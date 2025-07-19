Behind Closed Doors: The Politics Of Education Reform

By Anushka Kahandagamage –

Transparency should be a fundamental principle of any governing body. During the election campaign, the now-ruling party strongly criticized the previous government for its lack of transparency and alleged corruption. They pledged that, if elected, they would lead with openness and accountability. Transparency is essential not only to combat corruption and fraud but also to foster active public participation in the democratic process. When a government engages in national policy-making, it must listen to the people and integrate their perspectives into decision-making.

Among all areas of policy, education deserves particular attention. When educational reforms are introduced or curricula are revised, it is vital to inform the public and address their concerns. Education, after all, is the backbone of a nation. Unfortunately, today most people hear about education reforms through social media, often without context or clarity. Although the Ministry of Education recently announced reform plans, the public remains largely unaware of their specifics. While certain intellectual circles discuss reform committees and their ad hoc affiliations, there is little transparency regarding the actual process or content of the reforms. Parents and the wider public will likely learn about the changes only after they have been implemented, when it is too late to have a say.

Outdated Ministry of Education Website

On the Ministry of Education website, there is no mention of the current education reforms taking place. According to the site, the only documented reforms are from 2023. In fact, under the relevant section, one still finds a message from the former Minister of Education, Susil Premajayanth, dated 2022. It is even difficult to determine who the current Minister of Education is based on the information available.The reforms listed on the website are outlined as part of a long-term plan covering the period from 2022 to 2032. Against this backdrop, it remains unclear whether the proposed curriculum changes currently being discussed originate from the current administration or are continuations of previous plans.

The Faces Behind Reform

There is no publicly available information about the members of the committee involved in the current education reforms. It is unclear who appointed the committee, what its composition is, or what criteria were used in its formation. None of these details can be found on official websites. As a result, the public is left to rely on unverified and often inaccurate information circulating on social media.

Any government should approach education reform with careful planning, transparency, and a deep sense of responsibility. Education is not merely an administrative sector, it is the foundation upon which the future of a society is built. A well-crafted and inclusive education policy can empower generations, reduce inequality, and contribute to national development. Conversely, poorly planned or opaque reforms can have long-lasting negative consequences.

Skepticism

When education policies are developed without transparency, they risk eroding public trust. A lack of openness suggests the presence of hidden agendas, raising concerns about whose interests the reforms truly serve. This perceived secrecy weakens the essential relationship between the people and the education system, a relationship built on trust, collaboration, and mutual accountability. Reforms that exclude public participation or fail to communicate their intentions clearly are likely to be met with skepticism or resistance. More importantly, such reforms risk becoming empty exercises, policies written on paper but disconnected from the needs, values, and aspirations of the people they are meant to serve. Ultimately, education reform must be people-centered. It should invite dialogue, welcome diverse perspectives, and remain accountable to the communities it aims to uplift. Without the people, reforms lose their legitimacy, and their power to create real, lasting change.

For one random example, consider the fishing community. The knowledge and lived experiences that emerge from such communities should be meaningfully integrated into the formal education system. The education a child from a fishing community receives in school should not be entirely disconnected from their way of life, their environment, or their heritage. Their voices, histories, and cultural practices must be reflected in what they learn. If education is shaped primarily to meet the demands of global corporations and economic powers, it will produce a society that is disconnected, alienated, and dysfunctional.

Challenging Task

Transforming education in this way is no doubt a complex and challenging task. But that is precisely what people expected from the new government: to face those complexities, to make bold, people-centered decisions, and to pursue reforms that go beyond the populist slogans. It was never about continuing the policies of previous governments or choosing the path of least resistance. It was about taking long-term, transformative steps to dismantle oppressive structures, not silently preserving them.

A government’s accountability extends beyond the present generation. It must act in the interests of both current and future generations. Moreover, justice must also be served for past generations whose struggles and sacrifices laid the foundation for today’s society.

Keeping politics out of Education

The Prime Minister’s statement urging critics to “keep politics out of children’s education” is highly problematic and deeply ironic. While the intention behind the remark may appear to promote neutrality in education, it overlooks a crucial reality: the government itself has already politicized the education system through its actions, or lack thereof

By introducing education reforms through opaque processes, without transparency, public consultation, or clear communication, the government has effectively involved politics in education in a way that directly affects the future of children. These reforms are a result of political decisions, often made behind closed doors and without accountability. Therefore, to ask others to avoid politicizing education while the government engages in non-transparent and politically motivated reforms is contradictory.

Education is inherently political, it shapes society, reflects values, and determines whose knowledge and experiences are validated. When reforms are introduced without the involvement of communities, educators, and parents, it is not a depoliticization of education, but rather a form of top-down political control. In such a context, asking the public to refrain from discussing or challenging these reforms under the guise of “keeping politics out of education” becomes a tactic to suppress dissent and avoid accountability.

In reality, what the public demands is not to politicize education for partisan gain, but to ensure that educational policies are democratic, transparent, and shaped by the people, especially those whose lives are most affected by them: students, parents, and teachers. If children’s education is truly to be protected, it must be shielded not from public engagement, but from secrecy, exclusion, and political manipulation masquerading as reform.