome of the recent government discussions with the IMF, where there in nothing to hide by the government. Indeed, the IMF is happy that new government headed by AKD is doing well. RW is seriously concerned about whether the AKD government will be able to secure the next tranche from the IMF and obtain budgetary support funds from the World Bank and Asian Development Bank so that the government will be in crisis in April 2025; RW is daydreaming. The latest is that RW wants to teach Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya about the constitution because RW is a well-known gold medal winner or genius for working against the constitution and the judiciary. At the same time, RW must understand that more than fifty of his loyalist colleagues who followed and got political lessons from RW disappeared from the political stage following the last presidential election. RW can hardly organize even a cluster meeting, and he is desperately isolated, which is an excellent political lesson for him.
In short, unfortunately, RW cannot see any positive signs of the AKD government because he is deaf and blind due to the “class“ he belongs to, together with political immaturity at age 75. As usual, RW made a Mr. Bean-type hilarious statement: “I am a former President without a majority; the incumbent President without a majority.” “Is there any difference between us? Aren’t we both in a similar position,” RW desperately questioned. The point is that RW is deaf and blind, and AKD jumped from 3% to 42%. The other point is that, without majority votes, AKD has been at the President’s House for five (5) years, and RW went home forever, but he has yet to thank Aragalaya for creating a job vacancy. The former president RW also defended the privileges afforded to former presidents, criticizing President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s NPP for trying to do away with them. RW may need psychiatric treatment soon, not 16 cooks; President AKD can certainly help. Sajith Premedasa also criticizes the government, but it seems no one is interested because those are based on very cheap and weak points; hence, there is no buy-in. However, as I clearly explained in my article with Colombo Telegraph, “Political Tsunami Of UNP, SLFP, SJB, And SLPP & Their Destiny with General Election”, except SJB, other parties will not win a parliamentary seat notably more than 75 of senior politicians of the previous government alone have disappeared from the political arena, either retired, fed up or disappointed along with politics. However, RW repeatedly emphasizes that seasoned politicians who worked alongside him must return to Parliament to address the country’s ongoing economic challenges. He further stressed that “without experience, you cannot run Parliament, and you cannot achieve the goals we have set. Those who worked with me have the expertise to solve the economic challenges,”. ”I will explain the above adequately next.
Clean-Up Operation By AKD/NPP: Next Parliament Will be Empty With Criminal
The sole purpose or the foundation of AKD/NPP, and now the government of AKD/NPP, is to serve and look after the public and the country’s interest given the 76 years of “curse” along with SLFP and UNP or blue and green politics from time to time. In a broader sense, SLFP and UNP politics means selfishness, exploitation, assets accumulation, rampant corruption, misuse and mismanagement, absence of law and order, impunity, political immunity, dishonesty, frauds, bribes, ransom, nepotisms, and many more anti-good governance elements or practices that infected all parliaments since 1948, practically last parliament led many to conclude parliament is a den of thieves; not meant undermining the parliamentary democracy at all. Indeed, a few MPs with good characters were there.
RW wants all those “confirmed wrongdoers or criminals” or convicted murderers, fraudsters, illegal business tycoons, swindlers, crooks, outlaws, criminals, bribe-takers, and many more back in the parliament against the good “character” of Individual or societal norms.
As the AKD/NPP government is fully committed to serving the public and the country as the sole purpose of its good governance, the next parliament will be empty, along with the “confirmed wrongdoers or ccriminals” mentioned above. This may be a surprise indeed, but it is the way that AKD/NPP has selected candidates for the general election on 14th November 2024, based on high caliber, “clean” certificates of character, free of all harmful elements or unscrupulous characters mentioned above. In other words, the NPP candidates lack experience and skills, as RW asserted of confirmed wrongdoers or rogues. On the contrary, they are excellent and well-disciplined politicians who have lived, nurtured and thrived under the banner of AKD/NPP for decades. Given the above, the next parliament will be empty with “confirmed wrongdoers or criminals”, as NPP MPs of caliber will fill it.
The AKD/NPP government needs MPs as public servants only, so they will not seek privileges as per Act 27 of 1997, Parliament (Powers and Privileges) that ordinary people do not have and enjoy. In other words, the culture of 225 is looked after and cared for by 22 million people and will end after the 14 November 2024 general election. It is a certainty, as carved on rock, that part of the system change of AKD/NPP.
No doubt, having a 2/3 majority in the parliament, AKD/NPP will formulate all laws required to fulfill its pledges to the public and the country. Given the above, the slogan that 225 must go home will not be there anymore because MPs will not have anything that people do not have; all will be seen and treated equally. Having a quality and strong government, there is no doubt all anti-good governance practices of the previous SLFP and UNP governments will be dealt with accordingly; together, more than 500 complaints that the law informants authorities are receiving daily will come to an end with a clean government of AKD/NPP, the system change in depth. The destiny of UNP, SPFP, and SLPP with the political Tsunami has been carved on rock, while SJB will then put it there.Given all the above, the country and the parliament will have a complete clean-up after the general election on 14th November 2024, enabling good governance and the principles of parliamentary democracy to thrive, ensuring all benefits to people and the country in the right direction after 76 years of independence, the meaning of “RATA ANURATA”, [A Thriving Nation, A Beautiful Life]
Conclusion
My two articles for Colombo Telegraph have become a reality, as AKD is the president of Sri Lanka. While the public does not expect miracles from the AKDF/NPP government and the yet fragile economy, the government is moving forward, addressing and resolving economic and other challenges and mounting criticism, particularly by RW. RW wants his loyalists back in parliament, but the people and the country know the true nature of those “confirmed wrongdoers or criminals” well, so there is no room for them anymore in the August House. AKD/NPP has candidates with high caliber and clean certificates of the character of politicians so that it will win at the general election with a 2/3 majority in the parliament with the sole purpose ensuring MPs are there only to look after and care for the people and their country, so the ending of the culture 225 is being looked after by 22 million people. After 76 years of the curse of the country, “RATA ANURATA” means that AKD will no doubt generate the expected outcome with utmost certainty, along with the true meaning of economic growth and development to the people and the county, “A Thriving Nation, A Beautiful Life”.
*The writer, among many, worked as the Special Advisor to the Office of the President of Namibia and was a Senior Consultant with UNDP for 16 years. He worked as a Senior Economist with the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (1972-1993) before he migrated to New Zealand. The author can be contacted at asoka.seneviratne@gmail.com
Latest comments
Nathan / November 2, 2024
… AKD/NPP: Next Parliament Will Be Empty With Criminals
Sounds sour!
old codger / November 3, 2024
Professor ASS from New Zealand has done a herculean task over the last few months, as the NPP’s hurrah boy in this space. But AKD has been very ungrateful. He has appointed rabid capitalists like Hans Wijayasuriya, Jiffry Zufer, Duminda Hulangamuwa , and Hanif Yusuf to top positions in his government. I wonder why? Perhaps AKD is not inclined to run the country the way this Professor thinks he should.
Nathan / November 2, 2024
… RW is desperate for power
No. To save face.
Ajith / November 2, 2024
“… RW is desperate for power”
Ranil has become the voice of the Criminals and Fundamentalists of the past 76 years Sri Lanka. Not only Sinhalese but also Tamils and Muslims realised the fact that country have to saved from those Criminals and Fundamentalists even though some of the Tamil and Muslim politicians have not changed from the past. NPP have a responsibility to protect the country going again in the hands of Fundamentalists, racists and corruptors.
In the Presidential election, Tamils and Muslims gave their support to traditional criminals, racists, and Fundamentalists because Sinhalese choice was either UNP or SLFP who robbed the country and divide the Sinhalese from Tamils and Muslims and Sinhalese rejected the JVP/NPP. The fact is that JVP changed its policy only after Aragalya and Sinhalese people also changed after Aragalaya. It took more than 60 years for JVP to change its national policy. No one expected that sudden change, So you cannot expect Tamils and Muslims to change before the election without change from Sinhalese. Tamils and Muslims should be happier than before because Sinhalese have changed and Tamils and Muslims should join in the change. It might take time for that change but definitely they will support to NPP if the change is good for the country and not against to their rights.
old codger / November 3, 2024
Ajith,
“Tamils and Muslims should be happier than before because Sinhalese have changed “
If that is so, why has the government decided to keep the PTA in place, and not repeal it as AKD promised before the election?
Naman / November 2, 2024
From now on we don’t think AKD and his party needs any advice from the EX-Presidents or EX crooked MPs.
Could someone tell me whether these crooked politicians were reimbursed for the destruction of their properties during the “ Aragalaya “ period?
If they were reimbursed how much was it? Should not those who lost their homes and businesses during STATE sponsored riots of the past 76 years?
Reparations for those minorities affected by the majority race behaving like colonial power???
KP / November 2, 2024
RW: “I am a former President without a majority; the incumbent President without a majority. Is there any difference between us?”
~~~
Sir – Since you have asked the question “Is there any difference between us?”, I feel you deserve an answer.
~~~
The BIG difference is you were never elected as President!
~~~
whywhy / November 2, 2024
Rajapakshas were named and shamed . R W is so ignorant to believe in his
thoughts that no one in the Island knows better than him to run a country
and there those like Rajitha not second to him even after seeing ” people are
fed up with them . ” RW is still trying use the trick he played by hiding behind
My3 to become P M . He is still trying to force the people to accept him , by
using the loophole in the constitution to enter parliament from national list .
If the house is expected to be free of criminals , those who promoted or
tolerated the criminals must be prevented from entering the legislature by a
nationwide rejection of them . R W and Namal especially . Their only hope is
watching every step of whoever wins slipping on a slippery road and then
become the immediate salvation army with their circle of criminals . Many
have forgotten Saraath N Silva who openly on platforms confessed to helping
Mahinda in the case of Helping Hambantota . This clearly shows the level of
wisdom and intelligence that is ready to be compromised at any time for
personal ends . How many like these overt and rudely bold ? And in the
presence of the very man , the president of the country himself ? What was the
message being delivered to the public ? ” Even the topmost authority of judiciary
won’t help you against me . ” Shouldn’t he be held to account ?
Douglas / November 3, 2024
Criminals are of varying types. They range from the top class of Political Leaders and their cohorts (i.e. Henchmen, accomplices like Bureaucrats, Businessmen, goons, brokers, gang leaders, etc.) down the line to operatives on the streets. Of late, the most prominent and visible to the public eye and talked of were those in the Parliament (on both sides -Governing & Opposition) on whom the public condemnation arose with the “Aragalaua” that succeeded in chasing away a President, Prime Minister and Cabinet of Ministers, followed with a demand to chase away the “225” in Parliament. The reasons for these “Demands” were many, but the most prominent was the untold misery brought on the people and the ruination of the country’s economics, politics and social conditions.
The “First” phase of that remarkable show-down of this struggle was staged with the Presidential election that hit a “Bombardment” on the elitist ruling class. We saw the “Huge” exit of around “60” of those “Criminals”, but still left with remnants who are destined to vanish at the forthcoming Parliamentary elections. Some are due to be apprehended and “accommodated” where they deserve to be.
The next remarkable phase will be on the “14th” of this month.
MSarrij / November 3, 2024
In the coming phase of governing a major constitutional change is necessary to prevent the past culture of impunity creeping in.
It is important to have age limits and term limits to elected office and also limit the perks of all parliamentarians by law and its strict monitoring by an independent commission.
Good luck.
Rajash / November 3, 2024
Next Parliament may be empty with criminals.
The criminals of the previous parliaments are given all the security and luxury privileges.
The question is will the next criminals free parliament will have the courage to send to prisons the criminals of the previous parliaments and bring back the country’s money looted by them and stashed away.
davidthegood / November 3, 2024
Rajash, they need the courage, but will have obstacles from the robbers.
leelagemalli / November 3, 2024
Rajash,
how can this be possible in a country where almost everyone is corrupt?
–
Everything is relative. Does their average instinct allow them to select less corrupt individuals?
–
What if people are generally criminals?
–
How can the better ones be selected from criminals? I have observed people quarrelling like mad dogs on the streets even when the PIRITH-CHANTING loudspeakers are not even 20 meters away.
–
And I had to watch a man who was observed on ‘Poya Day’ beat a stray dog in public.
–
Vijitha Herath – MEDIA Minister violates rules in public
Does he claim to be exemplary? He proudly made an announcement that there are no more queues, but the queues for passport control continue.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j5efCuDqzCY
–
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8oX-7Dh6FNw
–
The shameless AKD deyyo is literally wrong with many public statements he makes on stage today.
–
Have they taken more loans? – the truth is yes, but AKD denies it
Have they printed new banknotes? – the truth is yes, but AKD and his stupid prime minister continue to deny it.
leelagemalli / November 3, 2024
Apologies, And I had to watch a man who observed sil on ‘Poya Day’ beat a stray 🐕 in public.
leelagemalli / November 3, 2024
Rajash, please watch the video below
–
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YEpZwOzWh0s
–
Questions raised by journos are not jokes.
RBH59 / November 3, 2024
AKD/NPP: Next Parliament Will Be Empty With Criminals
The NPP Government has entirely canceled plans to sell MILCO Co. to India’s Amul, securing revenue control through October at 2,000 million. Was the country’s past leadership a curse?
Anti-corruption, economic reform, and social welfare, positioning itself as an alternative to traditional parties but faces challenges with broader acceptance and practical implementation.
leelagemalli / November 3, 2024
Hello LS and OC (and other fact checkers),
Since comments have been closed for https://www.colombotelegraph.com/index.php/gay-gene-myth-questioning-the-relevance-of-transgenderism-in-sri-lanka/comment-page-1/#comment-2508088
–
I have added the following comment in this thread.
I get along with the Dutch, Germans, English and other nationalities in Europe so please excuse my comments sometimes not being as clear as if they were coming from the UK. I don’t care because English is just another European language to me.
–
I was appalled by the stupid comments repeated by our joker Lester this morning so I insist that if you don’t know the subject well you better not make big statements. More such stupid statements give me and the rational thinkers, allergies because we always respect the facts.
We as health care professionals (nutritionists, biochemists, food analysts in medical research) know undeniably that developed countries already have much higher cancer rates AND other trends in premature deaths.
–
https://www.wcrf.org/cancer-trends/cancer-rates-human-development-index/#:~:text=Overall%2C%20cancer%20incidence%20is%20higher,in%20many%20lower%20income%20countries.
–
Tbd
leelagemalli / November 3, 2024
cont.
–
The main reason for this is much higher consumption of meat (so-called protein source). Our self-proclaimed Elon Musk (Lester) may feel he could constantly mislead us in CT, but when it comes to arguing about even a small issue, he has disappeared from the CT forum for months.
–
The pompous thinking of the above person has made him a perpetual single. Poor guy! He could at least marry a man and become normal if his hidden inclinations don’t lead him to a heterosexual marriage (or living-together).
To me, his thoughts are similar to the popular German slogan “KINDER STATT INDER, which means making more children than letting Indians into the German labor market”, the provocative statement that went viral when German entrepreneurs announced the need to import Indian skilled workers back then.
–
Btw, what does LESTER know about “healthy food/nutrition” (is that molecular gastronomy?)
I have just returned from a short vacation from my home country and I think even though our people are not rich, I managed to have healthy food 24/7 without paying even 5 Euros per person. The rest I saved, I had a chance to buy “dry rations worth 10,000 Rupees each” for some (20 PULANNO families) I knew struggling for their daily meals.
Tbd
leelagemalli / November 3, 2024
cont.
Taking all these factors into consideration, I have no doubt that Mr. SCOT lives longer in the Sri Lankan environment than in polluted Europe. He is associated with exotic fruits, vegetables and fresh air in the CENTRAL province of Sri Lanka. If the politicians get it, I will return to my homeland in 8 years and continue my charitable work leading to “collection of merits” for my late mother.
–
Lester, the insulting joker, had better restrain himself with his silly remarks on unknown subjects and not harass the poor in our homeland. If he is a wealthy person, Why doesn’t he start a charity that could alleviate poverty in our country? The plain truth may be that his provocations can be limited to the cyber world and he may be another parasite living off the British government’s welfare funds. Unfortunately, these are the pompous Sinhalayas who are ruining our race. Alas, what a nation ?
–
My greatest wish is that OLD CODGER and Lanka Scot or similar humble and knowledgeable individuals be blessed with a long life expectancy so that they can spread facts that will lead to an improvement in the consciousness of our stupid DOMINATED srilanka, period. .
Lester / November 3, 2024
The rate of obesity is increasing much more quickly in developing countries than in developed countries. Secondly, a major cause of obesity in developed countries is the sedentary lifestyle, not lack of access to high quality food or healthcare or low quality medicine imported from India.
The toddy tapper in Germany is not capable of “lateral thinking” and thinks CBK won the civil war. This joker cannot think for himself and begs two other jokers to assist?
https://www.business-standard.com/article/international/uk-minister-warns-against-dangerous-indian-medicines-114050100566_1.html
I have always criticized India, warning against Ranil’s economic policies.
old codger / November 3, 2024
LM,
Our high IQ friend can’t take criticism . It upsets him so much that he waits until the very last hour until comments close, so that nobody can reply. Soo childishly transparent. 🤣🤣🤣
leelagemalli / November 3, 2024
OC,
“The high IQ man” tries hard to teach us the basics.
Also, they are trying to get marks by showing his fake QoL thinking we cannot count from A to B.
.
This is unfortunately evident not only in him, but also in self-proclaimed Professor Deepti Silva, who asks me to ignore “Old codger”
–
And the English teacher of our era, is making every effort to remind me of my chocolate (for the 50th time last week).
–
Alas, what happened to these estranged sinhalayas?
–
Should we tell them to change their staple diet to grass? I can ask my molecular culinary men to prepare a special dish for Lester (Tanakolen).
Leonard Jayawardena / November 3, 2024
Title of article: ‘’AKD/NPP: Next Parliament Will Be Empty With Criminals’’
Is the next parliament going to be completely composed of criminal NPP MPs who are invisible, so that while the parliament is filled WITH them the chamber still appears EMPTY?
Leonard Jayawardena / November 3, 2024
Should be “Empty OF Criminals.” 😊
Muhandiram / November 3, 2024
“AKD/NPP: Next Parliament Will Be Empty With Criminals”
Empty With Criminals or Empty Without Criminals?
paragon / November 3, 2024
IF AUNRAKUMARA WANTS EMPTY WITHOUT CRIMINALS HE SHOULD FIX BODY CAMERAS TO HIS NEW JVP-NPP PARLIAMENT MEMBERS OTHERWISE WITHIN FEW MONTHS THEY ALL WILL GET THE INFECTION FROM THE SEATS OF PARLIAMENT AND WILL BECOME CRIMINALS.
Naman / November 3, 2024
Criminals of the past need to face a cleaned up Judiciary in the near future. I am really how the profitably run Sri Lankan Airlines was made economically non-viable entity by Mahinda Rajapaksa and his brother in law etc. Why was Mihin Airline started? Is it the huge EGO of M Rajapaksa? AKD should create a separate Judicial mechanism to ensure justice is served on the criminals asap.
Glad the incorrectly appointed Ambassadors & High Commissioners are being brought back.People from SL Administration services should be given these posts on Meritocracy basis
leelagemalli / November 3, 2024
“Criminals of the past need to face a cleaned up Judiciary in the near future”
*
JVP killed more than 50,000 youth in 89-92 brutal insurgency. We know this from our own investigations and eyewitnesses, and need no further explanation.
*
However, mlechcha KILLERs became the darhlings of the mainstream media as of today. As a result, angry voters made them leaders.
So do you think then JVPrs should be punished by the same law?
–
It’s like rapists became judges and victims are treated with ignorance.
Now tell me, will the murderers of JVP (Tilvin and Lalkanta) be jailed and punished to the extent that the Rajapaksa should be punished?
–
If your answer is no, how can you talk about equal law and order for all?
Captain Morgan / November 3, 2024
Ranil Wickremesinghe has several flaws in his character and make-up. But the worst of those flaws is his inability or unwillingness to retire gracefully from politics even after being rejected unequivocally by the people multiple times.
