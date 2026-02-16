Akuregoda: When Political Survival Masquerades As Moral Outrage

By Asoka S. Seneviratne –
“A hypocrite is the kind of politician who would cut down a redwood tree, then mount the stump and make a speech for conservation.” ~ Adlai E. Stevenson
The cold-blooded assassination of Attorney-at-Law Buddhika Mallawarachchi and his wife in Akuregoda is a tragedy that demands swift justice. Yet, before the victims were even laid to rest, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and MP Namal Rajapaksa were already at the microphones, attempting to weave a narrative of “national collapse” out of a targeted criminal hit. Their rhetoric does not reflect a concern for public safety; it reflects a desperate struggle for political relevance.
The Myth of “Collapse” vs. the Reality of Reform
The Opposition’s narrative suggests that law and order have vanished because a crime occurred within a high-security zone during a state of emergency. This is a deliberate conflation of terms. The current emergency regulations, extended in late January 2026, are explicitly tied to the reconstruction efforts and essential services following the devastation of Cyclone Ditwah, not for police-state surveillance of every private residence.
In reality, the state’s response has been the polar opposite of “inactive.” Within 72 hours of the shooting, police identified key suspects and recovered the burnt escape vehicle in Baddegama. Ten specialized teams, including the CID and STF, have traced the hit to organized criminal elements. If security had “collapsed,” these leads would be cold. Instead, we see a law enforcement apparatus that is finally operating without the political interference that once protected such “Chicago-style” gunmen.
The Bar Association: A Unified Stand for Justice
The gravity of this incident is best understood through the response of the legal fraternity, not the opportunistic shouts of politicians. On February 15, 2026, the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL), led by President Rajeev Amarasuriya, convened its full membership in Colombo for the first time in 14 years. Their resolution was clear: a demand for the immediate apprehension of the perpetrators and an island-wide strike by lawyers on February 16 to protest the threat to the profession.
Crucially, the NPP Legal Wing joined this chorus, but with a vital distinction: they identified the “climate of violence” as a byproduct of entrenched criminal networks emboldened by years of previous political patronage. The legal community isn’t calling for a return to the “old ways” of security; they are demanding that the current administration accelerate its mandate to dismantle the culture of impunity once and for all.
The Two Faces of the Akuregoda Incident
The Opposition Narrative claims that the country is facing a catastrophic situation where no citizen is safe, arguing that the presence of the tri-forces should have rendered the nation a crime-free vacuum. This narrative ignores that targeted underworld hits are the byproduct of a dying system lashing out. In contrast, The Ground Reality shows a government focused on two fronts: the massive humanitarian recovery from Cyclone Ditwah and a relentless purge of organized crime. The speed of the current investigation, the lack of political shielding for suspects, and the focus on kingpins abroad prove that law and order haven’t collapsed—they are being rebuilt from the ruins left behind by the very people now complaining.
Conclusion: The Desperate Theater of the Defeated
Sajith and Namal’s “Chicago-style” outcry is not a demand for justice; it is a performance for survival. They are attempting to use a criminal hit as a proxy for a political crisis that simply does not exist. While the government works to dismantle the remnants of a criminal culture they helped build, the Opposition remains trapped in a cycle of opportunistic outrage.
“He who hunts for shadows in a high-security zone often forgets he is the one who cast them in the first place.”
The government’s commitment is clear: the law will apply to the gunman, the drug peddler, and the political opportunist alike. The “remnants” of the underworld will disappear, but it seems the remnants of old-school, “day-to-day” politics are still struggling to find their way out.
*The writer, among many, served as the Special Advisor to the Office of the President of Namibia from 2006 to 2012 and was a Senior Consultant with the UNDP for 20 years. He was a Senior Economist with the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (1972-1993). He can be reached via asoka.seneviratne@gmail.com
Naman / February 17, 2026
“ the “climate of violence” as a byproduct of entrenched criminal networks emboldened by years of previous political patronage”
The ABOVE is the truth and had been very well articulated.
Previous quarter century our country saw loss of human rights/ white vans operated by state authorities/swindling of the national coffers/ wastage of country’s foreign exchange
People are eagerly waiting to see speedy sentencing for the culprits of multiple murders etc etc
nimal fernando / February 17, 2026
“Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and MP Namal Rajapaksa were already at the microphones, attempting to weave a narrative of “national collapse” out of a targeted criminal hit.”
He is known as Prof. ASS,
Unlike these murder and torture supporting critics of you, who have Ranil’s and Rajapakses’ up their asses well and good ……… you speak from the mouth, Prof. Way to go Prof! Keep it up!!
Your success is measured by how loud these despicable low-life assholes howl ……. These hurt supporters of thieving and murdering Ranil and Rajapakses …….. who are now cornered by the longsuffering people through AKD and his band of absolutely well-behaved CLASSY outfit!
Take that you scumbags!
Couldn’t have happened to a nicer lot!
For crying out loud man, Sajith’s farther is a mass murderer and a torturer …….. Namal and his father are killers ……. his uncle Gota is a sick serial-killer! …… In other places less “Buddhist,” would’ve been known as Jack the Ripper, Son of Sam, The Zodiac Killer, Ed Gein, ……. feel free to name ye favourite ……
Ranil is our own Jeffrey Dahmer …….. the same sexual-preference ……… and the same sick enjoyment of torture and dismemberment.
Who is sicker …….. the killers or the supporters of killers? …….. Native?
nimal fernando / February 17, 2026
might’ve got truncated,
For crying out loud man, Sajith’s farther is a mass murderer and a torturer …….. Namal and his father are killers ……. his uncle Gota is a sick serial-killer! …… In other places less “Buddhist,” would’ve been known as Jack the Ripper, Son of Sam, The Zodiac Killer, Ed Gein, ……. feel free to name ye favourite ……
Ranil is our own Jeffrey Dahmer …….. the same sexual-preference ……… and the same sick enjoyment of torture and dismemberment.
–
Who is sicker …….. the killers or the supporters of killers? …….. Native?
a14455 / February 17, 2026
Prof
What is the point of your article. Namal and Sajith are part of the opposition. it is their role to bring up issues like this. Not just for the lawyers. wouldnt it be better if your government solves the problem instead of writing half assed articles?
leelagemalli / February 17, 2026
a14455 / February 17, 2026
He is known as Prof. ASS, and is this the first time he has published such articles?
He is another blind guy who placed such high hopes on a man who was solely confined to Thambuththegama. Anura Kumara’s performance thus far has been ridiculous. Aside from lying obviously, he appears to have nothing in his thoughts, except his inferiority complex in comparison to those who have accomplished something in life via sweat and hard effort. He assaulted everyone without mercy in order to achieve his political goals, but hatred and curse spread throughout society, to the point where lawyers and other professionals are physically targeted in everyday life today. Sri Lanka’s national security is currently under serious scrutiny.
leelagemalli / February 17, 2026
In Sri Lanka today, the growing public anger is not the result of nostalgia for the past—it is the result of betrayal.
The rise of National People’s Power was built on fiery speeches, sweeping accusations, and a relentless campaign that painted every previous administration as a complete failure of 76 years. They mastered the art of outrage. They weaponized frustration.
They convinced the vulnerable that overnight transformation was possible if only power was handed to them. But governing a country is not the same as shouting from a political stage. Today, with power firmly in their hands, the silence on promised reforms is deafening.
Where are the decisive anti-corruption laws? Where is the crackdown on the underworld that was loudly pledged?
–
Where is the relief for families crushed by the cost of living? Where is the VAT reduction on essential goods that was promised as a lifeline to struggling households? The people are not asking for miracles—they are asking for accountability. Instead of measurable action, they are given distractions, rhetoric, and carefully staged narratives meant to preserve popularity rather than deliver progress.
leelagemalli / February 17, 2026
Even symbolic gestures expose insecurity.
At the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, during a match between the Pakistan national cricket team and the India national cricket team, the reluctance to acknowledge the stadium’s name—associated with Ranasinghe Premadasa—reflected a petty political mindset.
A nation in crisis does not need leaders obsessed with erasing names; it needs leaders focused on building futures.
This is not about defending former governments. Every administration has made mistakes. But tearing down the past without constructing the future is not reform—it is manipulation.
Sri Lankans deserve transparency, competence, and humility in leadership. They deserve leaders who understand that power is not a trophy won through anger, but a responsibility carried with wisdom. If bold promises were enough, the country would already be transformed. What the people now demand is not another speech, not another excuse, but real, visible, accountable action.
