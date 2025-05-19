Can Business & Spirituality Coexist? A Buddhist Critique Of Modern Capitalism

By Vipula Wanigasekera –

In a world where billionaires are idolized and featured on magazine covers, one is compelled to ask: can business and spirituality genuinely coexist? A provocative claim made by a speaker once stated, “To make one billionaire, another thousand must go hungry.” While this may be an oversimplification, it reflects the disturbing reality of global wealth inequality. If such imbalance persists, should we continue glorifying business achievers without questioning the moral cost? More importantly, are spiritual leaders fulfilling their duty in guiding society toward ethical balance?

In capitalist economies, business success is often measured solely by profit, market dominance, and personal wealth accumulation. But these measures frequently overlook the deeper societal impact of such success. The latest report by Oxfam (2024) shows that the richest 1% continue to accumulate nearly two-thirds of all new wealth globally, while billions face growing insecurity and poverty. This isn’t just a statistical anomaly—it’s a moral crisis.

Glorifying the ultra-wealthy, therefore, becomes problematic when their success is built upon exploitative labour practices, environmental degradation, and systemic inequality. The question isn’t whether business itself is wrong—but whether the values driving it align with human and ecological well-being.

Buddhism offers a deeply reflective framework to evaluate wealth and livelihood. The Buddha did not condemn wealth outright but placed great emphasis on how it is earned, used, and shared. The Sigalovada Sutta (Digha Nikaya 31) outlines a code of ethics for laypersons, promoting honest livelihood, generosity (dāna), and responsibility toward employees and society. Wealth, according to this teaching, must serve communal well-being—not merely personal indulgence (Bhikkhu Bodhi, 2005).

Central to this ethical compass are the Brahmavihāras: mettā (loving-kindness), karuṇā (compassion), muditā (empathetic joy), and upekkhā (equanimity). These are not just contemplative ideals—they can shape leadership, corporate culture, and economic systems when applied sincerely. Buddhist economics, as explained by Payutto (1994), suggests a “middle way” where production and consumption are guided by moderation, mindfulness, and compassion, rather than greed (lobha) and competition.

Moreover, the concept of Right Livelihood, one of the steps on the Noble Eightfold Path, insists that earning a living must not cause harm to others. Industries that exploit humans, animals, or the environment would be considered unethical in this context (Rahula, 1974).

If such powerful ethical tools are available, why do spiritual leaders often remain silent about the moral failings of economic systems? Many spiritual institutions have become passive or complicit in the face of corporate excess. Temples, churches, and spiritual centres sometimes mirror corporate structures themselves—invested more in fundraising and visibility than in confronting injustice.

There are exceptions. The Dalai Lama (1999) has long emphasized “compassionate economics,” and Thich Nhat Hanh (2012) warned against the seductive nature of wealth and power, calling instead for mindful consumption. Yet these voices remain in the minority.

It is time for spiritual leaders to reclaim their moral authority—not through ritual alone, but through active engagement with economic and social realities. Their silence, in the face of growing inequality, questions their commitment to their own teachings.

Business and spirituality are not mutually exclusive—but the former must be redefined through the latter. Business leaders should be held accountable not just for profit, but for ethical consequences. Buddhist values offer tools to humanize economics: through mettā in leadership, karuṇā in policy, muditā in celebrating shared success, and upekkhā in cultivating inner balance amid external pressures.

Spirituality, to be authentic, must step beyond meditation halls into boardrooms, parliaments, and marketplaces. Otherwise, we risk glorifying a world that thrives materially while starving morally.

*The writer is a former Diplomat, Head of Tourism & Convention Bureau, Currently an Academic at ECU, Author, Youtuber, Meditation and Reiki healer vwanigasekera@gmail.com