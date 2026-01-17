An Open Letter To The Parents Of The Year 6 Students

By Fr J.C. Pieris –
Dear mothers and fathers,
Your precious sons and daughters who are in Year 6 in the current year have lost a chance of a life time! They were to get an education that is considered in the world the best. An education that taps into the natural talents, curiosity and innocence of childhood. This is the wealth that students bring to the classroom. Their education is experience based and founded on team work. There is no jealous competition nor emotional energy wasted on wanting to defeat an adversary. So, studying becomes a game, a game with companions who together overcome a given problem. Victory is shared by all. Going to school becomes a joy.
What a pity! Dear mothers and fathers, do you realize what your child has lost? Your child has lost a chance to become a wholesome, happy, adventurous youngster who will have a holistic knowledge acquiring capacity. This is just the opposite of the current old system where the child is imprisoned in a dirty competitive, dog eat dog, narrow method of a sad and boring exercise called education. It has spawned many a moron and a selfish adult in our country who have destroyed and bankrupted the country and its humane culture.
What happened?
The reason for the recent ugly happenings in this regard, shows that the stinking weevils have come out of the woodwork who went into hiding after the Aragalaya and the election victories of the NPP. The racist, chauvinist, narrow minded frogs in the well have started croaking lies, filth and venom. It is not Harini nor the NPP who lost. It is your dear children who lost. Last time they crucified an excellent surgeon called Dr Shafii, this time the innocent victims are your children. They did not destroy the government they destroyed the bright future of your children.
Can we reverse the government decision?
Yes, we can. If all the parents of the Year 6 students organize a rally demanding the new education reforms for their children, demanding their children not be abandoned, the government will have to listen. What happened will be a tactical retreat. It will be your privilege to organize the counter offensive and send back the stinking insects into their holes and retrieve the new and beautiful education system for your children. If the weevil Weerawansa can bring a hundred onto the road you must bring a thousand and crush the enemy of your children.
What can be done?
All the parents of Year 6 students together with their teachers who love them will rally in the most public place like the Bus Stand in the closest town. It will not be done in one or two places in the country but all over the country; it need not be done on the same day either. If one town successfully carries it out, it will catch on. It will spread like wild fire. The government will have to give in. Your children and the future of their education will be saved. If we do not fight for our children who will? We fight for the right of our children. Hurry! It is not too late; it can still be saved.
Latest comments
Ajith / January 17, 2026
“Students together with their teachers who love them will rally in the most public place like the Bus Stand in the closest town. It will not be done in one or two places in the country but all over the country; “
It is a bad practice of bringing the parents, children and teachers to the towns. This children of year six now have to reach about another 10 or 15 years to get the benefits of the educational reforms. Don’t bring the children into the streets.
There is a responsibility for the NPP to the educate or reform the Maha Sangha what is right for a Buddhist Monk or what is good for a real Buddhist Monk or what is the role of Buddhist Monks and what was wrong by the Buddhist Monks over the decades.
I don’t understand why cannot NPP and Teams are hiding to tell that they also made mistakes and they understood that we need to change ourselves and it is good that all those who did mistakes should change now for a better nation. NPP should not be a political party, it should be a revolutionist movement to accomodate
/
Ajith / January 17, 2026
“NPP should not be a political party, it should be a revolutionist movement to accommodate all communities with them to share the power.”
/
SJ / January 17, 2026
Seriously?
/
ramona therese fernando / January 18, 2026
These educational reforms by PM Harini are at an enormous cost to the Lankan tax-payer because they are funded by foreign loans. It is about ceaseless interactive upon interactive classroom approaches where in end the children actually learn very little. It involves IT educational technology that even US is trying to phase out because of its cost factors and lack of proficient test-score results. No, all Lankan children need are more textbooks and workbooks, and better teaching that comes with upgraded pay scales for teachers (minus after-school tuition classes, where parents spent enormous amounts of money on, rather than pay a school-tax).
/
ramona therese fernando / January 18, 2026
Cont.
Don’t blame the education system for our economic hardships. Fault of our economy is about poor pay scales for our worker-
class because monopolistic business people offshore the money gained from our struggling working masses such that the government (even if well-meaning) has to cajoule back by allowing show-off factors like Rolls Royces or installing Lankan presidents in private foreign universities. NPP needs to become tough on the returning of the outsourced wealth, otherwise it will carry on being the norm of the political and business culture at the continual detriment of our hardworking-suffering-Lankan-worker.
/
ramona therese fernando / January 18, 2026
Yet I believe some of the content might be very useful, like teaching and encouraging a more democratic and inclusive society. Only hope that students from private schools learn and interact with the lifestyles of children of families working as house cleaners, tea-pluckers, farmers, fishermen, laborers, maid-services, street and toilet cleaners, and tourist side-helpers.
/
Ajith / January 18, 2026
“Yet I believe some of the content might be very useful, like teaching and encouraging a more democratic and inclusive society.
Its true that teaching and encouraging a more democratic and inclusive society. But, the government should tell the truth about how more democratic and inclusive society was not carried out by the past governments and religious leaders from 1948 to until now. We should not teach the lies, particularly about what happened from 1948 to 2026, 1500 to 1948.
/