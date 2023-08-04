Are Buddhist Research Studies Task Oriented?

By Vipula Wanigasekera –

The social deterioration and rising crime rates are a concern for Sri Lanka, a country known for its deep Buddhist past and unique cultural tapestry. It is vital to examine these concerns through a prism that is strongly rooted in the island nation’s Buddhist ideals as it navigates the intricacies of modern times in the face of having to project country’s values within and outside.

In order to maintain the core of the nation’s spiritual and moral compass, the writer intends to highlight the urgent need for Buddhist research studies to address societal degradation and rising crime rates in Sri Lanka.

Over two millennia, Buddhism has played a fundamental role in shaping Sri Lanka’s cultural landscape. Except for politically driven violence majority of Sri Lankan Buddhists have been blessed by the nonviolent teachings of Siddhartha Gautama, the Buddha, which have helped to cultivate compassion, tolerance, and a strong sense of community.

However, Sri Lanka’s social fabric has been put under tremendous strain as a result of many effects. Traditional values that formerly helped communities stay together have been weakened by the advent of materialism, consumerism, and individualism as well as politicization.

In this situation, research studies on prevailing Buddhist practices are essential for determining the level of social decay and for coming up with practical solutions for preserving the essential elements taught in Buddhism in modern society.

People in Sri Lanka have traditionally lived in close-knit communities where they rely on one another for support and cooperation. The sense of community is thinning as urbanisation and technology-driven lives take hold, which causes feelings of seclusion and alienation.

A continuous quest of wealth and prestige is also a result of the rise of consumerism and material aspirations. This pursuit of material gain frequently takes precedence over moral considerations, resulting in corruption, dishonesty, and a disdain for the welfare of society. Significant negative effects include the collapse of trust and the fraying of the social fabric as a result of the moral standards’ loss.

Sri Lanka has seen both benefits and challenges as a result of the digital era. While having access to information and technology has given many people more power, it has also exposed vulnerable people—particularly young people—to new threats. The proliferation of toxic ideology, online fraud, and cyberbullying all contribute to a divided society.

The harsh manifestation of the larger problem of social deterioration is the crime rate in Sri Lanka. Criminal activity finds fertile ground to take root and develop when societies become fractured, poverty endures, and moral norms erode. Understanding the relationship between crime and social decay is necessary for effective treatments, even if it is important to recognise that crime is a complex issue with many contributing elements.

Theft, robbery, and assault are three of the most frequent crimes. Vulnerable people may turn to unlawful activity as a method of survival due to a lack of social cohesion and shrinking support networks. The need for material wealth and status at all costs also feeds fraud, white-collar crime, and corruption, further dividing society.

The youth of Sri Lanka are also seriously threatened by the drug pandemic, as substance usage has disastrous effects. In addition to limiting the drug trade, combating the causes of drug-related crimes requires promoting a feeling of purpose, belonging, and wellbeing among the most vulnerable members of society.

The writer has refrained himself from making remarks on recent reports that had led to controversial debates as to conduct of some Buddhist monks, viewpoints expressed by Buddhist audiences as well as perceived role of some monks in political circles. Here is how research can prevent social degradation.

* Studies to show that moral principles like compassion, kindness, and generosity are essential building blocks for a harmonious community. Scholars through pragmatic research, can encourage people to adopt these ideals by demonstrating the applicability of these concepts in contemporary circumstances.

* Buddhism places a strong focus on mindfulness and meditation as methods for achieving inner tranquilly and self-awareness. A more attentive and compassionate populace can be created by incorporating these practices into educational curriculum, businesses, and community centres, which lowers the risk of crime.

* Research studies can shed light on tactics that foster connection and community engagement. Fostering a sense of belonging through community-based projects and activities helps lessen social isolation and potential criminal behaviour.

* Researchers can suggest policies and efforts aimed at elevating marginalised communities by looking at the causes of poverty and socioeconomic disparities. Equal access to possibilities for employment, healthcare, and education can keep people from turning to crime as a method of surviving.

* Probing into the social, economic, and psychological factors contributing to drug abuse can pave the way for targeted interventions, rehabilitation programs, and awareness campaigns to combat addiction effectively.

* Given the influence of technology in contemporary life, research can explore the potential impact of digital ethics education to counter cyberbullying, online harassment, and the spread of harmful ideologies.

Buddhist research studies can play a transforming role in leading Sri Lanka towards a more peaceful and compassionate society in the face of these formidable obstacles. These studies can delve into Buddhist doctrine to provide useful remedies by concentrating on social decay and the rise in crime. These are some crucial topics that such research ought to delve into the following:

There are many Buddhist Universities and Institutions in Sri Lanka. At a time Sri Lanka has detrimental and reported indicators such as high liquor consumption, Rape Cases, Child abuse, Suicides, Poverty, Domestic violence, Discrimination, it is imperative that Buddhist research studies concentrate on Sri Lanka’s societal decay and rising crime rates.

These studies and their outcome can offer important insights and workable answers to reduce if not alleviate social decay and promote moral values by drawing on the timeless wisdom of Buddhist teachings.

*The writer is former Diplomat, Tourism Official and Lecturer for ECU as well as author of ‘Pointers to Enlightenment and Meditation teacher for tourists