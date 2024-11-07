By Fareez Farook –

The story of Sri Lanka’s recent turmoil is both a cautionary tale of authoritarianism gone awry and a narrative of resilience. The Rajapaksa dynasty, spearheaded by Gotabaya Rajapaksa, came to symbolize the very forces that pushed Sri Lanka to the brink—corruption, nepotism, and reckless economic policies. Gotabaya’s tenure left the nation reeling from financial mismanagement, stoked ethnic divisions, and silenced dissent. Yet, from this dark chapter emerged a new leader, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, whose values and vision offer Sri Lankans a renewed sense of hope. This article traces the disastrous decisions of Gotabaya’s administration and examines how Dissanayake and the National People’s Power (NPP) party are paving a path toward unity, accountability, and economic recovery.

The Destructive Legacy of Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s rule began with promises of security and prosperity, but it quickly devolved into a regime driven by ethnocentrism, nepotism, and economic blunders. He ascended to power on a wave of Sinhalese nationalism, framing himself as a protector against threats from minority communities. His rule deepened ethnic divides, especially targeting Tamil and Muslim populations, creating an “us versus them” atmosphere.

In a calculated move post-Easter attacks in 2019, he ramped up the rhetoric around “protecting” Sri Lanka from minority extremists. Mosques and Muslim-owned businesses faced violence, with little intervention from authorities—a chilling reminder of state complicity. Rather than uniting the country, he harnessed division, deploying a strategy of “us versus them” that deflected attention from the pressing economic issues that plagued the nation.

Nepotism and the Rise of the Rajapaksa Dynasty

Gotabaya’s presidency was marked by rampant nepotism, with key government roles filled by family members, including his brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, who served as Prime Minister. Other close relatives & loyalists took charge of crucial portfolios like finance and law. Under the guise of stability, the Rajapaksas formed a political monopoly, undermining accountability. One of the most damaging consequences was a drastic tax cut in 2019, a policy endorsed by his brother, then-finance minister Basil Rajapaksa, which stripped the state of revenue. This ill-advised move quickly drained Sri Lanka’s coffers, leaving it financially vulnerable.

Economic Missteps and the Move to Organic Farming

In an attempt to present Sri Lanka as a green pioneer, Gotabaya abruptly banned chemical fertilizers in 2021, aiming for a transition to organic farming. This policy devastated the agricultural sector, with crop yields for staples like rice and tea dropping dramatically. Sri Lanka, once a self-sufficient rice producer, was forced to import rice amid soaring costs, deepening the strain on its depleted foreign reserves. Economists warned of these risks, but Gotabaya dismissed expert advice, framing the policy as an environmental leap forward. Instead, it spiraled into a food crisis and economic collapse.

Financial Corruption and the Looting of Public Wealth

Gotabaya’s government exploited public resources and signed dubious contracts that prioritized profit over national interest. The infamous Hambantota Port deal with China, a project fronted by the Rajapaksas, resulted in a massive debt burden and a 99-year lease to China. This deal underscored how the Rajapaksa administration sacrificed long-term sovereignty for short-term financial gain. As foreign reserves dwindled and Sri Lanka defaulted on its debt in 2022, the economic chaos exposed the depths of corruption. Pandora Papers revelations further implicated the Rajapaksa family in offshore accounts and financial misconduct.

Silencing Dissent and Violations of Human Rights

In his pursuit of power, Gotabaya deployed repressive tactics to silence opposition. Journalists and activists who questioned his policies faced intimidation, detainment, or even murder. The Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) became a tool to stifle dissent, imprisoning critics without trial. Prominent figures, like lawyer Hejaaz Hizbullah, were detained under dubious charges, underscoring a regime where dissent was not tolerated. This authoritarian climate eroded press freedom and fostered a pervasive culture of fear, with state forces loyal to Gotabaya strategically positioned across civil institutions.

The Hope of Anura Kumara Dissanayake and the NPP

In the wake of Gotabaya’s abdication, Anura Kumara Dissanayake and the NPP emerged as symbols of a new dawn. Dissanayake’s unwavering stance against corruption and his commitment to social justice resonated deeply with a public disillusioned by empty promises and self-serving leaders. Unlike his predecessors, Dissanayake’s vision for Sri Lanka is based on inclusion, integrity, and progress. His straightforward, honest rhetoric appeals to a nation longing for leaders who prioritize people over power.

The NPP: A Movement for Accountability and Equity

Dissanayake’s party, the National People’s Power, stands in stark contrast to the traditional power dynamics of Sri Lankan politics. Grounded in transparency, the NPP advocates policies that restore faith in governance. The party’s emphasis on responsible fiscal management, sustainable development, and economic independence addresses the immediate and long-term needs of the nation. Unlike the Rajapaksa’s debt-heavy policies, Dissanayake envisions economic growth fueled by domestic industries and infrastructure, strengthening Sri Lanka’s self-reliance.

To address Sri Lanka’s financial crisis, the NPP proposes stringent anti-corruption measures, including routine audits and open reporting of government spending. These policies, coupled with a commitment to reduce public debt responsibly, have instilled confidence among diverse communities, from urban professionals to rural farmers. By curbing state corruption and waste, Dissanayake and the NPP aim to make public funds work for the people, not political elites.

A Commitment to Unity and Reconciliation

Dissanayake’s appeal extends across ethnic and religious boundaries, a rarity in Sri Lankan politics. Unlike Gotabaya, who pandered to Sinhalese nationalism, Dissanayake emphasizes inclusivity, seeking reconciliation for communities scarred by years of conflict and division. The NPP has proposed a truth and reconciliation commission to address past grievances, aiming for healing through accountability. This approach resonates with Tamil, Muslim, and Sinhalese populations alike, as Dissanayake pledges to protect the rights of all citizens and restore a sense of national solidarity.

People’s Hopes for a New Sri Lanka

For millions of Sri Lankans, Dissanayake’s leadership represents a long-awaited promise of recovery and reform. His pledge to reduce inequality, prioritize education and healthcare, and revitalize agriculture signals a renewed commitment to the welfare of ordinary citizens. As Dissanayake puts it, “Power belongs to the people, not to those who hold office.” This shift in perspective is deeply personal for Sri Lankans who suffered under Gotabaya’s authoritarian rule and now see in Dissanayake a chance to rebuild their nation with dignity and transparency.

The NPP’s rise has mobilized people from all walks of life, united by the hope for a better Sri Lanka. Where the Rajapaksas drained resources and crushed dissent, Dissanayake promises a government that listens to its citizens and prioritizes their well-being. Sri Lankans gather in packed halls to hear him speak, seeing in his words not just policy but sincerity—a genuine desire to restore their country’s honor and potential.

The Dawn of a New Era

Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s presidency brought Sri Lanka to the brink, marked by corruption, nepotism, and division. His rule decimated the economy, fractured society, and instilled a culture of fear. Yet, amid this darkness, Anura Kumara Dissanayake has emerged with a vision rooted in integrity and unity. With the NPP, he offers Sri Lankans a path to rebuild—not through division, but through solidarity; not through exploitation, but through empowerment.

As Sri Lanka turns to the future, Dissanayake stands as a reminder that true leadership lies in service, not power. His rise offers a rare glimmer of hope that this nation, bruised but resilient, can once again stand tall. The dawn may be fragile, but it is real, and under Dissanayake’s guidance, Sri Lankans dare to believe in the promise of a brighter tomorrow.