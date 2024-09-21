Basis For Voting To Select Next Members Of Parliament & The President

By Sunil J. Wimalawansa –

It is alarming that many middle-class Sri Lankans, the majority group, continue to rely on family-driven, self-proclaimed, high-class politicians to lead the country, from the presidency to the parliament. These families, who have held the reins of power for the past five decades, have failed to uplift the nation socially, morally, and economically. This has led to a decline in the country’s wealth and foreign reserves, and an increase in unemployment, poverty, and malnutrition. Sri Lanka has been ensnared in this destructive cycle for far too long, and the need for a change in the political system is more urgent than ever.

Lack of Progress in Economic Development

The country has seen little progress in sustainable economic development in recent years. Aside from natural growth driven by entrepreneurs, small businesses, and their exports, except for false promises, the rulers have done virtually nothing sustainable to benefit the population and the country. The last major successful project was the accelerated Mahaweli project over five decades.

Since then, instead of generating new industries or fostering exports and the private sector, politicians have focused on selling national assets and state-owned enterprises, enriching themselves and filling the treasury. Therefore, it is unsurprising that the voters are crying for a System Change, as a last resort to break the vicious cycle of corruption, nepotism, and poverty.

Exploitation of the Constitution

Elected officials continue to exploit the 148th statement in the Constitution to protect themselves and their allies while amassing vast wealth, much of which is reportedly stashed in foreign countries. All of this is done under the guise of being protected by the Constitution, partly by suppressing the judiciary and eliminating independent committees that oversee government activities. This exploitation is not just a deception, it’s a blatant betrayal of our nation and its people, leading us towards bankruptcy. It’s high time we, the public, demand a change in the system to put an end to this exploitation.

The Public’s Demand for Change

Given these harsh realities, it’s no wonder that most Sri Lankans are clamoring for a systemic overhaul to usher in more effective corruption-free governance. Besides, the next general election would allow eliminating cooks and deadwood to return to the parliament. While the movement (e.g., Aragalaya) may have struggled to articulate this demand clearly, the public has voiced this need for change for years.

The only way to break free from this vicious downward spiral is for voters to elect honest, intelligent, transparent political leaders who put your country first and possess strong leadership skills untainted by political, legal, religious, or moral baggage. However, to sustain the changes for good, replacing the current tainted Constitution is essential.

Government’s Failures in Addressing Bankruptcy

The current government has failed to reduce its size and expenses. Instead, the unelected president increased his budget and unproductive foreign trips that further wasted funds. In addition, he imposed austerity measures per the IMF agreement, including massive taxes levied and subsidies cut for fertilizer and essential items like food, medicine, fuel/gas, and electricity.

All this while a few of them were involved in siphoning funds from the treasury through multiple scandals—one after the other. These actions have disproportionately impacted low-and middle-income families, leading to increased hunger and malnutrition, especially among children and pregnant women. The latter will have a severe, permanent negative impact on future generations.

Failure to Establish Social Safety Nets

The government failed to establish necessary social welfare support, public sector reforms, or public-private partnerships and has done nothing to significantly reduce its expenditures. Unchecked money printing and major governmental financial scandals have led to inflation, currency devaluation, and a higher cost of living. Over the past two years, the government failed to incentivize industry growth and exports to generate foreign exchange; instead, it has chosen to increase taxes and borrow money to run the government and postpone debt payments.

Lack of a Loan Repayment Policy

Without reducing government expenditure, the country seems reliant on tourism and remittances from expatriates to generate foreign exchange. We do not need an expensive, autocratic, and neurotic government for that. However, without significant foreign exchange generation, IMF loans are primarily used to ‘pay off’ previous loans (i.e., IMF taking back the money they were supposed to give us). With inadequate reserves and disastrous policies from the Central Bank, Sri Lanka is highly vulnerable to internal and external shocks, such as terrorism or another pandemic.

The Need for Debt Reduction

Without substantial debt reduction and budgetary reforms, the country will remain in fiscal chaos. Balancing the budget is a must. However, due to the ministers’ lack of vision, it is not even in the vicinity. Establishing a sustainable fiscal framework and renegotiating debt agreements (including debt forgiveness aspects) is critical for overcoming the bankruptcy created by current politicians and Sri Lanka’s future growth.

A new government must address these issues to ensure economic recovery and stability while curtailing the brain drain of skilled workers. The new president has the option to dissolve the parliament and run the country with a highly selected multi-party expert group of ministers, like a 12-—to 15-member cabinet, until a general election is called.

The Problem with the Oligarchy

Sri Lanka has long been governed by a political oligarchy—a small group of wealthy families who control the nation’s finances and politics. This system, disguised as democracy, leaves little room for public participation and change. To achieve meaningful System Change, the country must replace top-ranking, entrenched bureaucrats who facilitate the corruption of the parliamentarians and, more importantly, its corrupted Constitution and shift to governance based on merit, not privilege.

Meritocracy Over Aristocracy

In an aristocracy, a small number of the privileged ruling classes (usually self-acclaimed and not by value) continually maintain power and the governance that places power in the hands of the aristocrats. Constitutions are potent tools that protect governance based on the people’s sovereignty, providing legally binding mechanisms for legitimate public participation in public life. Despite this, the current constitution in Sri Lanka is tainted with many worthless and harmful amendments designed to politicians compromising the population.

We need to nurture meritocracy (appointing, promotions, awards, etc., based on ability, credibility, and past performance/record), not based on friendships and nepotism. On top of it, we need selfless leaders (instead of selfish ones) with broader understanding and wisdom to see the needs of today and the future so that the country can be prepared and directed to face inevitable challenges successfully. Leaders who are uncompassionate, cannot hear from experts and fellow citizens, and lack humility and humanism are guaranteed to cause chaos and prevent the country’s progress (e.g., loan-dependent governance, as currently happening). We have several such examples in the leadership in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka needs leaders chosen based on their abilities, credibility, and past performance rather than nepotism at EVERY level of government, department, university, etc. The country must embrace meritocracy and elect selfless leaders with the wisdom to address today’s challenges and prepare for the future. In the absence of that, leaders who lack compassion and humility will thrive on corruption and continue to prevent progress.

The Role of Right Policies and Good Governance

Parties with an absolute majority can pass any law (as witnessed in recent years), ignoring opposition and public needs. In today’s age of social media, political parties often spread false narratives rather than focusing on policy improvements and doing things for the betterment of their citizens. A leader who cannot adhere to the basic principles of unity, maintenance of sovereignty, and progress is not fit to govern Sri Lanka.

Country-First Policies

Political leaders and parties that fail to prioritize the country’s sovereignty and implement sustainable economic policies should not be elected. Sri Lanka must emphasize buying local goods and food to support the economy instead of imported items. Leaders who do not follow these principles cannot be trusted to guide the country to prosperity.

The Role of Religion and Culture

As a predominantly Buddhist country, Sri Lanka’s Constitution has always protected, as it should, its religious heritage. While religion should remain separate from governance, it is an integral part of Sri Lankan culture. Secularism and the erosion of family values, as seen in some Western countries, can lead to further disunity and should not be accepted due to foreign influence.

Time to Ending the Oligarchy

To break free from the political oligarchy, Sri Lanka must replace its corrupt politicians and the Constitution and establish merit-based governance. A new constitution should allow for legitimate public participation and ensure that governance reflects the people’s will rather than being dominated by a few powerful families. People have the right to governance, not bureaucrats or elected officials. Politicians are only “servants” to the public. So, they should be addressed accordingly and not via pompous titles. This is the right opportunity and the TIME to make that happen. We hope the new president will be a role model in initiating that principle.

Conclusion

Political leaders who prioritize self-interest over the country’s progress are unsuitable for governance. Sri Lanka needs a president and elected political representatives who are transparent, accountable, and capable of making decisions that benefit the nation.

Sri Lanka needs leaders who are selfless, compassionate, and capable of navigating the country to overcome current challenges. Only by breaking free from the political oligarchy and electing leaders based on merit can Sri Lanka hope to progress socially, morally, and economically.