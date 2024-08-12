Can The “Hammer & Sickle” Bring Prosperity To Sri Lanka?

By Gamini Jayaweera –

Sri Lanka is set to hold a Presidential Election in September this year, followed closely by a General Election. However, the country continues to grapple with widespread allegations of malfunction, corruption, fraud, nepotism, and the pervasive influence of party politics across nearly every facet of society.

Past Record

Over the last 70 years since independence, our governing political parties and coalitions have introduced policies under the guise of Capitalism, Socialism, and Liberalism. They have also advocated local and foreign policies based on Americanisation, Europeanisation, Neutralisation (non-aligned), Globalisation, “Chineseisation” and more recently possible “Indianisation.” All political parties and their coalitions came to power insisting that there was “no other way” to develop the nation other than through the emulation and absorption of one of these political cultures and their policies for economic, social, and political development.

Sri Lanka has experienced coalition governments comprising Social Democrats (Sri Lanka Freedom Party) and left-wing parties (Lanka Sama Samaja Party and the Communist Party), which advocated for Russian and Chinese Communist ideologies. At the time, voters believed that this combination of political parties would address the country’s problems, as these left-wing groups used the “Hammer and Sickle” as their symbols and were followers of Marx, Lenin, Trotsky, and Mao Zedong.

Members of these Marxist parties were well-educated, with many holding Doctorates and Double Doctorates. In the early 1970s, as an O/L student, I also participated in May Day rallies, chanting ‘අපි යන්නේ මොන පාරේ? මාක්ස්–ලෙනින් ගිය පාරේ‘ (Which way are we going? On the path of Marx and Lenin), without fully understanding the philosophy of Marxism.

However, their policies did not improve Sri Lanka’s persistent economic and social issues. The nationalization of private property and industries backfired, preventing growth and development as both local and foreign investors turned away from these policies. Efforts to centralize the economy and impose price controls led to reduced export revenues and increased inflation, resulting in hardships for ordinary people.

The coalition government, often labelled as ‘socialist,’ became deeply unpopular due to the implementation of several ill-advised policies that clashed with Sri Lanka’s cultural values. For instance, legal permits were issued for producing Toddy, a move that would have faced little opposition today, given the widespread issuance of liquor licenses in nearly every town and village. The extent to which our cultural standards have deteriorated is truly astonishing.

Recently, we have witnessed the “Viyathmaga,” a group of intellectuals who advised Gotabaya’s government to implement certain eye-catching proposals. Unfortunately, these led to uncomfortable and disastrous consequences, dragging the country to a new low.

This is not to suggest that all intellectual groups are problematic or that they intentionally propose unworkable or unhealthy ideas. These groups generally act in good faith. However, it is crucial for political leadership to conduct bottom-up consultations with all stakeholders before implementing radical development programs.

Moving Forward

The purpose of this article is not to discuss in detail the policies, both good and bad, implemented by successive governments over the past 76 years since independence. Nor do I aim to address the corruption, fraud, killings, nepotism, and misuse of law and order for the benefit of the ruling class, as we are all aware of these unwholesome activities conducted by greedy politicians.

I hope that those guilty of such atrocities will be brought to justice in a court of law, rather than having leaders of contesting parties pass judgments and punishments on political platforms during election campaigns, which I believe is against the spirit of expected systemic change.

My intention is to seek clarifications on some issues and offer a few proposals that I believe can contribute to transform our society. These proposals involve the gradual implementation of policies aimed at systemic change, which most of the population eagerly anticipates for a better future.

Problems and Solutions

In many instances, our political leaders attempt to provide answers to problems, which often leads to confusion and further complications. It is crucial to recognize that questions are different from problems, and likewise, solutions are different from answers.

When we attempt to find solutions to our questions or answers to our problems, we risk ending up in a crisis. This misalignment—like trying to fit a square peg into a round hole—explains how countries, towns, and individuals find themselves in tricky situations.

My advice to future leaders is to resist the temptation to give quick answers to decades old societal problems for the sake of cheap popularity. Instead, they should take the time to thoroughly study the problem, engage in discussions with relevant stakeholders, develop several potential solutions, and implement the most favourable one.

Centralised, Open, or Mixed

Historically, the “Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna” (JVP), the main component of the “Jathika Jana Balawegaya” (NPP), has supported a centrally controlled economy, rejecting private sector involvement. This has led voters to question whether the JVP still follows traditional Marxist theories as outlined by Marx and Lenin.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has adapted Marxism to Chinese culture, and JVP Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake has acknowledged a close relationship with the CCP, raising questions about whether the JVP might adopt a similar approach in Sri Lanka.

However, the recent JVP/NPP Policy Framework for Science & Technology suggests they might be considering a different economic strategy. Is the JVP/NPP now advocating for a globalized, competitive market economy that includes private sector participation? If they are moving towards a mixed economic model, it is crucial they communicate this clearly to reassure voters and build trust.

“Ghost of Marxism”

There is growing concern among some voters that the JVP may still be influenced by Marxist philosophy, potentially leading to restrictions on individual freedoms, press freedom, and the operations of non-governmental organizations. This fear has been heightened by recent statements from high-ranking JVP officials, such as the proposal to allow certain judicial decisions to be made by locally appointed “Courts of Justice” throughout the country, the claim that the JVP had orchestrated the failed attempt to seize the parliamentary complex in 2022, etc. These provocative and serious remarks have caused significant alarm among voters in Sri Lanka.

Among middle-class voters and beyond, there is also anxiety about potential violence if the JVP/NPP wins the election. This concern is rooted in the history of the JVP, where some supporters have made significant sacrifices for the movement since 1971.

Given these concerns, it is understandable that some voters might wonder whether the ‘Ghost of Marxism’ of the JVP is still ‘lurking behind the mask’ of the NPP’s policies.

It is incumbent upon the JVP/NPP Leadership to denounce such statements rather than attempting to defend the indefensible by claiming they were taken out of context. Additionally, I would like to see the Leadership issue clear statements outlining their strategy to prevent post-election violence, particularly in the event mobs incite it, to reassure the concerned public.

However, it is equally important to consider whether these fears are grounded in the current realities of the JVP/NPP or are simply echoes of historical anxieties. It is the responsibility of the JVP/NPP leadership to condemn and distance themselves from the controversial statements and to address voters by clarifying the party’s stance on such matters.

Given this, it is essential to consider the context and broader implications of the JVP/NPP’s policies. By understanding both the potential risks and benefits of their approach, a more nuanced view of their political agenda can be formed.

Humility

The late Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, noted in his autobiography, “…But Communists often irritated me by their dictatorial ways, their aggressive and rather vulgar methods, their habit of denouncing everybody who did not agree with them…”

While this observation was directed at Communists, it can also apply to various political groups in Sri Lanka, including Liberals and other parties, who often exhibit similar tendencies. It is high time our politicians develop and practice humility in their service to the people of Sri Lanka.

When almost every party leader claims that their party is completely honest and free of any dishonest activities, it reminds me of former U.S. President Ronald Reagan’s observation about honesty in politics: “It has been said that politics is the second oldest profession. I have learned that it bears a striking resemblance to the first.”

Taxation Review

Our current tax system is unfair and inefficient in collecting taxes. The JVP-NPP must establish a progressive tax system where those with a greater ability to pay contribute more, ensuring fairness.

To improve tax collection, reduce corruption, and increase efficiency, I propose:

* Mandatory registration of all businesses with automatic notification to the Inland Revenue Department.

* Strict enforcement of tax laws with harsh penalties for evasion.

* Investment in technology and training for the Inland Revenue Department.

* Public education on the importance of paying taxes.

* Regular audits and increased transparency in the taxation system.

I believe that implementing these measures will make the tax system fairer and more efficient, helping fund essential public services and economic growth.

Outstanding Public Service

Sri Lanka’s State-Owned Enterprises need urgent restructuring to improve competitiveness and profitability. The main objectives are to reduce waste, enhance quality, and ensure these institutions contribute to the economy. To achieve this, we must implement transparent, efficient, and accountable processes.

Overstaffing in government institutions must be addressed through a situation analysis to assess resource needs. JVP/NPP should accept that displaced workers may require redundancy, retraining, or redeployment. Financial resources should be generated to support this transition and motivate the remaining workforce.

With a global market perspective, JVP/NPP should consider international support, public-private partnerships, and a national restructuring fund to ensure a smooth transition to an efficient public service. The challenge is significant—will JVP/NPP make the tough decisions necessary, even if it challenges union interests?

Procurement

In 2016, the then President stated that more than 50% of Sri Lanka’s public procurement contracts were tainted by bribery and corruption. It is well known that appointing inefficient and corrupt cronies as CEOs and Chairmen in government institutions, along with politicizing the public administrative service by appointing politically biased retired personnel from the armed forces who have very little knowledge about public administration as Secretaries to ministries, has led to corrupt procurement practices in the public sector.

Right leadership with good governance provides better transparency and reduces the opportunities for undue political interference. Hope that JVP/NPP will urgently implement transparency and efficiency to ensure that the management of our public institutions is credible and in line with international regulations.

Trade Unions and Strikes

Trade unions are vital in advocating for workers’ rights, with strikes being a key tool. However, the way strikes are conducted affects their legitimacy and impact.

Some unions have staged walkouts without majority support, while responsible unions follow a more democratic approach by engaging with authorities, conducting member ballots, and providing notice before striking. This ensures strikes reflect workers’ collective will and reduce disruption.

Wildcat strikes, often spontaneous and in response to serious issues, can cause significant inconvenience. It is worth questioning if such actions are always constructive. The JVP/NPP’s support for strikes raises concerns about whether they could manage union demands responsibly if elected.

As Pandit Nehru said, “Labour should not be denied the right to strike… but there are times when strikes are dangerous and harm both the nation and the workers themselves.”

Unauthorized Demonstrations

Public demonstrations against government actions affecting citizens are vital for free speech. In a democracy, protests should be peaceful and organized, avoiding disruptions to public safety and transport.

However, some political groups incite unauthorized protests over minor issues, often blocking roads and neglecting societal impacts. The government must protect both demonstrators and the public from potential disorder. In such cases, the police may need to intervene to maintain order. Striking a balance between allowing protests and ensuring public order is essential for preserving freedom responsibly.

As Nehru said, “Democracy without self-control and restraint turns into anarchy. Discipline is the essence of democracy.”

Dual Citizens

It is well-publicized that the JVP/NPP has attracted significant support, particularly from Sri Lankan dual citizens residing in countries such as the UK, Europe, the USA, Canada, and Japan. Anura and Harini received an enthusiastic welcome in the UK, where I also reside as a dual citizen.

Many well-educated and experienced Sri Lankan dual citizens are eager to contribute to their motherland if given the opportunity. However, current legislation limits their ability to share their expertise and knowledge, partly due to concerns about potential misuse of positions for fraudulent activities.

Will the JVP/NPP leadership explore ways to harness the potential of dual citizens for the benefit of the country?

Harini Vs Eran

I was extremely impressed with the way Dr Harini Amarasuriya (NPP) and Mr. Eran Wickramaratne (SJB) debated in a recent video program. It was a pleasure to watch two opponents engage respectfully, presenting their points of view in a civilized manner without interrupting or resorting to name-calling. This is what we expect from our politicians—to debate each other with respect while clearly articulating their policies for viewers to judge. This is the kind of systemic change we are all eager to witness under a new regime.

Conclusion

Governments must engage with the free press, trade unions, and independent citizen groups positively and collaboratively to address national issues. The JVP/NPP should investigate the outdated ideologies of certain members and ensure alignment with the party’s vision for a democratic and modern Sri Lanka. Progressive engagement with the international community is crucial, and members not adhering to these principles should leave the party.

We are all aware that the “old Hammer & Sickle” parties, which joined the 1970 socialist coalition government, failed to deliver economic, social, and political prosperity despite their strong reputations at the time.

The question now is whether the “new Hammer & Sickle” coalition within the JVP/NPP can deliver the system change needed to bring prosperity to Sri Lanka. I leave it to the voters in this Presidential and General election to make the right decision for a better future.

As Henry Ford, the founder of the Ford Motor Company, aptly stated: “Coming together is a beginning; keeping together is progress; working together is success.” Now is the time for all stakeholders to embrace this ethos and work together to bring Prosperity to Sri Lanka.

*The writer is a Fellow of the Royal Institution of the Chartered Surveyors and is a holder of Master’s degree in Business Administration from Henley Management College, Oxford.