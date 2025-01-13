Basic laws and regulations on gambling in Sri Lanka

https://tripjive.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/10-Best-Places-to-Visit-in-Sri-Lanka.jpg

Sri Lanka is one of those countries where gambling is mainly restricted, so if you are going to gamble, you need to research all the terms and conditions. Restrictions apply not only to tourists but also to locals. First of all, it is worth noting that of all gambling games, only the state lottery and horse racing are allowed here.

Casinos

In 2019, strict measures were taken to restrict access to casinos. First, all online casinos were banned. Next, the government closed down three gambling establishments in Colombo. At the moment, there are only a few land-based casinos in the country that operate under a state license. The most popular establishment is Ballys Casino.

A completely different situation exists in neighbouring India, where Sri Lanka has long-standing neighbourly and diplomatic relations. In this country, online gambling is an active development, and federal laws that prohibit it are absent.

Betting on sports

Under current legislation, the entire sports betting industry is banned. Only betting on horse racing is allowed, and it is fully legal. Bookmakers’ offices in both land-based and online formats are prohibited. As punishment, the owners of such establishments face a fine of up to $550 and a jail term of up to 3 years.

Lottery

The National Lottery is the only legally operating lottery in the country. All other companies, even those operating online, are considered illegal. The lottery has existed in Sri Lanka since 1963 and is considered one of the most popular forms of gambling. The most popular formats are scratch cards and instant games.

Penalties for illegal gambling

Legislation now strictly regulates the penalties for illegal gambling.

Internet gambling is also prohibited. A unique gambling regulatory body constantly monitors such sites and blocks them. Also, a law was recently passed that restricts the use of cryptocurrency as a form of payment. Thus, it was possible to stop the growth of illegal gambling sites.

Tourists can participate in all types of legal gambling. These include lotteries, betting on horse races and several land-based casinos. Some hotels house gambling establishments that operate legally.