An Open Letter To The Parents Of The Year 6 Students

By Fr J.C. Pieris –

Dear mothers and fathers,

Your precious sons and daughters who are in Year 6 in the current year have lost a chance of a life time! They were to get an education that is considered in the world the best. An education that taps into the natural talents, curiosity and innocence of childhood. This is the wealth that students bring to the classroom. Their education is experience based and founded on team work. There is no jealous competition nor emotional energy wasted on wanting to defeat an adversary. So, studying becomes a game, a game with companions who together overcome a given problem. Victory is shared by all. Going to school becomes a joy.

What a pity! Dear mothers and fathers, do you realize what your child has lost? Your child has lost a chance to become a wholesome, happy, adventurous youngster who will have a holistic knowledge acquiring capacity. This is just the opposite of the current old system where the child is imprisoned in a dirty competitive, dog eat dog, narrow method of a sad and boring exercise called education. It has spawned many a moron and a selfish adult in our country who have destroyed and bankrupted the country and its humane culture.

What happened?

The reason for the recent ugly happenings in this regard, shows that the stinking weevils have come out of the woodwork who went into hiding after the Aragalaya and the election victories of the NPP. The racist, chauvinist, narrow minded frogs in the well have started croaking lies, filth and venom. It is not Harini nor the NPP who lost. It is your dear children who lost. Last time they crucified an excellent surgeon called Dr Shafii, this time the innocent victims are your children. They did not destroy the government they destroyed the bright future of your children.

Can we reverse the government decision?

Yes, we can. If all the parents of the Year 6 students organize a rally demanding the new education reforms for their children, demanding their children not be abandoned, the government will have to listen. What happened will be a tactical retreat. It will be your privilege to organize the counter offensive and send back the stinking insects into their holes and retrieve the new and beautiful education system for your children. If the weevil Weerawansa can bring a hundred onto the road you must bring a thousand and crush the enemy of your children.

What can be done?

All the parents of Year 6 students together with their teachers who love them will rally in the most public place like the Bus Stand in the closest town. It will not be done in one or two places in the country but all over the country; it need not be done on the same day either. If one town successfully carries it out, it will catch on. It will spread like wild fire. The government will have to give in. Your children and the future of their education will be saved. If we do not fight for our children who will? We fight for the right of our children. Hurry! It is not too late; it can still be saved.