Beyond SWOT: From Fishbone Diagnosis To National Development

By J.A.A.S. Ranasinghe –

Dr. Laksiri Fernando (Dr.LF) deserves appreciation for introducing SWOT analysis into political governance – The SWOT analysis on the NPP government. Such a non-conventional approach reflects the insight of an accomplished academic. Inspired by his analysis, this article takes the discussion a step further by examining Sri Lanka’s failure to achieve sustainable development through the Fishbone analytical framework.

The question that runs through my mind after reading the incisive article of Dr. LF is why these inherent problems continue to resurface despite repeated political changes what we witnessed during the last 76 years. If Sri Lanka wishes to move beyond crisis management toward sustained national transformation, policymakers should shift from descriptive analysis to causal analysis. Only by addressing the roots of institutional weakness, economic stagnation, administrative inefficiency and social fragmentation can the country build a resilient, competitive and inclusive future.

Dr. LF has cogently argued the surpluses and minuses of the NPP government by resorting to SWOT analysis and the first part of his essay dealt with the strengths and weaknesses. The second part covering the opportunities and threat aspects is yet to publish according to the writer. It must be placed on record that his publication on applying the SWOT analysis to assess the performance of the NPP government is useful and timely. SWOT has long been recognized as an effective management tool for evaluating strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. It tells us where we stand today.

Yet, Sri Lanka has reached a stage where diagnosis alone is insufficient. After decades of policy failures, constitutional experiments, political transitions, economic crises and institutional decay, what the country requires is not another inventory of strengths and weaknesses but an examination of the causes behind persistent national underperformance.

What is Fishbone (Ishikawa) Analysis?

This is where the Fishbone (Ishikawa) Analysis becomes far more relevant. Originally developed by Professor Kaoru Ishikawa for industrial quality management, the Fishbone Analysis seeks to identify the underlying causes of a problem rather than merely describing its symptoms. It is particularly suitable for governments because sustainable public policy depends upon eliminating root causes rather than treating recurring crises.

Dr. LF’s observation on the performance of NPP Government is strategically important- a useful diagnostic tool that answers the question: “Where are we today”. However, Sri Lanka’s immediate challenge is no longer merely diagnosing strengths and weaknesses. The more pressing question is “Why do these problems persist and what are their root causes? This is precisely where the Fishbone (Ishikawa Cause and Effect Analysis) becomes a more powerful framework. Instead of listing strengths and weaknesses, A Fishbone Analysis identifies the root causes preventing national development. This approach naturally leads to strategic policy interventions.

SWOT analysis remains valuable because it provides a snapshot of current realities. However, it largely describes symptoms. Fishbone Analysis goes further. It asks the more difficult but more important question: Countries that transformed themselves—such as Singapore, South Korea and Ireland—created long-term national visions supported across political parties. Sri Lanka has repeatedly changed direction with each election. The country needs a National Development Consensus, extending beyond electoral cycles. Such a framework should identify strategic priorities for the next twenty years rather than the next budget.

From Fishbone to Strategic Action

A Fishbone Analysis should not end with identifying causes. Each root cause should generate measurable national strategies in terms of key performance indicators. Let’s say that the fishbone analysis statistically and cogently identified the following root causes for the low level of national development. Then after a brainstorming session, it is essentially required to ascertain the measurable national strategies to achieve the root sustainable development levels in respect of each strategy, as identified in the following table .On this basis, the remaining bones identify the major causes and the strategic interventions.

Root Cause Strategic Response Weak governance Institutional reform and accountability Low productivity Industrial Competitiveness Skills mismatch Education transformation Bureaucratic inefficiency Public Sector Modernization Technological lag Digital economy strategy Social fragmentation National reconciliation Weak global positioning Strategic international engagement Policy discontinuity Twenty-Year National Development

Conclusion

The findings of this Fishbone Analysis reveal that the challenges confronting the nation are not isolated events but the visible manifestations of deeper structural weaknesses accumulated over decades. The true value of this exercise lies not merely in identifying problems, but in uncovering their root causes and linking them to strategic responses capable of bringing about sustainable change. Weak governance, low productivity, skills mismatches, bureaucratic inefficiency, technological backwardness, social fragmentation, weak global positioning, and policy discontinuity cannot be addressed through piecemeal measures or short-term political interventions. They demand bold institutional reforms, education transformation, public sector modernization, digital strategies, social reconciliation, strategic international engagement, and above all, a long-term national development framework extending beyond electoral cycles. At a time when the President, in his capacity as Minister of Finance, is engaged in consultations with stakeholders, this may well be an opportune moment to move the national discourse beyond conventional SWOT analyses towards deeper root cause analysis and evidence-based policymaking. For only by treating the causes rather than the symptoms can Sri Lanka build a resilient, competitive, and prosperous future.

In the next article (Part 11), I examine the first three major causes of governance, economic structure and human capital in more detail

*J.A.A.S.Ranasinghe, Productivity Specialist and Management Consultant, could be contacted via rathula49@gmail.com