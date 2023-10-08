Brilliant Timing To Right Injustices To Palestinians

By Amrit Muttukumaru –

Strategically there is no better time than the present to right untold injustices and humiliation heaped on the hapless Palestinian people. The main reason Israel has been able to pull off this injustice for decades is because of the mindless support given by the United States and European countries within the US orbit.

The US is today a pale shadow of what it was in the years of the cold war despite its double standards and hypocrisy even then. The US during the cold war in RELATION to the then Soviet Union and its Warsaw Pact allies was considered the leader of the so-called ‘free’ world and a bastion of ‘democracy’. This runs contrary to rationality since one would expect the US to be weak during the ‘cold war’ and strong after the dismantling of the Soviet Union.

With US arrogance worsening after the demise of the Soviet Union and the dismantling of the Warsaw Pact together with the expansion of NATO, US hypocrisy and double standards began to be sharply noticed.

In the meanwhile Israel under the protection of the US and its allies in Europe and the Middle East – mainly Saudi Arabia believed it had the LICENSE to ignore the reasonable two-state solution and other proposals to bring durable peace on the Palestinian issue.

The injustices and harassment perpetrated on the Palestinians with IMPUNITY include escalating violence, continued OCCUPATION of Palestinian land and other violations such as repeated desecration of holy places of worship such as the Al-Aqsa Mosque under cover provided by Israeli security forces.

To no surprise condemnation of the current unprecedented attack by Hamas has come from the US and its European allies while measured/strong support for the Palestinians has come from countries such as Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Saudi Arabia which was controversially on the verge of bringing some ‘normalcy’ to relations with Israel has been compelled to state:

“The Kingdom recalls its repeated warnings of the dangers of the explosion of the situation as a result of the continued occupation, and deprivation of the Palestinian people of their legitimate rights, and the repetition of systematic provocations against its sanctities”

A statement from the Iranian government avers:

“We congratulate the Palestinian fighters”

“We will stand by the Palestinian fighters until the liberation of Palestine and Jerusalem.”

Weakened US and its European Allies

1) The US and its European allies have been greatly weakened militarily and economically inter alia by their mindless support for a corruption prone Ukraine.

2) The US in recent memory has never been burdened with a cognitively and physically impaired leader such as Joe Biden. There are also credible allegations of corruption against him relating to the business dealings of his son Hunter Biden.

3) US democratic credentials are hugely undermined by a PERCEIVED two tier justice system – one for President Biden and another for former President Trump. This is exacerbated by a partisan mainstream media which is supportive of Biden. Trump is clearly not blameless despite his runaway popularity in the Republican Party which Biden does not have in his own Democratic Party.

4) The rising military and economic hegemony of China which is arguably a natural partner of a highly nuclear armed Russia.

5) If the US and its allies are going to be blindly DISTRACTED by their mindless support for a corrupt Ukraine and a belligerent Israel with its highly unpopular Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu facing allegations of corruption, one wonders whether the US has the wherewithal to take on China if there is an invasion of Taiwan.

6) It cannot be ruled out that Russia will take advantage of the current Palestinian situation to gain an upper hand in Ukraine.