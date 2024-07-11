Bintense Review of Future Crypto Regulations in Australia in 2024

This article and its content have been produced and disseminated for persons outside of the United Kingdom. The information provided is not directed at or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity located within the UK. The financial products and services mentioned in this article are not eligible for the UK. Cryptoassets are classified as Restricted Mass Market Investments in the UK, meaning that they are high-risk investments and are not suitable for most retail investors.

Australia has emerged as a hotbed for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, with research revealing over one million Australians now own at least one cryptocurrency. The Australian Taxation Office notes that around 600,000 Australians have reported crypto holdings in their tax returns. This growing interest in digital assets is reflected in estimates suggesting that one in four Australians buys cryptocurrencies. Despite this widespread adoption, the largely unregulated and volatile crypto market poses significant consumer risks, highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive regulation. Bintense, an Australian online crypto exchange, reviews key trends in Australian crypto regulations.

The Necessity of Regulation

The collapse of prominent exchanges and the prevalence of bad actors and scammers within the decentralised ecosystem have amplified calls for stricter regulations. Regulation is essential to protect consumers and ensure the future stability of the crypto market. The federal government has long considered crypto regulation a priority, but progress has been slow as regulators strive to balance market understanding with fostering innovation.

Current Regulatory Landscape

In Australia, cryptocurrencies are primarily treated as investments. However, individuals often underestimate the speculative nature of these assets. A 2022 Australian Securities and Investments Commission survey found crypto to be the second most common financial asset after Australian shares. Despite its popularity, only 20% of cryptocurrency owners considered their assets ‘risk-taking,’ raising concerns about understanding of the risks involved.

Key Regulatory Developments

In 2023, the federal government initiated a ‘token mapping’ exercise to define asset classes and determine appropriate regulatory measures. Token mapping helps categorise digital assets based on their varied applications, including crypto and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). This initiative aims to provide clarity on how these assets should be regulated.

The government has also proposed a custody regime for digital assets and licensing requirements for crypto exchanges. Financial Services Minister Stephen Jones emphasised the need for regulation to protect Australians, noting that while bank transfers have consumer protections, crypto transfers do not. The proposed rules would require crypto exchanges to hold an Australian Financial Services License and adhere to obligations similar to those in the finance industry, including acting honestly, managing conflicts of interest, and maintaining proper financial records.

Taxation and International Alignment

The government has clarified the tax treatment of crypto assets, treating them as assets subject to capital gains tax. This requires users to track each transaction to determine capital gains or losses. This approach aims to provide certainty for taxpayers and align with global standards.

There is a global push for harmonised regulations. Loretta Joseph, a consultant with McDonell Nadeau, highlighted the importance of global alignment, stating that jurisdictions should adopt frameworks set by global standard-setters. This approach ensures that regulations are consistent and effective across borders.

Balancing Innovation and Consumer Protection

While protecting consumers is paramount, the government recognizes the potential for innovation within the crypto space. Minister Jones emphasised the role of regulatory certainty in driving innovation, particularly in tokenizing real-world assets and information. This innovation is expected to create new products and solve real-world problems, contributing to economic growth.

Industry Perspectives

Industry experts agree that effective regulation is crucial for the sector’s growth. Steve Vallas, Managing Director of Blockchain APAC, noted that the token mapping exercise has provided a more transparent regulatory framework, which is essential for the sector’s development. Nick Abrahams from Norton Rose Fulbright stressed the need for regulating exchanges to protect consumers from risks associated with unregulated platforms.

Conclusion

As Australia moves towards a more regulated crypto market, Bintense remains committed to providing a secure and compliant platform for Australians to engage in cryptocurrency transactions. The evolving regulatory landscape aims to protect consumers while fostering innovation, ensuring that the crypto market can continue to grow and mature. Bintense will continue to monitor regulatory developments and adapt to ensure our users have a safe and seamless experience in this dynamic market.